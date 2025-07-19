The fake AI band Velvet Sundown is making waves.

Rick Beato creates and analyzes his own fake band here:

So how does AI do that? It’s trained on millions of MP3 songs, and Rick proves it in the above video.

The Future

Nowadays readers have a short attention span, so instead of laboriously reaching a conclusion, I’m going to cut to the chase right here. Here’s how it will all shake out, and you can agree or not. I’m not a lawyer (although I was lawyer-adjacent for a number of years), but this is what I think will happen:

Big music companies will license their content to AI companies, on a sliding scale based on what genres they want, how much of it they want, and how big of a company they are. This is the way movie licenses for public performance work, as I found out for the Cinema Club at Google: they ask (i) how big is the room, (ii) are you charging admission, and (iii) is it advertised outside Google. They will take an equity position in some of those companies, so they can profit from AI. Thus they won’t have to directly compete with their artists, but they’ll still share profits with the people who do. AI slop will be more artfully disguised: Max Martin and the junior songwriters following him will claim that they wrote the songs, but in reality AI will be doing most of the work. When an artist signs with a music company, the contract will allow their music to be used for training AI. If they’re big and powerful enough, they can delete that clause; otherwise, it’ll be “sign or no deal.” The artists will be compensated in some fashion for this use of their music. Most likely it will be a pittance, like their Spotify royalties but worse. Musicians will get screwed again.

This doesn’t have to happen. The public, the courts, and the Congress still have a voice. Speak up.

Legalities

Is this legal? That question is not completely unambiguous. There are lawsuits and someday we will know for sure. Senator Josh Hawley is exploring it in a similar domain: books. Meta (Facebook) brazenly scanned thousands of pirated books for its AI system, without paying anyone, even as its employees doubted they were being ethical.

The Ick Factor

There is a revulsion about AI-generated writing and music in the general public. On Substack where I hang out, quoting ChatGPT on anything is a sure route into the trash bins for a lot of readers. They hate it. There’s a massive backlash against Velvet Sundown.

YouTube has announced a revision to its policies on AI. You can upload AI slop, but you can’t monetize it. Thus Velvet Sundown is up there.

Spotify allows it explicitly. Eventually, why wouldn’t Spotify or other music services just make their own, instead of paying royalties to those bothersome musicians?

It's this final question that Spotify co-president Gustav Söderström answered during a recent episode of the Big Technology podcast, giving us a clearer picture of how the world's most popular streaming service intends to face the issues raised by the development of generative AI. "It's amplifying creativity," Söderström tells host Alex Kantrowitz. "It's giving more and more people access to be creative. You need even less motor skills than on a piano. You need less technical skills than their own [digital audio] workstation. So I think of them as tools." After Söderström makes a distinction between completely AI-generated music and music that uses AI only for specific elements of a song, Kantrowitz asks him directly if Spotify wants to host music on its platform that is 100% AI-generated. "We're a tool for for creators," he replies, "and if creators want to use A.I. to enhance their music, as long as we follow the legislation and copyright laws, we want them to be able to monetize their music and pay out, right?"

Spotify appears to have backed off on this in the last few days

’s

.

Well, this is pretty appalling. Who wants to listen to this garbage (or read it, if it’s text, or watch it, if it’s video)? The platforms will have to at least label things as AI-generated, or else some outside groups will do it for them.

Prediction: AI will sneak in anyway, and some people will find it indistinguishable from “the real thing,” because they have average tastes. You know why? Because AI is trained on the real thing. Velvet Sundown sounds like a million other mediocre bands because AI ingested those bands’ songs and deconstructed them.

The question is: was that fair? why should Udio, Suno, and other corporations make money from those bands and not pay them?

On the other hand, they’re not copying them in the traditional sense. Rather, they’re analyzing their songs, finding how they worked, and applying that knowledge to imitate them. This is what many musicians do anyway, the average ones at least.

Furthermore, the contribution of any single song to Udio’s or Suno’s knowledge base is infinitesimal. If someone who owned 1,000 songs withdrew them all from AI’s training set, the effect wouldn’t even be noticeable. And what if you’re doing a country AI tune - why should you pay royalties to the jazz artists?

