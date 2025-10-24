Life Since the Baby Boom

Life Since the Baby Boom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Gilbreath's avatar
Bob Gilbreath
9h

Fascinatingly sad story…thanks for again reminding us of an important, lost bit of history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
J_comicArts's avatar
J_comicArts
13h

Hello, I hope you’re doing well. I’m a professional artist specializing in comics, NSFW, sci-fi, fantasy, book covers, and character design. I’m looking for commissions..I  can help turn your novel into a comic also i work on covers, logos, pages, panels, and also adult works. Can I show you my works?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Albert Cory
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Albert Cory
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture