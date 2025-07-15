This is me taking a victory lap: I cancelled a credit card without having to talk to any marketing droid. You can do it, too.

Have you ever signed up for something online and then tried to cancel? You look all over the website, and somewhere, hidden behind four layers of menus, is a “Cancel My Account” button. Or maybe there is no way to cancel. Although, personally, I hate the song Hotel California, it’s almost de rigeur to quote it in articles like this:

You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.

Worse yet, your “one-year subscription” could be set on auto-renewal, so a streaming service you subscribed to years ago is still draining your bank account without your even noticing.

Our lawmakers are on the case, though! In the US, the Federal Trade Commission under President Biden issued a Final Rule in October 2024 requiring businesses to make it as easy to get out as it was to get in. This seems like basic business ethics: if you can open an account and perform other financial tasks online with ease, you should be able to cancel it with the same ease.

“Oh, but we can’t let people make impulsive decisions like that! Often when we can speak with them, we’re able to rectify whatever problems they’re having!” the marketing executives say.

I say, “Too bad. You can offer them help right there on your web page next to the Cancel button. It’s for them to decide to cancel, not you.”

The European Union and the UK already have such a rule. It was set to go into effect in the US recently, but a Federal Appeals Court blocked it. Being a former programmer, I find this legal reasoning risible:

The FTC rule was set to go into effect on Monday, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said this week that the FTC made a procedural error by failing to come up with a preliminary regulatory analysis, which is required for rules whose annual impact on the U.S. economy is more than $100 million. The FTC claimed that it did not have to come up with a preliminary regulatory analysis because it initially determined that the rule's impact on the national economy would be less than $100 million. An administrative law judge decided that the economic impact would be more than the $100 million threshold.

American Express

Ages ago, almost in the pre-Internet era, I had an American Express card. It was a good alternative if the Visa card didn’t work, and it had a much larger credit limit. I’d pay for trips with it, because I didn’t have to worry about exceeding some threshold.

But then, I also had a land line and got the local newspaper delivered every day, and I don’t do those things anymore either. I haven’t used the AmEx card in at least ten years and maybe twenty. They sent me a new one anyway quite recently. So I went to their website determined to cancel it. There was no way to do that! At one place it says that if you want to cancel, you have to call an 800 number.

“Screw that,” I thought. “I’m not going to wait on hold for 20 minutes, after pressing 1 for English, only to talk to someone in India who tries to persuade me not to cancel, and offers me a better deal if I just stay with them.”

So this became my project. I guess I’m the kind of person who, if you tell them something is impossible, says, “Hold my beer.”

Directly With Them

Of course, you can’t call, email, or text anyone’s Support or Customer Service and communicate with a real human anymore. However, I’ve found that companies often have a Twitter or Facebook presence, and those are often manned by someone of moderate or better IQ.

Me on the Facebook page I have not used my AmEx card in at least 10 years, yet you continue to send them to me. I want to close my account. I've searched and searched your website, and there is no way to do it that I can see. I DO NOT WANT TO TALK TO ANYONE. Just close my account. Is that so hard? American Express Hello Bob and so sorry to read that. We would need to speak with you directly to close your account; please call us at 1 800 xxx xxxx; 24/7. Looking forward to speaking with you.

So they’re refusing to close the account. This “we would need” corporate BS-speak makes me vomit. The battle is joined!

Me No, you do not "need to speak with me directly." I just told you to close the account. Close it.

Since you have no links on your web site to do this, you're going to have to accept this message instead.

You may send me a text, as long as you can authenticate yourself (I've already had one scammer who saw this and tried to weasel the card number from me). American Express We do not have access to accounts via this channel. In order to cancel your account, we would need to speak with you directly.

Nope, nope, nope, sorry, little corporate dweeb:

Me You surely have people in American Express who have access. I am not making any phone calls, as I've already told you multiple times. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) will be the next stops. If you make it harder to close an account than it is to open one, that is something that government regulators may well have an interest in.

The Government to the Rescue

Senator Liz Warren, aka “Pocahantas,” created the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in 2011. It was designed to be independent of politics, getting its financing directly from the Federal Reserve, not from normal Congressional appropriations.

Trying to be “independent of politics” was a bridge too far. As Wikipedia says:

In June 2020, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the president can remove the director without cause but allowed the agency to remain in operation. In 2024, the Supreme Court affirmed the constitutionality of the CFPB funding mechanism prescribed by Congress. Donald Trump, at the outset of his second presidential term, appointed an acting director who immediately ordered the Bureau to stop regulatory activity, and sought to fire 90% of CFPB staff.



But hey, for the moment it’s there, and it’s The Government. No one in corporate America likes getting a letter from the government. Even if the company is totally in the right, their lawyers don’t want to get in a fight if they don’t have to. According to the current US law, AmEx is within their rights to demand to talk to me on the phone. Still … they have lawyers who like to avoid trouble. I’m not demanding they change their policy for everyone; just for me.

I filed a complaint with the CFPB:

Here’s the current status of my complaint

And this morning I got this:

They want you to think their “policy” is immutable and there are no exceptions. But don’t lay down and take it. You can be the exception.