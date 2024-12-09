The Tragedy of the Commons

It’s wokeness gospel to “trust the science.” Let’s look at one example of The Science: “The Tragedy of the Commons”

This term was first popularized by Garrett Hardin in 1968. Psychology Today invokes it without irony on the COVID crisis:

The more I think about the manner in which people have been stockpiling (and, to a lesser extent, disregarding warnings against public congregation), the more it brings to mind all too real-world examples of the Tragedy of the Commons—a social dilemma situation that I teach in my social psychology lectures (similar in ways to the Prisoner’s Dilemma). A classic example of the Tragedy of the Commons is a farming community that shares its resources, wherein restraint by all (and sacrifice—using/taking less or only what is needed) will yield benefit for all in the long-term. On the other hand, over-harvesting (though ensuring more for the individual in the present) will yield suffering for all in the long-term. One problem during this time of crisis, as addressed above, is that some people have a tendency to over-harvest.

The Lindau Nobel Laureates Meetings had this to say:

What do green pastures, COVID-19 and climate change have in common? More than you probably think and it all boils down to our individualism. …. In 1833, British economist William Forster Lloyd described what he saw as a tragedy: When individual self-interest conflicts with the common good, the whole system can collapse, bringing disaster for everyone involved. He called it the “tragedy of the commons”, with the ‘commons’ being the common goods or a shared system. Lloyd’s classic example goes like this: If several cattle herders share a common pasture, each of them has an incentive to add more and more cows to his herd. But at some point, the pasture will be overgrazed, there’s not enough grass growing, and everyone’s cows go hungry (somewhat akin to the ‘prisoner’s dilemma‘ in game theory). Over a century later, in 1968 ecologist Garrett Hardin brought the idea into the spotlight once more in an essay published in Science. The pasture is, of course, a metaphor. In practice, it can refer to anything from deforestation to overfishing to pollution. It doesn’t even need to revolve around a finite resource: COVID-19 has also created a tragedy of the commons – or rather, it has created several.

So it’s “settled science,” I guess. The essay first appeared in 1968, and if you read the Wikipedia article, nearly everyone has glommed onto it.

earth.org gives multiple examples:

Wastewater

Overfishing

COVID: people stocking up on toilet paper

Ocean pollution

The atmosphere

Climate change

Harvard Business School gives more:

Coffee planting causing habitat loss

Fast fashion

Traffic congestion

Groundwater overuse

How “Settled” Is It?

It seems, then, that “the tragedy of the commons” is part of what the yard sign means by “science.” After all, that term is used all the time! It got renewed life when COVID hit, e.g. this.

It is hard to deny that the Tragedy of the Commons applies to what we are facing with COVID-19.

But even Wikipedia acknowledges that a lot of scientists don’t take it as gospel.

Environmental historians Joachim Radkau, Alfred Thomas Grove and Oliver Rackham criticized Hardin "as an American with no notion at all how Commons actually work". In addition, Hardin's pessimistic outlook was subsequently contradicted by Elinor Ostrom's later work on success of co-operative structures like the management of common land, for which she shared the 2009 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences with Oliver E. Williamson.

Elinor Ostrom

was a political scientist and economist who started with empirical observations and tried to fit a theory to them. The horror! In academia you’re supposed to go in the other direction, and the “observations” part is optional.

Elinor Ostrom and her husband did field work on groundwater management, policing, and the canonical “common pasture” problem, and it was the wealth of data she collected, along with solid work in the lab to back it up, that won her the Nobel.

She persisted in looking at what people in the real world do with a shared resource. It turns out that they don’t always overuse it until it’s gone. Even more shocking, a law from a central government is not always the best solution to managing it. Those are two of the tenets of the Woke Credo.

Here is why she didn’t make it on the Left Coast and moved to Indiana.

In 1961, Vincent Ostrom, Charles Tiebout, and Robert Warren published "The Organization of Government in Metropolitan Areas," which would go on to be an influential article and introduced themes that would be central to the Ostroms' work. However, the article aggravated a conflict with UCLA's Bureau of Governmental Research because, counter to the Bureau's interests, it advised against centralization of metropolitan areas in favor of polycentrism. This conflict prompted the Ostroms to leave UCLA. [emphasis added]

Of course, not everyone ignored her. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2009. Here’s her Nobel Lecture, in which she begins:

In the mid-twentieth century, the dominant scholarly effort was to try to fit the world into simple models and to criticize institutional arrangements that did not fit ,,, The market was seen as the optimal institution for the production and exchange of private goods. For non-private goods, on the other hand, one needed “the” government to impose rules and taxes to force self-interested individuals to contribute necessary resources and refrain from self-seeking activities. Without a hierarchical government to induce compliance, self-seeking citizens and officials would fail to generate efficient levels of public goods, such as peace and security, at multiple scales.

