You know who Zohran Mamdani is, of course, and the polls rate him the likely next Mayor of New York City.

But who was Walter Duranty? As the New York Times’ Russian correspondent, he was a Pulitzer-winning Useful Idiot for Joseph Stalin in the 1930’s. We’d like to guess who will play that role when Mamdani becomes Mayor of New York. But first, let’s see what Duranty did during the Holodomor, and then in the next post, we’ll have some nominations for The Next Walter Duranty.

The Holodomor

Whole books have been written about the deliberate famine in Ukraine, like Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine (Applebaum). But this article is not about the Holodomor itself, but rather Big Journalism’s reporting as it happened.

When Lenin and the Bolsheviks took over Russia in 1917, peasants in the rural areas were not on their side. They did want to take the aristocrats’ land, but that was the extent of their goals. And they certainly didn’t envision making it into a collective farm. They wanted to own and farm it themselves.

This was a major problem for the Communists, because the peasants controlled most of the food supply. Ukraine in particular was known as the bread basket of Europe. Lenin instituted the New Economic Policy (NEP) as a concession to the realities of economics. He also allowed the Ukrainians some measure of autonomy.

Stalin hated all that. He wanted to force true communism on the countryside, whether the peasants wanted it for not, and that meant collective farms. Rather than owning the land and selling their crops, they would be farm laborers. Resisters were considered class enemies or counter-revolutionaries, and Stalin was ruthless in deporting them to Siberia, or just executing them. Hoarding grain, in the hopes that eventually the controlled prices would be raised, was inviting a sentence to the Gulag, or something even worse.

Furthermore, Stalin thought of Ukraine as a nest of counter-revolutionaries. He particularly hated the kulaks, or the more successful farmers. Eventually, anyone who’d managed to expand his farm, buy animals, or hire laborers was seen as a kulak, and Stalin actually advocated “liquidating” them. He thought the solution to the “peasant problem” (i.e. peasants didn’t empathize with “workers” and did not embrace communism) was to turn them all into workers on collective farms.

Stalin did not bend when Ukraine resisted. Farms were going to be collectivized whether the farmers liked it or not, and they didn’t. Teams of urban dwellers were sent to each village to “persuade” farmers to join a collective. They were given quotas of kulaks to eliminate, and inevitably, the definition of “kulak” expanded.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian professional class was systematically eliminated: teachers, priests, managers, museum workers … anyone above the rank of “peasant.”

Stephen Kotkin writes in Stalin: Paradoxes of Power,

A third wave of coercive procurements struck villages that fall of 1928 with greater force than the first (January-February) or second (late April-early July) waves. The pressure sparked peasant protests on a scale the regime did not foresee. Before the year was out, the regime formally announced the introduction of bread rationing in the major cities. The higher yields anticipated from improved seeds, fertilizers, tractors and other machinery, as well as the assumption that collectivized farming would outperform private, individual work, were nowhere in sight.

Things got worse, and Stalin and the Communist hierarchy knew it. As Applebaum says in her Preface:

The warning signs were ample. By the early spring of 1932, the peasants of Ukraine were beginning to starve. Secret police reports and letters from the grain-growing districts all across the Soviet Union—the North Caucasus, the Volga region, western Siberia—spoke of children swollen with hunger; of families eating grass and acorns; of peasants fleeing their homes in search of food. In March a medical commission found corpses lying on the street in a village near Odessa. No one was strong enough to bury them. In another village local authorities were trying to conceal the mortality from outsiders. They denied what was happening, even as it was unfolding before their visitors’ eyes.

Was this viewed by the Soviet leadership as a natural disaster, to be addressed by emergency shipments of food, pleas for international aid (which had been sent before), and so on?

No, it was considered a good thing. Stalin wanted it that way:

in the autumn of 1932, the Soviet Politburo, the elite leadership of the Soviet Communist Party, took a series of decisions that widened and deepened the famine in the Ukrainian countryside and at the same time prevented peasants from leaving the republic in search of food. At the height of the crisis, organized teams of policemen and party activists, motivated by hunger, fear and a decade of hateful and conspiratorial rhetoric, entered peasant households and took everything edible: potatoes, beets, squash, beans, peas, anything in the oven and anything in the cupboard, farm animals and pets. The result was a catastrophe: At least 5 million people perished of hunger between 1931 and 1934 all across the Soviet Union. Among them were more than 3.9 million Ukrainians. In acknowledgement of its scale, the famine of 1932-3 was described in emigre publications at the time and later as the Holodomor, a term derived from the Ukrainian words for hunger —-- holod — and extermination — mor —.

