Baseball is sometimes boring. Not always, but that’s what makes the exciting moments so transcendant: the play at the plate to end the game (now it’s waiting for replay review), the unbelievable throw from foul ground by the third baseman just getting the the runner, the right fielder stealing a home run.

But frequently nothing much is happening. So I often have some secondary activity while I’m watching: petting the dog, teasing the cat, reading the newspaper, scrolling the computer.

Noticing that my team, the Cubs, has a new player, Pete Crow-Armstrong, I remembered another favorite name of mine, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and got to wondering:

Can I put together an All-Hyphens baseball team?

If you have to ask, “Why bother doing that?” you just aren’t a real baseball fan. Maybe synchronized swimming would be more your thing.

The Rules

My source is here.

All players have to have played in the major leagues. We can’t list them at a position unless they played that position at least once, although an outfielder can be assumed capable of playing any of the three positions.

Yes, I know there are some guys you would never play in center (looking at you, Kyle Schwarber). Fortunately, I have Pete Crow-Armstrong in center, who does play there.

First Name or Last Name?

Unlike Crow-Armstrong or Kiner-Falefa, there are a lot of hyphenated first names, e.g. Chin-Feng Chen or Ha-Seong Kim. It’s actually amazing how many Asian players with hyphens have played in The Show (I counted 25 of the 45 total). This task is too easy if we allow all of those. The hyphen is too common for an Asian name.

On the other hand, we have Peek-A-Boo Veach and Boom-Boom Beck! It would be unthinkable to leave them out. Besides, if we leave them and the Asians out, then we don’t have a full team.

Active or Not?

Again, we just don’t have a full team if we restrict to currently active players. Even so, our bullpen is thin. We might need to add some Asian players there.

The Lineup

Who Are All These Guys?

You probably thought I made up some of these, didn’t you?