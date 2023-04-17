Life Since the Baby Boom
No Source Code == No Patent
How we know you "have' the invention
Albert Cory
Apr 17
Reasons Why Software Patents Should Die: Part One
Written Description, Enablement, and Best Mode
Albert Cory
Apr 10
March 2023
How to Finish a Software Project on Time
It's not how much you know, it's how little
Albert Cory
Mar 27
Who Does Layoffs Better: AI or Amazon's CEO?
Compare ChatGPT's to the Real Thing
Albert Cory
Mar 20
ChatGPT is Laying You Off
(In various voices)
Albert Cory
Mar 14
When Talent is Not Enough
What's Wrong with Google, and the Reverse Imposter Syndrome
Albert Cory
Mar 13
Coming Monday, 3/13
“Don’t kick a man when he’s down,” the US soldiers used to say to their South Vietnamese trainees. This puzzled them: “when else would you kick him?” So…
Albert Cory
Mar 10
February 2023
Working at Google: Maps Continued
When you have too many resources
Albert Cory
Feb 27
Coming Attractions
For you new subscribers
Albert Cory
Feb 20
For All My New Subscribers
Thanks!
Albert Cory
Feb 13
Working at Google: Maps
"Oh, I Love Google Maps!"
Albert Cory
Feb 13
January 2023
Working at Google: Ads, Continued
More Stories from the Heart of the Beast
Albert Cory
Jan 30