This figure of 3.9 million is a solidly researched consensus. After the fall of the Soviet Union in 1989, records were opened and teams of researchers carefully combed the death statistics. It was genocide by anyone’s definition. But now we come to the interesting part: what did the leading Russian correspondent write about it?

Walter Duranty and Genocide

Who Was This Guy?

Walter Duranty headed The New York Times’s Moscow bureau from 1922 to 1936. To put it bluntly, he was a Bolshevik fanboy. He wrote:

In thirteen years Russia has transformed Marxism-which was only a theory anyway-to suit its racial needs and characteristics, which are strange and peculiar, and fundamentally more Asiatic than European. The dominant principle in Russia today is not Marxism or even Leninism, although the latter is its official title, but Stalinism - to use a word which Joseph Stalin deprecates and rejects. I mean that, just as Leninism meant Marxian theory plus practical application, plus Russia, so Stalinism denotes a further development from Leninism and bears witness to the prodigious influence of the Russian character and folkways upon what seemed the rigid theory of Marx.

What were his motivations? Were they purely ideological? No, he wanted access, and he got it: two highly-prized private interviews with Stalin. Not everyone could get one of those, or even get into Russia for that matter. Only the most slavish followers of the Soviet line could get in and stay. From the Holodomormuseum:

After the war, he was sent to the new independent Baltic states and in 1921 was among the first foreign reporters allowed into the Soviet Union. This latter achievement was a major one, for the Soviet Union was never shy about exercising control over who could come or leave. A Western reporter in the Soviet Union always knew that if one wrote something offensive enough to the Soviet authorities, he would be expelled and never allowed to return.There was thus a strong professional incentive not to be that person.

In Moscow he was favored by the Soviet regime to an extreme degree. The New York Times review of his biography, Walter Duranty,The New York Times’s Man in Moscow reads:

The four-room Moscow flat of the ebullient bon vivant Duranty was ever stocked with rare vintage liquors, caviar, exotic shellfish and the opium to which he was intermittently addicted after the loss of his leg; it was staffed with a chauffeur, a maid, a secretary, a researcher and a cook who would eventually become his common-law wife and the mother of his child. Duranty’s gregarious household readily became the pre-eminent salon for visiting members of the Algonquin Round Table (which Duranty frequented during his many trips to New York City) and for dozens of other compatriots, from Sinclair Lewis to Isadora Duncan. The very cushiness of his surroundings - hard to match in their exotic opulence - may have been one of the factors in Duranty’s base compromises with the atrocities of Stalinism.

The Genocide

Now that we’ve seen what actually happened in Ukraine, and what kind of person Walter Duranty was: how did he react to the genocide? He denied it: the deaths were just a regrettable result of the Soviets’ introduction of collective farms.

In March 1933, the height of the famine, the New York Times wrote this dispatch from him:

MOSCOW, March 30.—…. there appears from a British source a big scare story in the American press about famine in the Soviet Union, with “thousands already dead and millions menaced by death from starvation.” Its author is Gareth Jones, who is a former secretary to David Lloyd George and who recently spent three weeks in the Soviet Union and reached the conclusion that the country was “on the verge of a terrific smash,” as he told the writer. Mr. Jones is a man of a keen and active mind, and he has taken the trouble to learn Russian, which he speaks with considerable fluency but the writer thought Mr Jones’ judgment was somewhat hasty and asked him on what it was based. It appeared that he had made a forty-mile walk through villages in the neighborhood of Kharkov and had found conditions sad. I suggested that that was a rather inadequate cross-section of a big country, but nothing could shake his conviction of impending doom. Predictions of Doom Frequent The number of times foreigners, especially Britons, have shaken rueful heads as they composed the Soviet Union’s epitaph can scarcely be computed, and in point of fact it has done the Soviet Union incalculable harm since the day when William C. Bullitt’s able and honest account of the situation was shelved and negatived during the Versailles Peace Conference by reports that Admiral Kolchak, White Russian leader, had taken Kazan—which he never did —and that the Soviet power was “on the verge of an abyss.” Saw No One Dying. But to return to Mr. Jones. He told me there was virtually no bread in the villages he had visited and that the adults were haggard, gaunt and discouraged, but that he had seen no dead or dying animals or human beings. I believed him because I knew it to be correct not only of some parts of the Ukraine but of sections of the North Caucasus and lower Volga regions and, for that matter, Kazakstan, where the attempt to change the stock-raising nomads of the type and the period of Abraham and Isaac into 1933 collective grain farmers has produced the most deplorable results. It is all too true that the novelty and mismanagement of collective farming, plus the quite efficient conspiracy of Feodor M. Konar and his associates in agricultural commissariats, have made a mess of Soviet food production. [Konar was executed for sabotage.] ……………… But — to put it brutally—you can’t make an omelette without breaking eggs, and the Bolshevist leaders are just as indifferent to the casualties that may be involved in their drive toward socialization as any General during the World War who ordered a costly attack in order to show his superiors that he and his division possessed the proper soldierly spirit. In fact, the Bolsheviki are more indifferent because they are animated by fanatical conviction.

