Some day in September, 2022, I’ll be marking my 50th anniversary of running (exercising at all, really). Before that, I did pretty much nothing, except walk to class.

Last week, a neighbor saw me running and yelled out, “Hey, Albert! How old are you?” (I answered, of course, “Hah! You’d like to know.”) He later said he envied me because he can’t run anym…