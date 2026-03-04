I had more fun on this post than almost anything I’ve ever written. In another life, I’d be a sound engineer or a producer.

I love Steely Dan, and always have. I also usually prefer live recordings to studio efforts. But live Steely Dan? Not so much.

Last night I was watching one of the Dan’s 2000’s era live concerts on YouTube, and my ears got tired. I turned it off, but then I wondered:

Why don’t I like this stuff, whereas I do prefer live versions of the Allman Brothers, Little Feat, B. B. King, and lots of other artists to their studio efforts?

This turns out to be a deep question. The facile answer, “well, Steely Dan is just a studio group” does not suffice. Let’s think harder, and look at a couple bands that are not called “jam bands.” Often fans go to their concerts expecting to hear the hits more or less the way they’re accustomed to, although they’ll usually tolerate an extra long solo or two.

Note: I know that what we hear on YouTube is not what’s on the CD, not what you hear on Spotify with your AirPods, and not what the people in the hall heard. Multiple people have applied their mixing magic before it goes to your computer. We do what we can.

Primer on EQ

EQ, or equalization, has entire textbooks written about it, and I don’t pretend to be an expert, but here is a primer. And another one. When you see someone sitting at a soundboard in the back of a concert hall or church, running the equalizer is one of the things he or she is doing.

Electric Light Orchestra

Let’s consider Electric Light Orchestra’s Telephone Line at Wembley Stadium. ELO in the studio had a full layered sound, with orchestra and backing vocals, which at first glance would make them the classic studio band.

First the studio version:

Now the live version at Wembley Stadium:

I actually prefer the live version. ELO went to elaborate lengths to duplicate the studio sound in a big stadium, with strings and backup singers, but this is 40 years later, and it still beats the snot out of the studio version everyone knows.

Little Feat

The studio version of Oh, Atlanta:

The live version, from the same era (70’s):

The live version just has more life. The piano solos crackle, so do the guitar solos, and Lowell George’s vocal phrasing invites you in. It’s slightly longer (4:20 vs. 3:29) but this isn’t like Whipping Post (in which the Allmans jam for 20 minutes). No one’s ever called Little Feat a jam band, the way the Grateful Dead or Phish were.

We can’t chalk this difference up to 40 years of technological innovations, since they’re both from the same era. The live show is just great musicians who love the music, or at least giving a very good imitation of it.

But Now Steely Dan

The studio version of Kid Charlemagne that everyone knows:

and then the live version from 2006. That’s when I saw them, so this was probably the same show, and I came away from it vaguely dissatisfied.

Kid Charlemagne on the record was perfect already. It didn’t need horns. When I left the show in 2006, I felt like every song used every instrument, regardless of whether they added anything. It got tiresome.

The major thing that made my ears hurt, though, is that the sound just seemed too bright. Becker and Fagen were notorious for being studio perfectionists, and the studio version was perfectly balanced. 70’s sound equipment gave it a nice warm and rounded sound that is missing in a modern mix, especially with all those unnecessary horns.

I wondered if I could check my subjective feeling that it was “too bright,” so I ran both versions through Audacity and then had it plot the frequency spectrum (Analyze → Plot Spectrum). Here’s the studio version:

and now the live version:

Subjectively, they look almost the same. But let’s go deeper:

The Frequencies that “Hurt”

Watch the Dave Natale interview that I show at the end here. Dave and Rick refer to this range as the frequencies that hurt people. Dave almost zeroes them out on drums at a show.

If you look at the Live graph, the clusters between 3000Hz and 7000Hz appear slightly more “jagged.” Here’s the studio recording:

and here’s the live version:

There are more peaks in the live version, and remember that these graphs are averages, so the peaks represent brief intervals when those frequencies were louder. In the studio, those peaks are often limited, especially on analog tape.

If we look at professional advice for equalizing a snare drum:

Attack: This is the initial transient, the ‘snap’ or ‘crack’ of the snare. It generally lies in the higher frequency range (around 3kHz to 5kHz).

What about Donald Fagen’s voice, especially the sibilants? Gearspace has a number of opinions, one of which is:

Anywhere from 5k5 Hz to 10 kHz, and often worst around 6-8 kHz.

Sibilants are “sss” and “sh” sounds, which tend to stick out unless you equalize them out. Professionals doing EQ on singers watch for sibilants and lower them.

Even a 3dB to 5dB difference here can make a mix feel “harsh.” Maybe that’s what I felt.

In live recordings, the peaks are much sharper and more “pointy.” My ears, at least, perceive these sharp transients as “brightness” even if the average frequency distribution looks nearly identical to the studio version.

What do you see on stage? The first thing you notice watching the video is: Fagen and Becker have zero stage presence. In fact, Fagen probably has negative presence.

Neither does anyone else on stage do much to convey energy. The lead guitarist, Jon Herington, is an excellent player, but he might as well be standing in his living room. The horn players are also great, but they look like studio players doing a gig, which, in fact, is what they are. This isn’t a band like Little Feat; it’s a group of musicians doing what they’re told.

Also, Fagen sings the line, “On the hill the stuff was laced with kerosene” twice, but we can let that pass. People make mistakes in live performances.

But is This Unique to Steely Dan?

Maybe any modern live performance has these brightness issues. Is it just the arrangement that Steely Dan chose that I don’t like? After all, I did say I thought the horns were superfluous.

But let’s reconsider that ELO song Telephone Line. Maybe, just maybe, the live version is just as bright at Steely Dan’s, but I prefer it for other reasons? So let’s see. Here’s the spectrum for the original studio version:

and here’s the Wembley Stadium version, 40 years later:

If we isolate the 3,000-7,000 ranges, they’re almost the same.

These spectra are not quite the same overall, but I, at least, don’t perceive the live sound as harsh. The mix at Wembley is warm and lush: the full orchestra projects to fill the whole stadium. It’s intended to be epic.

Dave Natale

Who’s Dave Natale? He is a guy who’s done the live sound for five Super Bowls, as well as the Rolling Stones and almost every rock star around. He’s one of the most entertaining, down-to-earth interviews Rick ever did, and that’s saying something. Most of this interview is them geeking out about microphones and their placement, what things Dave and his crew do before setting up a show, and reverb. Only at the end do they get into equalization issues (below).

After the interview, Dave goes to the whiteboard and shows how he equalizes the drums. Note, especially, what he says about the frequencies that “hurt”: 2KHz, 2.5KHz 3.15KHz 4KHz. Rick refers to them as “the pain frequencies.” Maybe that’s what I didn’t like about the Steely Dan concert.

Conclusion

When you venture into an area where you’re not a recognized expert (or even if you are), someone out there is going to say you don’t know what you’re talking about. Okay. I can learn from that. Let’s hear what you have to say

Coda

Just for yucks, I did a spectrum analysis of a completely different genre: the 7th movement of Brahms’ Ein deutsches Requiem, the best piece of choral music ever written (some people would say it’s the Bach Mass in B Minor, but they’re wrong) and arguably one of the best pieces of music ever written.

Most classical concerts have very few microphones. The soloists might have individual mics, or they might not (there are no solos in the seventh movement). Being indoors, usually, there’s a ton of reverberation; so much so that in the chorus where I sang the Brahms Requiem, the conductor always had us replace quarter notes with a eighth note and an eighth rest, to let the reverberation die down.

It’s a great wash of sound, and it’s supposed to be.

Sopranos are under 1.5 KHz, the other vocal parts are lower, and the violin harmonics are 4.7 KHz or so, so this pretty well gives the upper limits of what you hear. The sounds around 10 KHz are probably just the very diminished higher harmonics.