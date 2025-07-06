Last night I looked on Kanopy, a US service that turns your public library card into a free streaming service, and found this little family-friendly comedy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople from New Zealand. Would I recommend it? Sure, as long as you’re not expecting an art movie.

It features kids speaking lines that no kid would ever say, but it does have Sam Neill, probably the only actor you’ve heard of. The funniest character in the movie, Paula Hall, belongs to Rachel House, an actor and director who’s been in Moana and Thor: Ragnarok.

Ricky Baker

is a troubled teen who’s been in and out of the juvenile justice system. At the film’s start, Paula, a child welfare officer, delivers him to a rural couple who’ve agreed to foster him, saying “no one else wants you.” Paula’s mock earnestness is the best thing about the movie.

The husband, Hector, played by Sam Neill, is an irascible old man who hates Ricky, and right away you know Hector and Ricky are going to become friends and partners. That’s how movies work.

They do bond, sort of, and go on the run in the bush, which New Zealand has a lot of. I won’t spoil the plot by explaining why they’re on the run, since that’s the heart of the movie. But by now they’re reluctant partners doing a Thelma and Louise thing, as you knew they would be as soon as you saw Sam Neill. Ricky learns to survive in the jungle, as Hector catches a giant slug in the creek and barbecues it, with Ricky uttering the memorable line, “This slug isn’t bad!”

After four months, they’re national heroes in the press. Paula is relentlessly playing the determined cop who’s going to catch them if it’s the last thing she ever does.

Of course there’s a car chase at the end, which reminded me of the gigantic pileup in The Blues Brothers. Or Thelma and Louise.

Two and half stars. Albert says check it out.