If you were born yesterday, you probably think this situation is utterly unprecedented. “No one’s every seen anything like this!” you think. “The legal system can’t possibly deal with it! How would you pay these musicians, anyway?”

Calm down. Things like this have happened before, and the system is perfectly capable of coping with it, and in fact, it’s already doing so. It isn’t necessarily good news if you’re an artist, though.

Licensing

Playing Music

Let’s say you have a upscale restaurant in Brooklyn with a Michelin star, Josh’s Good Eats, and you want Josh’s Good Eats to play some nice relaxing rap and hip-hop for your 20-something patrons’ fine dining pleasure. Some music industry type tells you that you can’t just use your personal Spotify account. That music is licensed for personal use. Your restaurant is a business use.

You have a lot of choices to keep Josh’s Good Eats legal. You can go directly to one of the established Performing Rights Organizations (PROs):

BMI (the Broadcast Music Association)

ASCAP (The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers)

SESAC (originally Society of European Stage Authors and Composers)

GMR (Global Music Rights)

Or there are services that will deal with the PROs and handle it all for you. Just to name a couple:

Pandora CloudCover

SiriusXM Music for Business

But you’re playing single songs! In that case, the PRO could, theoretically, keep track of how many times you play each band’s songs, and pay them a royalty. And even though your license might give you the right to play Lawrence Welk’s Pennsylvania Polka

you never will, so Lawrence Welk’s estate might not get any money from you. In reality, though, you probably just pay a monthly or annual fee, and they don’t bother counting how many times you play each song.

Let’s review: even though this case doesn’t quite cover Velvet Sundown, there are three helpful aspects:

As a consumer, you pay for a blanket license from a PRO, not individual items The artists have licensed their work to the PRO The PRO disburses royalties based on how often the work is used, although it may have to estimate Josh’s usage.

We’re not quite there yet for AI’s production of Velvet Sundown, but we’re getting there.

Database Licenses

But what if you, an AI company, want to analyze the whole database, and don’t want to play or copy any particular item? That’s the AI case exactly: even if Bruce Springsteen withdrew his entire catalog from Suno’s training set, they wouldn’t care much, if at all.

Sui generis database rights

In the European Union, you can protect your database even if no part of it is your original creation, just because you invested time and money in compiling it. Here’s a summary doc about database rights in the EU.

The sui generis database right protects the content of your database. You or the maker of the database can prevent the extraction and/or reuse of the whole or a substantial part of the database's content. When you create the database and it meets the requirements for the sui generis protection, you are automatically granted this protection for 15 years, starting either from the creation date or from when the database was first made publicly available.

There you have it: the EU database owner tells a miscreant, “you can’t train on my database, because you haven’t licensed it from me, and I have sui generis rights on it. Our lawyers will be in touch.”

The US does not have sui generis rights. The Database Investment and Intellectual Property Antipiracy Act of 1996 (summary) would have introduced them, but it failed to pass. This document from Ohio State University explains the eye-glazing history of that bill and who objected to it. It turns out that there are a lot of databases and a lot of entities, public and private, who depend on them, and the bills that were proposed would have had a lot of unintended consequences (like most laws).

The legal conclusion so far has been that existing laws are adequate and we don’t need new ones. Methods that database owners use now include:

Contracts and terms of service (TOS). You probably click through those lengthy TOS disclosures every day.

Trade secret law

Tech barriers, e.g. restrictions on API use

One of the existing laws is copyright, and there is no question that nearly all the music you can access publicly is actually still under copyright, and copyright has the concept of “fair use”

Fair use permits a party to use a copyrighted work without the copyright owner’s permission for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research. These purposes only illustrate what might be considered as fair use and are not examples of what will always be considered as fair use. In fact, there are no bright-line rules in determining fair use, since it is determined on a case-by-case basis.

Here’s one of those cases:

The Suit Against Suno

As the complaint says:

On June 24, 2024, the world’s largest record labels, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group, filed a lawsuit against Suno …, alleging copyright infringement for willfully using copyrighted sound recordings (hereafter “music” or “songs”) to train Suno’s artificial intelligence (“AI”) music generator.

Suno pleaded fair use, creativity, and other defenses:

Like a human musician, Suno did not develop its capabilities in a vacuum. It is the product of extensive analysis and study of the building blocks of music: what various genres and styles sound like; how songs in those genres and styles are harmonized and structured; the characteristic timbres of the instruments and vocalizations in those genres and styles; and so on. Those genres and styles—the recognizable sounds of opera, or jazz, or rap music—are not something that anyone owns. Our intellectual property laws have always been carefully calibrated to avoid allowing anyone to monopolize a form of artistic expression, whether a sonnet or a pop song. IP rights can attach to a particular recorded rendition of a song in one of those genres or styles. But not to the genre or style itself.

…

It is fair use under copyright law to make a copy of a protected work as part of a back-end technological process, invisible to the public, in the service of creating an ultimately non-infringing new product. Congress enacted the first copyright law in this country in 1791. In the 233 years since, no case has ever—not one single time—reached a contrary conclusion. Every single time the question has been presented—and it has been presented over and over and over again—the ultimate conclusion has been that making an “intermediate” copy of a protected work, in the service of generating noninfringing outputs, is permissible, not actionable.

The plaintiffs demanded a jury trial. I don’t see a jury in Massachusetts backing Suno, but it will inevitably go to the Supreme Court anyway.

But Meantime …

This suit may never go to trial. It’s not in anyone’s interest to pay lawyers when they could be making money.

Bloomberg reports:

Major music companies are in talks to license their work to artificial intelligence startups Udio and Suno, deals that would establish a framework for how AI companies compensate recording artists for their work, according to people familiar with the discussions. Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment are pushing to collect license fees for their work and also receive a small amount of equity in Suno and Udio, two leaders among a crop of companies that use generative AI to help make music. Any deal would help settle lawsuits between the two sides, said the people, who declined to be identified because the talks could fall apart.

The Dataset Providers Alliance

Furthermore, the owners of content are banding together to force licensing.

Today, a group of pioneering companies at the forefront of the AI data licensing market announced the formation of the Dataset Providers Alliance (DPA). The DPA brings together seven founding members committed to promoting the responsible and ethical licensing of intellectual property content for AI and ML datasets. The alliance aims to foster collaboration, develop best practices, and advocate for the rights of content creators in the rapidly evolving AI and ML landscape.

In another article in Wired:

The Dataset Providers Alliance, a trade group formed this summer, wants to make the AI industry more standardized and fair. To that end, it has just released a position paper outlining its stances on major AI-related issues. The alliance is made up of seven AI licensing companies, including music-copyright-management firm Rightsify, Japanese stock-photo marketplace Pixta, and generative-AI copyright-licensing startup Calliope Networks. (At least five new members will be announced in the fall.)

But What About the Artists?

They will probably get screwed, as I said at the beginning. Now is the time to set the rules (actually, that time was really a couple years ago).

To review some tech jargon for this context:

“Opt-in” means you have to agree to let your work be used for AI. In the music world, if you let anyone cover your song, you have to let everyone. AI would probably be the same way.

“Opt-out” means you have to explicitly forbid it, maybe on a case=by-case basis.

The Wired article has more information on opt-in and opt-out proposals.

The DPA advocates for an opt-in system, meaning that data can be used only after consent is explicitly given by creators and rights holders. This represents a significant departure from the way most major AI companies operate. Some have developed their own opt-out systems, which put the burden on data owners to pull their work on a case-by-case basis. Others offer no opt-outs whatsoever.

Conclusions

AI slop is coming (and is already here), but people’s revulsion will probably limit its reach. On the other hand, the purveyors of slop will get more clever about disguising it. The music you hear in elevators and doctor’s waiting rooms is probably going to be AI slop.

Facebook (Meta) and other tech companies will not get away with scanning works that they happen to find some illicit way to download. They’ll pay a license fee to whatever organization owns them, or they’ll face litigation.

Artists and authors will have to agree to let their work be scanned, whether that’s on an opt-in or opt-out basis. They’ll get very minimal payment for that, unless they’re really huge and successful. I don’t know how the payment schemes will work, but most likely they’ll be unfair to someone.

What I’m describing here is the likely outcome under current rules. If you don’t care for it, you need to speak up and take action now.