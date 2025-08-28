This article got me thinking. I used to sing in choruses, and also in community opera companies. It is definitely true that choral recordings don’t sell all that well. The author gives a number of reasons, which I’ll dissect below.

Here’s a world famous conductor, Simon Rattle, conducting a rehearsal of Ein Deutches Requiem (A German Requiem), probably the most famous of all choral works, and certainly my favorite. It’s not just the best choral music ever written, it’s some of the best music ever written. If you’ve never heard it, or better yet, sung in it, I feel bad for you. Get the Robert Shaw recording and listen to it.

Oh, I Can’t Sing!

Everyone says this. I think people who say that had a bad experience, or several of them: in grammar school, or in church, or at a birthday party, someone said “you can’t sing!” and now they’ve internalized it.

I used to always say, “maybe for one person in a thousand, that’s really true. For everyone else: sorry, but you could learn to sing tolerably.”

However, since quoting numbers like that invites questioning, I decided to do some research on the phenomenon called amusia (popularly, “tone deafness”). My rough and intuitive definition of it was, “I play a two or three note melody on the piano (in your vocal range) and you sing or hum it back. If you can do that, then you can sing.”

But the psychologists who study amusia have a more detailed test: there are six tests of musical ability (I’m going to state these definitions informally and imprecisely but you can read this document to see a more precise definition):

Contour: you’re asked if two different short melodies have the same “shape” e.g. up-up-down-down, up-down-up-down, down-down-up-down, etc.

Scale: you hear a melody and have to tell if the notes are all in one major or minor scale: in other words, if any of them are off-key.

Interval: you’re asked when a pitch interval is different, e.g. you hear a third and then a fifth, and asked to tell if they’re different.

Rhythm: can you discern the difference between, say, quarter note, quarter note, half note and quarter note, half note, quarter note, with the same pitches?

Meter: can you discern the difference between a waltz (3/4 time) and a march (2/4)?

Musical Memory: can you recall a melody, i.e. you hear it, and then later you hear it among two other melodies. Can you pick out which one you heard?

This article has more experimental rigor and statistical analysis than you probably want, but the bottom line is, about 3% of the population is really amusical. The rest can be trained. Other studies have estimated it at 2%-4%.

So my quote about “one person in a thousand” is an exaggeration. It’s more like one in thirty-three.

In other words, if you say you can’t sing, you’re probably just being modest.

Singing in the Chorus (or Choir)

Learning to Sing

For some reason, I took a singing class at the local community college, never having sung in my life. I think the reason was, a former girlfriend had told me that she was never nervous when speaking in public, because if you can audition by singing in front of a bunch of strangers, speaking is nothing. So I figured, at least there’s that.

The teacher was this wonderful older man, Len Cook, now retired, and there were probably 25 students who’d never sung before. I think this class would have made a great documentary film: people with absolutely no idea how to sing and scared stiff of doing it in public, yet here we all were! No one was judging anyone, and we were getting better week by week.

Len had us doing basic exercises, like singing while walking around the piano and swinging our arms, all to loosen up. He would teach us to breathe from the diaphragm by holding our sides (for the men) or holding the women’s hands while they held their sides. There are basic things that every non-singer does wrong, like not taking a breath and having the opening note in their heads before they sing, so that they swoop up to the note. Usually a non-singer gives themself away with their very first note by doing that.

There are a lot of technical things that a real voice teacher teaches you, like voice placement, but he mostly didn’t bother with those. We had the classic book that every beginning singer learns from (or should):

These wonderful songs were all written in the 1600’s and 1700’s. Here’s Pavorotti doing one of the songs we learned in the class:

and Tito Schipa doing another one:

Cecelia Bartoli’s Smooth Marketing

Cecelia Bartoli is a Big Star now. Her first album was a genius move: it was all those songs that singers study. A built-in audience!

So everyone who’d ever learned those songs had to run out and buy that album. I know I did. Here she is doing the same song that Tito Schipa does above:

Singing in Italian

As you may have deduced, all those songs are in Italian. Does that mean you have to learn Italian? No, of course not. You just need to pronounce it properly and not sound like an American. “Minna” is “meen-nah” not “min-ah.” “Tutti” is “toot-tee”, not “tood-ee.” If there are double consonants, you pronounce them both. English is a lazy-mouthed language but Italian is not.

You do learn a few words of the language this way, but trust me: when you hear someone speaking Italian, you still don’t understand them. I’ve also sung in French, Latin, German, Russian, and Estonian. I can’t speak any of those.

Learning to Read Music

This is a conceptual barrier for a lot of people, but Len didn’t make a big deal out of counting: he just explained it as we went along.

Our accompanist on piano was a local celebrity, Nancy Bloomer Deussen. Although most classical composers struggle to get anyone to play their stuff, she actually received commissions! She wrote music that was conservative, melodic, and not avant garde at all:

The connection between Nancy on piano and our class was: she could follow the singer no matter how bad their rhythm was. You could leave out an entire bar and she’d be right there with you.

Why Doesn’t Choral Music Sell (Supposedly)?

These are the reasons give in the article, followed by my comments.

1. Mixtures of voices do not translate onto recordings as well as do most symphony orchestra instrumental blends. For one thing, the different voices are harder to sort out. They are best understood when you are singing in the midst of the action.

I don’t know what this even means. There are usually four types of voice: baritone, tenor, alto, and soprano. They’re supposed to blend together. Sometimes you can hear one of the voice types predominating. It’s not hard.

2. A good deal of choral music is sung in a different language, and so most listeners do not understand the words.

True, but even when a chorus sings in English (or your native language) it’s not always possible to understand them. It takes very careful coaching to get the chorus’s diction clear enough to understand.

3. A good deal of quality choral music has a background religious context. Most listeners have only a modest knowledge of this background context. For instance, how many people know that Elgar’s Dream of Gerontius is about purgatory, and that this was highly controversial in Elgar’s time, as it was viewed as a very Catholic concept?

An awful lot of the choral standards are Masses, which are a pretty well known text. Others are Christmas songs. If they’re religious the lyrics are usually Bible verses, which aren’t that much of a problem.

3b. 6. Choral works may depend on church acoustics, or the surrounding church aura, but we go to church less often these days.

Well, churches tend to be more reverberant than symphony halls. In our rehearsals at the Stanford Symphonic Chorus, the conductor would always go through the score and shorten the long notes, e.g. “cross out that half note and replace it with a quarter note and a quarter note rest.” He wanted time to let the echoes die down.

4. A lot of choral music sounds pious, and indeed may be pious. At the very least they tend to be serious. (How many comic choral pieces can you think of from the classical repertoire? Or even comic moments?) That seriousness of mood may appeal less to contemporary listeners.

Fair enough. Carmina Burana would be a well-known exception to that: rollicking German folk songs. I can also remember singing this, which is hardly serious.

5. Star vocalists drive a reasonable percentage of classical music sales. But most choral works have a strong collective element, and they may not be set up to showcase soloists. So the celebrity-driven appeal of choral forms can be relatively weak.

Also fair, although most big choral works have some solo parts. The German Requiem does.

6. Many of the best-known choral works are quite long. That may place them at a relative disadvantage.

Silly. They’re no longer than symphonies or concerti.

7. Opera arguably has grown in relative popularity, and that may be serious competition for choral works because it can serve as a substitute.

Most operas are much, much longer than choral works, and the ticket price is usually much higher. It doesn’t serve as a “substitute” for choral music, because it’s got theater and costumes and scenery and acting.

After Singing Class

I did a lot of different stuff after the singing class. I sang in the community college chorus, the Stanford Symphonic Chorus, and a number of opera and operetta productions with local companies. I never got paid, although I could have, once, since I was offered a chorus part in the San Jose Opera’s production of Der Fliegende Holländer (The Flying Dutchman), which would have paid $800. I happen to dislike Wagner and had something else to do, so I passed on it.

This is worth a whole post on its own, so I won’t go further into it here.

Conclusion

“I can’t sing!” you say? Wrong. You might not have a voice like Pavorotti or Cecelia Bartoli, but you can probably be trained to become decent.

Of course, if you sing in a church choir, you probably know that some of your fellow choir members really can’t sing. Frequently there’s no audition for those choirs. I feel for the choir director who has to take those people and can’t kick them out.

On the other hand, the pastor of my church growing up used to say, “If you have a nice voice, praise God. If you don’t, get even with Him!”