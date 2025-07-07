When should you take a chance of injuring yourself? This is not a hypothetical question if you’re Of A Certain Age. Anytime you put on the athletic shoes you’re taking a risk of hurting something. If it’s an actual sport, that risk goes way, way up. So is it better to be safe and stick to walking, golf, or workouts at the gym? That’s what doctors used to advise older patients. Some still do.

My dad had a double bypass at 76. The doctor told him, “no more golf, no more dancing.” He obeyed, being of the generation that obeyed “doctor’s orders,” and probably justifying it as not wanting to worry Mom. He died at 94 and left her a widow. Maybe he would have gone sooner if he’d stayed active. On the other hand, who knows?

So this is a meditation on playing sports when you’re older. From being around older people, I think the objections derive from three things:

Fear of getting injured Fear of looking stupid Plain laziness

The first two are actually valid, as I’ll explain. The third: well, do you want to end up like this?

I used AI to make this only because showing real people has some legal issues.

The answer is not either “Go ahead, join that pickup basketball game, and eventually buy a summer home for an orthopedist” or “Be sensible. Stick to the treadmill.” It’s complicated and you have to use your own judgment.

On #2: it doesn’t matter if you suck. You probably do. You’re not as good as you once were. So you need to embrace the suck, and only play with people who embrace it, too. On the other hand, being sensitive to perceived ridicule is nothing to be ashamed of. If you are, you are.

This isn’t yet another “stay active in retirement!” lecture. That’s assumed. The question is “How?”

Age Doesn’t Matter. Look at Jerry Rice!

When I was at Google, I was just finishing my running, some guys were starting up a flag football game, and they implored me to join them. I said, “Hey, do you know how old I am?”

One of them said, “Age doesn’t matter. Look at Jerry Rice!”

Jerry Rice is a living legend. He’s the greatest football receiver of all time. And he famously stays in shape now that he’s retired. I’m no Jerry Rice, though.

So I played, and I had a fantastic time. I was probably in high school the last time I’d played any kind of football. After about an hour, I was blocking a guy (sort of) on a kickoff, and his elbow bashed me in the mouth. I fell to the ground, and thought I was OK but I left the game (if you’re wondering: yes, he was very apologetic, and no, I didn’t report it to anyone. I told the guy, “If you play sports that’s the risk you take. No apology needed.”)

Later I looked in the mirror. My front teeth, which look kinda like (this is not a photo of me)

had the top teeth bent back behind the lower teeth, so I couldn’t close my mouth.

I never had braces as a kid, but I made up for it by having them as an adult! The orthodontist had a fun time with me. “Hey, next time you’re playing football, wear a mouth guard.” I always think of him when I see Steph Curry playing with his:

I had the braces for six months. Not being able to floss was the worst thing. I played football with the guys one more time just to show No Fear, but I realized I’m just not fast enough or tall enough to do that anymore. I’m still glad I did it that once.

“Vintage” Softball

I hadn’t played softball in at least 20 years, either. I joined this group for people over 50. I quit because I hated it and I hated a lot of those guys, too. Why?

50 is really not that old anymore. There are a lot of guys who’ve played their entire lives, and are extremely good and proud of it. Damned proud. They’re guys that the phrase “toxic masculinity” was invented for.

There was one guy whom I overheard saying, “Forget ‘having fun.’ I have fun when I WIN!” Another guy, who was our captain, kindly informed me that the other team was walking the batter ahead of me so they could get to me. Thanks, I needed to know that.

Once I was playing catcher, and one of the other team’s better players hit a home run over the left field fence. He came back to the plate yelling, “Shit! Shit!” I said, “You hit a homer! What are you angry about?” He said, “I was going for left-center.”

They have regular teams, and a “draft” for each season. Often in other adult leagues, there is a pitching screen so the pitcher can’t get injured by a line drive back at him. Vintage refused to permit them since they interfere with play. They also use carbon-fiber composite bats, which let you hit screamers. Those bats are not ASA Approved.

I heard recently that one pitcher did get hit in the chest and spent three months in the hospital. Now they allow screens.

So remember what I said about only playing with people who embrace the suck. These people do not.

Meetup Softball

Lately I’ve been playing on Sundays in a Meetup group, where teams are chosen randomly each week, some guys are very good, and a few are terrible. No one gets on you if you screw up, as almost everyone does sooner or later. You can’t hurt the team’s won-lost record, since the team only exists this week. They’re also supportive no matter what you do. People all touch fists or gloves with each other, all the time.

