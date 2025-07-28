Baseball players’ names have a poetic beauty that actually inspired a great song by Dave Frishberg, the title of which is the indisputably greatest name any player’s ever sported: Van Lingle Mungo.

This isn’t about the beauty of their names though. It’s just about how those names make them ideally suited for something other than baseball. Here I make up some alternative life histories for them.

These are AI- generated images, purely because I don’t want to use images of real people. All players are currently active, except for Dexter Fowler, who, when I saw him, made me immediately think of what someone with that name should be doing.

Colson Montgomery (White Sox)

Colson Montgomery has written best-selling novels, including the recent The Echo Between Pines, a mystery set in rural Vermont, which is being adapted into a Netflix series. He lives on the East Coast and teaches creative writing at a small liberal arts college. Here’s Dr. Montgomery:

Dexter Fowler (formerly with the Rockies)

Here’s Dex on the tenor sax in a recent gig at the Village Vanguard

Austin Riley (Orioles)

Austin’s recent single, "I Swiped Right, Shoulda Swerved Left" is rocketing up the country charts:

She had boots in her profile, hat tipped just right,

Said she loved dogs, dive bars, and Friday night lights.

Thought she might be the kind to ride shotgun slow,

But five minutes in, I was lookin’ for the road.

following close on the heels of his previous hit, "Playlist with Her Name On It."

Janson Junk (Marlins)

Janson is currently pursuing his acting career in what’s often called “adult entertainment,” but he’s hoping to “go legit” very soon.

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)

Pete is an up-and-coming Native American actor. He was widely rumored to be Taylor Sheridan’s first choice for the role of Thomas Rainwater in Yellowstone, but Kevin Costner insisted on an older actor

Graham Ashcraft (Reds)

Graham Ashcraft recently announced his retirement, after a long and distinguished acting career on the London stage. Despite his many awards, he’s reported to be still miffed at not being cast in any of the Harry Potter movies, one of the few British actors to be thus snubbed.

Brant Hurter (Tigers)

Brant was the original guitarist with Slayer, the thrash-metal band, but he was fired and replaced with Jeff Hanneman shortly before their first album. He had changed his name to fit better with the band’s name, a choice which didn’t sit well with the other members.

Otto Kemp (Phillies)

Otto Kemp conducts the Berlin Philharmonic.

Mauricio Dubon (Astros)

Mauricio Dubon plays the guitar in Mexico’s best-known mariachi band, Los Perros Cachondos.

Honorable Mention

MacKenzie Gore and Jackson Rutledge (Nationals)

The ownership of the Washington Nationals are resolutely tight-lipped about why they signed these two guys. However, Gore is reputed to be a distant relative of former Vice President Al Gore, and Rutledge is a direct descendant of Edward Rutledge who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Ernie Clement (Blue Jays)

Someone named Ernie Clement could only be a baseball player, sorry.