Mr. Duranty undertook his own “study” (which did not include actually going to Ukraine), and concluded this:

There is a serious food shortage throughout the country, with occasional cases of well-managed State or collective farms. The big cities and the army are adequately supplied with food. There is no actual starvation or deaths from starvation, but there is widespread mortality from diseases due to malnutrition. In short, conditions are definitely bad in certain sections—the Ukraine, North Caucasus and Lower Volga. The rest of the country is on short rations but nothing worse. These conditions are bad, but there is no famine.

So according to Duranty, people weren’t exactly starving, but they were dying from “diseases due to malnutrition.” Good to clear that up.

It isn’t only that he was lying to please his Soviet minders; he knew it and admitted it. NPR says:

Privately, a British diplomat recorded in September 1933 that Duranty had acknowledged to him that “as many as 10 million people may have died directly or indirectly from lack of food in the past year.” Such an assessment never appeared in public.

Smearing Gareth Jones

Gareth Jones was a young Welsh journalist who, as we saw, undertook to find out for himself what was going on in Ukraine, walking 40 miles through it and staying in peasants’ huts. His reports appeared in the Manchester Guardian and a number of other mainstream outlets.

The Soviets thought this had to be stopped, and they leaned on the Western correspondents in Moscow to help them do it. Eugene Lyons recounts:

Throwing down Jones was as unpleasant a chore as fell to any of us in the years of juggling facts in order to please dictatorial regimes-but throw him down we did, unanimously and in almost identical formulas of equivocation. Poor Gareth Jones must have been the most surprised human being alive when the facts he so painstakingly garnered from our mouths were snowed under by our denials. The scene in which the American press corps combined to repudiate Jones is fresh in my mind. It was in the evening and Constantine Umansky [their Soviet minder], the soul of graciousness consented to meet us in the hotel room of a correspondent. He knew that he had a strategic advantage over us because of the Metro-Vickers story. He could afford to be gracious. Forced by competitive journalism to jockey for the inside track with officials, it would have been professional suicide to make an issue of the famine at that time. There was much bargaining in the spirit of gentlemanly give-and-take, under the effluence of Umansky’s gilded smile, before a formula of denial was worked out. In other words, to please our conscience, we acknowledged that the devil Jones is a liar.

Jones was puzzled by his sudden villain status. Again from the Holodomor Museum:

Jones had attempted to defend himself in a letter to the New York Times and Malcolm Muggeridge, once out of the Soviet Union declined to write a letter in support of Jones, although Jones had publicly commended Muggeridge’s unsigned articles in the Manchester Guardian. Various organizations, mostly on the Right, took up the cause of the telling the world about the Great Famine of 1932-1933, but within two or three years the issue faded into the background and was largely forgotten. Gareth Jones was puzzled. In a letter to a friend who intended to go to the USSR, Gareth wrote: “Alas! You will be very amused to hear that the inoffensive little ‘Joneski’ has achieved the dignity of being a marked man on the black list of the O.G.P.U. and is barred from entering the Soviet Union. I hear that there is a long list of crimes which I have committed under my name in the secret police file in Moscow and funnily enough espionage is said to be among them. As a matter of fact Litvinoff [Soviet Foreign Minister] sent a special cable from Moscow to the Soviet Embassy in London to tell them to make the strongest of complaints to Mr. Lloyd George about me.” Jones and those who sided with him were snowed under a blanket of denials.

Revoking the Pulitzer?

Mr. Duranty won a Pulitzer Prize for his 1932 articles about the Soviet Union. There is still a reference to it in the New York Times list of the Pulitzers its reporters have received.

There is an active campaign to revoke that prize for his dishonest and slanted reporting. The Pulitzer committee denied the request and the Times echoed that rejection, saying that that would be like airbrushing history.

Here’s the conclusion of the letter from Gareth Jones’ relatives to the Pulitzer committee:

In conclusion, I would like to reiterate that the Pulitzer Prize should be revoked from Walter Duranty, not just for his falsification of Stalin’s ruthless execution of the Five-Year Plan of Collectivisation, but also for his complete disregard for journalistic integrity. Through abusing his position of authority as The New York Times’ reporter in the Soviet Union, he villainously and publicly denigrated the truthful articles of my uncle, and ashamedly did so, whilst being fully aware of the on-going famine. Indeed, if you were seeking a means of restoring the international prestige of the Pulitzer Prize, then you ought to consider bestowing the award posthumously to Gareth Jones for his valiant and truthful international exposure of the Soviet genocide-famine of 1933, and in doing so help commemorate all the defenceless victims of Stalin’s inhumanity. Yours faithfully,

Dr. Margaret Siriol Colley (niece).

Nigel Linsan Colley (great nephew).

No, it was for earlier articles

The Pulitzer press release explained that his prize was awarded for his 1932 series of articles on the USSR, not for anything about the Holodomor. So let’s look at a couple of those prize-winning articles:

“STALINISM SMASHES FOES IN MARX’S NAME”, 6/24/1931

In this article, the word “kill” or “execute” is never used. Stalin destroyed his enemies like the Hebrew prophet. “Liquidating” to Duranty means something warm and pleasant, like melting back into the proletariat.

“The liquidation of the kulak as a class” runs the present slogan whose meaning in terms of reality is that 5.000.000 human beings, 1,000,000 families of the best and most energetic farmers are to be dispossessed, dispersed, demolished, to be literally melted or “liquidated” into the rising flood of classless proletarians. Here, when you get right down to it, is the supreme justification from the Bolshevik angle of the cruel and often bloody pressure upon “the Former People” or “class enemies” from Czar to kulak. Where Marxism theorized, Stalinism acts. Marxism says, “Eliminate class distinctions” and Stalinism does so by the simple and effective process of destructions, as Tamerlane destroyed his enemies or the Hebrew prophet slew for the glory of Jehovah.

“SOVIET FIXES OPINION BY WIDEST CONTROL” 6/22/1931

In this one, Duranty explains that anyone in Russia is free to criticize almost anyone except the very highest officials, as long as he has his facts and is “objective.”

They can’t say they don’t like communism, of course. That would be counter-revolutionary.

Self-criticism is the salt in the Soviet home propaganda pie. It enables any writer or speaker, high or low, to take a violent and enjoyable crack at almost any one or anything, provided he sticks to concrete facts or remains ‘objective,’ as the Russians call it, and refrains from the unwisdom —or positive danger — or ideological criticism or covert attacks on the “party line” which will brand him with heresy and disgrace. The Russians by nature have a streak of anarchic iconoclasm, be they never so loyal Communists, and “self-criticism” gives them welcome relief from the stark rigidity of Stalinism, a relief no less delightful because it is apt to be dangerous. There have been cases when over-zealous critics have been compelled to make ignominious retractions or have lost their jobs or even been expelled from the party. Self-Criticism is Widely Used But it is a splendid safety valve, none the less, and so widely used by the Moscow press in particular, which is closest of course to the Kremlin, that a foreign observer often wonders whether everything is “going to the bowwows,” so long and grievous is the tale of mismanagement, waste and bureaucratic error. Its chief beauty is that few save the very highest dignitaries are spared from blame. Some cub reporter on The Communist Youth Pravada or an illiterate worker can sling a pebble at the Railroad Commissariat and get away with it if he only has got facts to back his charge.

In the next post, we’ll try to guess whether and how history will repeat itself under the Mamdani administration. Unlike in 1930s Russia, there are many ways for the truth to reach the public. Enterprising reporters can file their stories on the Internet. But as we’ve seen during the pandemic, and with the British rape gang story, there are modern ways to apply the “Gareth Jones” treatment to unpleasant people. It isn’t keeping the truth from getting out, but discrediting it so that it’s ignored.

Reporters will covet access to Mr. Mamdani and his inner circle, and they will know that the price of access is toeing the party line. Let’s figure out who’s the next Walter Duranty.