This is the way. Playing sports can be fun. If it isn’t fun for you, stop.

Pickleball

If you’re not living under a rock, you’ve heard of pickleball.

The stereotype of pickleball is that it’s a friendly, low-strain sport for Baby Boomers, like the photo above. In fact, that’s not true. Do these people look like they’re from Assisted Living?

Younger, more athletic people have moved in on pickleball, with all the egotism and vanity you remember from high school gym class. If you go to a public pickleball court, it’s likely to be infested with these people. You won’t necessarily have a good time if you go alone. These would-be jocks only want to play with each other.

Look at this thread from the Reddit group. It’s like tennis!

What this means is, if you just show up at a public court and put your racquet in the waiting line, you can end up playing with people like that.

The Bad News

You can also get injured playing pickleball, although at first glance it seems pretty safe. Any time you’re making sudden moves, lunging, or hitting an object, your muscles may not like it.

This article details the most common injuries.

The Good News

My friend Jerry and I have started going together to a pickleball court. The last time, we met two other guys, who were slightly better than we are, and we all had a great time. After losing one match resoundingly to them, we switched teams to make it more even. We did the same a week later with two women who were pretty good, and they were very friendly. We both had fun.

My Rotator Cuff Surgery

I’d been going to the gym and lifting weights for decades, and I could not do a pullup (that’s where you grab a bar with your palms facing forwards and pull yourself up). Most adults can’t even do one. (I call a “chinup” when your palms are facing backwards. Those mainly use your biceps, while a pullup uses your back and shoulders).

So I decided that, dammit, I was going to do this.

Watch the Top Secret video exploiting this yearning, if you want some amusement:

At the gym, they have a machine like this:

So you can work up to an unassisted pullup. I did that for years, steadily reducing the amount of assistance. Finally I could do one if started with my arms slightly bent (i.e. not fully extended, but not at 90 degrees either). I did this every day in my backyard.

Eventually I started having a persistent pain in my right shoulder. I couldn’t sleep on that side. I ended up at an orthopedist, who sent me for an MRI. It was what he expected: a torn rotator cuff. Mine was the easy surgery they talk about in here:

Before the surgery, I went to the grocery store and bought some one-handed food (now there’s a topic you don’t think about normally).

Afterwards, I removed the sling after a day. I took the serious pain meds (Vicodin) for two days, then Advil for another five or so. I went to physical therapy, which I hate. I eased back into arm work at the gym and now there’s no pain at all. Owing to my excellent health insurance, I never even saw a bill for the procedures (there was a residual bill for the PT).

Were the pullups the cause of this? Probably. I don’t do them anymore, but on the other hand: is it better to never do anything because you might hurt yourself?

Pain: What’s It Telling You?

I’ve been running all my adult life, so I’ve had many, many conversations over the years with people who don’t run (and feel bad about it, I can tell). There are a lot of reasons, but here are three big ones:

I don’t have time. I don’t like running. I tried, but my knees or feet hurt and I had to stop.

For the first:

If you don’t have time to exercise, you’ll have to find time to be sick. End of story.

On the second: that’s 100% valid. If you don’t at least find it tolerable, you won’t keep it up.

The third is the hard one. Almost everything you do will hurt the first time. Sometimes the pain comes while you’re doing it, and sometimes it’s the next day, or the day after. So the question is, how serious is it? Bear in mind I’m not a doctor, much less an orthopedist, so this is just my opinion.

I think some people have a low pain tolerance. When you’re older, everything hurts, and sometimes you just have to stop being a wuss and do it anyway.

Other times, the pain gets worse, or it’s really bad, and you need to stop and give it a rest, then ease back in slowly. You have to be the judge of that.

But What About Injuries?

That was about normal aches and pains, but what about really hurting yourself? Like needing to wear braces on your teeth, or have rotator cuff surgery, to pick a couple arbitrary examples?

Look at it this way: Father Time is undefeated. You’re going to die anyway. So why not have some fun? There will be people who make fun of your injuries, but you can laugh at them when they’re pushing a walker around.

However, just so you don’t think I’m saying “be fearless,” there are certain things I just won’t do because they’re not worth the risk. Your mileage may vary.