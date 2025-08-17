I was inspired by a person on Notes claiming they could write better than someone else “with one hand tied behind my back.” I had the Vision:

Literature as a competitive sport. Like poetry!

Originally in a poetry slam, you stood at a mic in a bar, declaimed your poetry, and a randomly chosen person in the audience held up a rating. If you “won” you got some fairly meaningless prize. Sometimes the audience voted on how good you were.

I got to wondering: why don’t we have Literature Slams?

“Oh, so you think you can write fiction? OK, show us. You have five minutes!”

It turns out that we actually do have those, but I’ll get to that later.

Poetry Slams

I’ve never been to a poetry slam, but I have a personal interest in the topic: the guy who invented them, Slam Pappy, or Marc Kelly Smith, married the sister of my childhood best friend Steve! I probably met him back before he was famous, but I can’t really recall. Supposedly, he had a lot of groupies after he got famous, and this led to the demise of the marriage. “Poetry groupies” : who’d have thought that was even a thing?

Here he is in 1993:

You can tap the beat while he’s reciting. This seems to be a feature of performance poetry.

I’m not in touch with Steve or his sister anymore. If I were a really tacky writer, like Joyce Maynard (who eventually exploited her relationship with J.D. Salinger after she ran out of other things to write about), I’d cozy up to them and mine it for some journalistic gold.

Poetry slams became a world-wide phenomenon. They were even held at the Obama White House, and inspired an HBO series, Brave New Voices.

Here’s a 2014 TEDx talk from a poetry slam grand champion, which I actually like.

So if you’re a poetry aficionado, you might feel that all this cheapens the art form and rewards showy, theatrical '“poetry” about trendy issues, and that isn’t what “real” poetry is about. (I’m not a poetry aficionado, so I don’t have an opinion there.)

Slam Pappy himself has mixed feelings about the success of the art form he pioneered:

CHICAGO — Slam poetry was invited into the White House last month and it is also the focus of the recent HBO documentary series “Brave New Voices.” So you might think that the originator of the poetry slam, a raucous live competition that is more likely to take place in a bar than in a bookstore, would be feeling rather pleased these days. But from his base here at the Green Mill Cocktail Lounge, Marc Kelly Smith expresses mixed feelings about the growing popularity and respectability of the art form that he created almost 25 years ago. From the start, he envisioned slam poetry as a subversive, thumb-your-nose-at-authority movement, and he wants to ensure it stays true to those origins. “At the beginning, this was really a grass-roots thing about people who were writing poetry for years and years and years and had no audience,” Mr. Smith said recently, just before his weekly Sunday night slam at the Green Mill. “Now there’s an audience, and people just want to write what the last guy wrote so they can get their face on TV. Well, O.K., but that’s not what people in this country, from Marc’s point of view, need. We’ve got too much of that. This show wasn’t started to crank out that kind of thing.”

Indeed, the stench of wokeness seems to be all over poetry slams nowadays. A fan of slam poetry, Don Hall, wrote about hosting the College Unions Poetry Slam Invitational.

Finger snaps and positive murmurs at literally every utterance of either:

Pro-women narrative

Pro-black account

Pro-LGBTQIA POV

Pro-immigrant outlook or Anti-white rhetoric

Anti-male perspective

Anti-white feminism Out of 102 poems I heard, 38 were about heartache, mental illness, abuse, sexual assault. The remaining 64 poems were any combination of the pro/anti list above, and even a few utilized all six themes. If those all-encompassing poems were read at an inside voice, they received decent scores but those that were screamed with a boiling rage that could only be sustained for three minutes received the highest scores of both nights. If the poet blew out the PA system at least a couple of times, the poet seemed to be rated higher.

A Reddit discussion elucidates some of the frustrations that have come out of 40 years of poetry slams (I’m just giving excerpts here, but do read the whole thing):

Historically, poetry was an oral medium, so it's not like oral performance is intrinsically at odds with craft. That said, slam poetry has long suffered from the same ailments that riddle the printed word at present. Personality/identity is often privileged over technical ability. There's an emphasis, too, on delivering shallow poems that are entertaining and easily digestible.

…..

The problem is that the majority of modern poetry, even if it is telling a unique and previously untold story, is either so concrete that it’s un-relatable or it’s so abstract that it’s unreachable; without the redeeming quality of craftsmanship, there will never be a significant audience for this type of work. The primary consumer of this type of poetry is typically other aspiring poets who only listen so they can one day be heard themselves.

…..

I guess it depends on whether you feel poetry is for the writer or the reader. As a reader, I am only interested in reading technically proficient poetry. If the poet is the target audience for their own poetry, that's perfectly fine, but it doesn't make it necessarily worth publishing for consumption by a general audience.

Literature Other Than Poetry

If we read the comments above, there are abstract issues that apply just as well to fiction:

Wokeness and identity: shouting your grievances as a “marginalized” person or gender. Boring!

Personality and identity over craftsmanship. Someone is “authentic” but that’s about all you can say for them.

Writing for other writers, who are taking notes, rather than for readers.

Emphasizing theatricality and audience pleasing.

Still: writing poetry has become a Thing since slams came along. I think it would be fair to say that literary fiction is not a Thing. So why don’t we have Literature Slams? We know there is some audience for fiction, but the publishing industry doesn’t care unless it’s about vampires or teenage wizards or serial killers or secret agents.

So are fiction writers too dignified to stand up at a mic and read their fiction out loud to a bar full of spectators? “What if the audience doesn’t like it?” they’re thinking.

Well, then they’ll probably just go to the bar, or sit silently and clap politely when you’re done. Of course, they might yell, “You suck!” Work on your heckler-handling techniques.

The Moth

This is probably the best known literature slam, although they don’t call it that. Here’s a couple winners:

The first is 7:44 and the second 6:50, which is longer than Moth’s quoted “five minutes.” At 160 words per minute, that gives us around 1,000 words, more or less.

Some Short Fiction

We don’t have to read at The Moth, of course. We can have our own events with looser time limits.

Here are some short stories and an estimate of how long they’d take to read, at 160 words / minute.

The Ark 1002 words 6:16

The Bellmaker 1810 words 11:19

The Edge of the Field 2525 words 15:47

Happy Ending 2067 words 12:55

And In Conclusion….

(When that line gets the biggest hand of your talk, you know you’ve gone on too long.)

I can hear the objections:

Literature isn’t like poetry. You can’t chant it like a rap song.

The people who read fiction won’t go out to a bar to hear writers, who probably don’t have any speaking ability anyway.

My short stories are too long to read in a bar.

Well, you never know until you try. I don’t think Slam Pappy found instant stardom, either.

As for length: yes, that’s a problem. Try writing something shorter for the Literature Slam.