It was a nice, clean theory: you either have private goods, where the market works best, or you have public goods, for which you need the government. Academics love nice, clean theories.

Besides that binary, the behavior of individuals in a hypothetical Tragedy of the Commons can be analyzed via game theory, with that imaginary person who appears in all economics textbooks, Rational Man, playing his part. Ostrom goes on to summarize Rational Man:

Fully rational individuals are presumed to know (1) all possible strategies available in a particular situation, (2) which outcomes are linked to each strategy given the likely behavior of others in a situation, and (3) a rank order for each of these outcomes in terms of the individual’s own preferences as measured by utility. The rational strategy for such an individual in every situation is to maximize expected utility.

Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky were two of the architects of “behavioral economics” which revealed that real-world humans do not in fact behave like rational economic agents.

Sometimes in dealing with a common resource, they use their brains and their agency and talk things out, negotiating a workable solution. Ostrom and her team did the hard work of getting out of the lab and seeing how that often happens.

Final Note: Garrett Hardin v. Elinor Ostrom

I’d wager that, if you asked 1,000 people with Bachelor’s degrees in one of the social sciences, “who was Garrett Hardin?” and “who was Elinor Ostrom?” Hardin’s name recognition would beat Ostrom’s by three to one, at the least. As a rough measure, we can see how many references to each name Google has in its corpus:

Hardin: About 2,420,000 results

Ostrom: About 943,000 results

Hardin the Person

It’s hard to recall now that in the late 60’s and early 70’s, overpopulation was a major concern. The Population Bomb was a bestseller. Hardin was very much a part of the chorus campaigning against it. Mandatory controls on reproduction were part of his prescription.

Even 25 years later in Living within Limits: Ecology, Economics, and Population Taboos he was still beating the drum, while lamenting that no one was listening anymore. He blamed it on a “taboo.”

The population taboo, while far from absolute, is still with us, as is illustrated by two examples from among many. In 1980 Newsweek published a 2,600-word essay on "Vanishing Forests," in which not a single word was said about the role of population growth in causing worldwide deforestation. In 1989 The New Yorker published a 26,000-word extract of an environmentalist book The End of Nature which included only seventy-nine guarded words on population.

He was hardly uncontroversial even during his lifetime, as Wikipedia tells us:

Hardin caused controversy for his support of anti-immigrant causes during his lifetime. The Southern Poverty Law Center noted that Hardin served on the board of the Federation for American Immigration Reform and Social Contract Press and co-founded the anti-immigration Californians for Population Stabilization and The Environmental Fund, which according to the SPLC "served to lobby Congress for nativist and isolationist policies".

He did have a talent for writing well. That might account for some of his influence.

Here’s an interview with him:

Ostrom the Person

She was born in 1933 to a relatively poor family, where neither parent had attended college. Her mother didn’t see much point in a woman doing so, but fortunately she went to Beverly Hills High School where it was just expected. So she graduated in three years from UCLA in 1954.

Jobs were tough for a woman back then. Everyone assumed she must be applying for a secretarial job. Eventually she got a job as an export clerk, which inspired her to apply to graduate school. She got her Ph.D. in political science in 1965, and got assigned to a team studying groundwater usage in the LA area. It impressed her that people from overlapping jurisdictions and conflicting interests still managed to avoid “the tragedy of the commons” (although that term hadn’t become popular yet). Governance of common resources became her life’s work.

At the University of Indiana, she and her husband ran a “workshop,” a medieval model where the masters work alongside the students, rather than the typical academic model with grad students as poorly paid slaves. You could hardly say she worked in obscurity, though; after all, she did get the Nobel, unlike Hardin.

Even though she was born in LA, I think of her as a Solid Midwesterner! She just went out and did the work, rather than sitting in the ivory tower theorizing about it. Her prose was not as clear and direct as Hardin’s, though, I’d have to say. I really had to search to find even the excerpts you see above; most of it is pretty scholarly, not to say “dull.”

Here’s an interview with her: