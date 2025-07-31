Michel de Montaigne lived in the late 16th century, when France suffered under religious wars brought about by the Reformation. He studied law and served in various legal and diplomatic roles in provincial France, but he’s remembered now for his essays, a literary form that he pioneered. Of course you know who Socrates and Plato were so I don’t need to introduce them. In here, we’ll see that they understood modern education and the Internet better than the talking heads do now.

Supposedly the Internet and smartphones have made us better informed, and the youngest generations who grew up with them have an immense advantage over older people. For example:

Generation Y is much smarter. They just get information much more quickly. They really understand the idea of quality and value. *Jane Lauder). Living in the age of the Internet and being a part of the information generation, we have unlimited access to an unprecedented wealth of knowledge and learning. (Susan C. Young) I am a classic Millennial, about 30, underpaid tech job, etc. These kids (gen Z) are smarter than we were at their age, and they have (seemingly) less willful ignorance than my generation and than generations before me. (Reddit user) (In response to the Reddit question “Do you get the feeling that GenZers are just smarter?”)

Its cause of the internet. Literally thats the only reason.

A Brief Interlude

At this point, we have to push back. Here’s what some kids think:

Oh, so they think the Internet’s made them smarter? Before we bring out the wisdom of the ages, let’s just have some fun:

“A lazy girl job is one where you can make $60K–80K and just chill.” (Gabrielle Judge @antiworkgirlboss, also see this meditation)

"In a capitalist society, you can lose your home because you got sick. That’s not freedom—that’s cruelty." (AOC, paraphrased)

Kamala Harris’s Presidential campaign enjoyed a brief but huge spurt of enthusiasm after Charli XCX tweeted this. Surely this must mean she was going to own the youth vote!

Soleil-Chandni Mousseau, an undergrad at Wesleyan, wrote this:

Mamdani’s campaign won because it was real. He spoke in a language of inclusion that we understand. His unapologetic support of human rights and liberation for all, including the Palestinians, resonated with us. His promises—affordable housing, public transit, community-owned groceries—speak directly to the world we’re inheriting. The one we’re expected to fix.

I won’t be expecting any fixes from you, Soleil-Chandni, thanks.

The Value of “Knowing”

Neither Socrates nor Montaigne had the Internet, of course, but they had books and education, and they definitely had thoughts about them.

Both of them considered carefully whether knowing facts from books, or being able to look them up, really constituted wisdom. In Of Pedantry, Montaigne wrote

We know how to say: "Cicero says thus; such are the morals of Plato; these are the very words of Aristotle." But what do we say ourselves? What do we judge? What do we do? A parrot could well say as much. This habit makes me think of that rich Roman who went to much trouble and very great expense to procure men learned in every field of knowledge, whom he kept continually around him, so that when there should befall among his friends some occasion to speak of one thing or another, they should fill his place and all be ready to furnish him, one with an argument, one with a verse of Homer, each one according to his quarry; and he thought that this knowledge was his own because it was in the heads of his men, as those also do whose ability dwells in their sumptuous libraries. I know a man who, when I ask him what he knows, asks me for a book in order to point it out to me, and wouldn't dare tell me that he has an itchy backside unless he goes immediately and studies in his lexicon what is itchy and what is a backside. We take the opinions and the knowledge of others into our keeping, and that is all. We must make them our own. We are just like a man who, needing fire, should go and fetch some at his neighbor's house, and, having found a fine big fire there, should stop there and warm himself, forgetting to carry any back home. What good does it do us to have our belly full of meat if it is not digested, if it is not transformed into us, if it does not make us bigger and stronger?

Before there was Google, a rich man had to “procure men learned in every field of knowledge, whom he kept continually around him.” Montaigne is astutely pointing out that being able to quote a fact, or look it up, is not at all the same as incorporating it into your soul, or in secular terms, your Weltanschauung.

Knowledge vs. Wisdom

In Phaedrus, Plato gives us this dialogue with Socrates about writing, which Socrates was opposed to, or at least cautious about:

and now you, who are the father of letters, have been led by your affection to ascribe to them a power the opposite of that which they really possess. For this invention will produce forgetfulness in the minds of those who learn to use it, because they will not practice their memory. Their trust in writing, produced by external characters which are no part of themselves, will discourage the use of their own memory within them. You have invented an elixir not of memory, but of reminding; and you offer your pupils the appearance of wisdom, not true wisdom, for they will read many things without instruction and will therefore seem to know many things, when they are for the most part ignorant and hard to get along with, since they are not wise, but only appear wise. Phaedrus

Socrates, you easily make up stories of Egypt or any country you please. Socrates

They used to say, my friend, that the words of the oak in the holy place of Zeus at Dodona were the first prophetic utterances. The people of that time, not being so wise as you young folks, were content in their simplicity to hear an oak or a rock, provided only it spoke the truth; but to you, perhaps, it makes a difference who the speaker is and where he comes from, for you do not consider only whether his words are true or not. Phaedrus

Your rebuke is just; and I think the Theban is right in what he says about letters. Socrates

He who thinks, then, that he has left behind him any art in writing, and he who receives it in the belief that anything in writing will be clear and certain, would be an utterly simple person, and in truth ignorant of the prophecy of Ammon, if he thinks written words are of any use except to remind him who knows the matter about which they are written. Phaedrus

Very true. Socrates

Writing, Phaedrus, has this strange quality, and is very like painting; for the creatures of painting stand like living beings, but if one asks them a question, they preserve a solemn silence. And so it is with written words; you might think they spoke as if they had intelligence, but if you question them, wishing to know about their sayings, they always say only one and the same thing. And every word, when once it is written, is bandied about, alike among those who understand and those who have no interest in it, and it knows not to whom to speak or not to speak; when ill-treated or unjustly reviled it always needs its father to help it; for it has no power to protect or help itself. Phaedrus

You are quite right about that, too.

(Phaedrus was a great audience, wasn’t he?)

Both Socrates and Montaigne distinguish between knowing things, and having wisdom.

The Pursuit of Wisdom

What should we do here? That’s the question you ask a wise man or woman, when it isn’t a matter of knowing facts. For example:

What’s more important: equality or freedom? Can you have both?

What obligations do parents have to their grown children?

Is democracy the best form of government?

Is there a Supreme Being? If so, why does He let us suffer?

What should our nation do about its budget deficits?

What is “the good life”?

How should our children be educated?

We can’t get those answers from an “expert” or a formula. We really want a wise person’s judgment.

I like to quote this Q&A:

Q: How do you get good judgment? A: From experience. Q: And how do you get experience? A: From having bad judgment

When we look at those questions in italics above, one thing should jump out:

They’ve been debated for the last twenty-five hundred years, at least. Nearly every possible solution has already been tried. Better minds than ours have grappled with them.

None of those questions are new. While we can acquire judgment about them from experience, as in the joke, a liberal education should expose us to other people’s experiences: the best thoughts on the subject since the Ancient Greeks. That used to be the goal of the first years in college.

Aside from those questions not being new, neither are the current trendy answers. Machiavelli’s thoughts on power and morality are not obsoleted by The 48 Laws of Power.

Contrary to the “everything I learned in college is now on Wikipedia” meme above, knowing facts is not the goal of education, as Montaigne reminds us with the story of the rich man with the staff of experts around him at all times. It’s a by-product of education.

Let’s take the date “1776.” Everyone in the US knows that date, but a real education should teach you how the progress of freedom and democracy ran through that year, however imperfectly those ideals were realized at the time. It should also teach you about the Enlightenment and what Locke, Hume, and Rousseau wrote, and how they influenced Jefferson and Madison.

I wrote that last paragraph knowing full well that a battalion of woke “scholars” dismisses all that as “dead white men asserting their white privilege, and anyway, blah blah blah slavery blah blah.” The modern university has surrendered to that battalion, and even enlisted in it. But the old methods refuse to die.

The Socratic Method

Socrates, in the dialogues of Plato, does not give you “the answer.” Maybe that’s frustrating for a modern reader, who expects to be able to ask the interwebs for the answer, and get it. But the answer is not a destination; it’s the journey.

Quentin Tarantino gives us Jules and Vince in Pulp Fiction, practicing the Socratic method to explore whether Marsellus was justified in throwing Antwan off a fourth floor balcony.

The Socratic Method has always been used in some law schools, particularly the University of Chicago. A caricature of the method was Professor Kingsfield from The Paper Chase, where the teacher could fairly be accused of terror and cruelty. But a lawyer, at least when arguing in front of some judges, and certainly in front of his or her colleagues in any kind of law, needs to be able to answer questions about their legal theories. So the method has survived in spite of its lack of trendiness.

Socrates aimed to make his student understand the issues, not to give him answers. That’s what his Method is about, and that’s what Montaigne is bemoaning the absence of.

When Montaigne considered the value of knowing facts, and of “learning” as modern education conceives it, he was not impressed: the student’s judgment and soul were not improved. They did spend a lot of money in the process, which nowadays translates into student loans.

If our soul does not go at a better gait, if we do not have sounder judgment for all our learning, I had just as lief my student had spent his time playing tennis: at least his body would be the blither. See him come back from there, after fifteen or sixteen years put in: there is nothing so unfit for use. All the advantage you recognize is that his Latin and Greek have made him more conceited and arrogant than when he left home. He should have brought back his soul full; he brings it back only swollen; he has only inflated it instead of enlarging it. These schoolmasters, as Plato says of their cousins the Sophists, are of all men those who promise to be the most useful to men, and who, alone of all men, not only do not improve what is committed to them, as does a carpenter or a mason, but make it worse, and take pay for having made it worse.

Summary

In 2025, not only is “everything” (for some value of that word) on the Internet, but there are AI systems that can interpret it for you. Still, though, there is a difference between ingesting facts and having wisdom about them.

As Montaigne said,