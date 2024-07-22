Most of the scholarly literature on “office gossip” is aimed at executives and HR people: how to control it, how minorities and women feel about it, the harmful effects, etc. “The water cooler” was just a metaphor at Google; “the microkitchen” was the informal gathering place, since it had much more than just cold water

There was plenty of room to stand around and gossip, and plenty of time for it: making a cappuccino takes more than a few seconds.

No Private Offices Mean Better Communication (?)

I’ve written about this before. It was one of my most popular posts.

Google (and most other modern corporations) favor the Open Office. Eric Schmidt (CEO at the time) and Jonathan Rosenberg wrote, in their book How Google Works

Are you in your office right now? Are your coworkers nearby? Spin around and wave your arms. Do you hit anyone? If you have a quiet conversation on your phone while sitting at your desk, can your coworkers hear you? We're guessing no. Are you a manager? if so, can you close your door and have private conversations? We're guessing yes. In fact, your company's facilities master plan was most likely specifically designed to maximize space and quiet (while minimizing cost). And the higher you are on the corporate hierarchy, the more space and quiet you get. Entry-level associates are shoehorned into interior cubicles, while CEOs get the big corner office with lots of space outside the door to house assistants and act as a barrier against everyone else. Humans are by nature territorial, and the corporate world reflects this. In most companies the size of your office, the quality of your furniture, and the view from your window connote accomplishment and respect. Conversely, nothing reduces smart people to whiny complainers as quickly as a new office floor plan. It's not uncommon for interior design to become a passive-aggressive means of literally keeping people "in their place." When Eric was at Bell Labs, he had a boss whose office was chronically cold, so he bought a carpet for his cement floor. HR made him take it out because he wasn’t a high-enough-level employee to have such a fine amenity. That was a place where all privileges were accorded by tenure, not need or merit. Silicon Valley is not immune to this syndrome. After all, it's the place that turned the Aeron chair into a status symbol. ("It's because of my back," a legion of dot-corn CEOs claimed. Really? At over $500 a pop, those chairs had better fix your front and sides too.) But the facilities-first culture needs to be killed, shot dead before it gains an insidious foothold in the building. Offices should be designed to maximize energy and interactions, not for isolation and status. Smart creatives thrive on interacting with each other. The mixture you get when you cram them together is combustible, so a top priority must be to keep them crowded. When you can reach out and tap someone on the shoulder, there is nothing to get in the way of communications and the flow of ideas. The traditional office layout, with individual cubicles and offices, is designed so that the steady state is quiet. Most interactions between groups of people are either planned (a meeting in a conference room) or serendipitous (the hallway / water cooler / walking through the parking lot meeting). This is exactly backward; the steady state should be highly interactive, with boisterous, crowded offices brimming with hectic energy. Employees should always have the option to retire to a quiet place when they've had it with all the group stimulation, which is why our offices include plenty of retreats: nooks in the cafes and microkitchens, small conference rooms, outdoor terraces and spaces, and even nap pods. But when they go back to their desk, they should be surrounded by their teammates.

As I said here,

It’s utter bullshit and executive fantasy. If you walked around Google and their open offices, almost half the workers are wearing headphones to screen out the noise. Do you just yell over and communicate with people, like in the executives’ fantasy? No, first you have to wave your hand in front of their face to get their attention.

Incidentally, “nap pods”

were not quiet places at all: you were right out in the open with your legs exposed. If you wore your badge near your waist anyone could see it.

Since I wrote that article, I remembered two more incidents that demonstrate how BS it really is. But first:

Dogs

Dogs were allowed at Google (although not around food, like in cafes or microkitchens). I brought mine to work once a week. Naturally HR had regulations about it, since “making regulations” is what HR does: if your dog misbehaves in any way (barking, biting, relieving itself), it can be fired. You can even get a badge for your dog

which is handy if it gets lost. I never got one for my dog (the badge doesn’t get them past the badge readers, in case you’re wondering).

Petting people’s dogs was one of the great pleasures of working there, and a great conversation-opener. Normally this is a safe thing to do, but of course you always have to approach any strange dog cautiously and hold out your hand for it to sniff. If it doesn’t want to be touched, you’ll know.

The Incident

One day, a large German Shepherd-ish dog was sleeping in someone’s cube, and a Chinese women (we’ll call her Li) came by who didn’t know the dog protocol. She put her face right next to it, and it snapped at her. The owner said that he didn’t actually bite her but rather, his teeth collided with her cheek bone. (This was about 1:30 in the afternoon and it was fairly soon after that I heard about it.)

In any case, Li had to have surgery to have her tear duct repaired. But that’s not the story here. Li was in the Econ team; not part of our group but very close by, and we all knew her name. At around 5:30 I mentioned the incident to some of the other Ads people. None of them had heard about it!

Someone’s seriously injured by a dog bite, and the word doesn’t spread, even to people within earshot? Weird. Maybe if it had been announced on one of the email lists, everyone would have known!

A few months later, I was transferring out of Ads, and while saying goodbye, I mentioned to some other colleagues, “This is the least gossipy place I’ve ever worked! Li got bit by a dog at around 1:30, and by 5:30 people here still hadn’t heard about it.”

They all looked surprised: “Li got bit by a dog?”

IM’ing to Someone Right Behind Me

Another time, shortly after I’d transferred, our group had a bout of political infighting, and I happened to be sitting directly behind another worker. We were on friendly enough terms but never talked much. I could literally rotate my chair and “reach out and tap [her] on the shoulder” as Eric and Jonathan said in their book.

Nonetheless, she and I fell into an Instant Message (IM) exchange (the equivalent of texting). We could, quite literally, rotate our chairs and whisper. But there we were, IM’ing away. On IM, she was much more open about the group goings-on than she’d ever been in person. We probably IM’ed for 20 minutes.

Is this an anomaly? Well, it’s pretty well-known that engineers tend to be, shall we say, more introverted than the general population. If you force them into person-to-person “communication,” those people will put on headphones to avoid it, or nowadays after COVID, work from home.

“Communication”

In every meeting I’ve ever had where employees were asked what they wanted, “more communication” was always, always high on the list. It’s easy to take that too seriously. Most of the time, it just means, “I want to know what’s going on without having to do any work.”

In a modern company, “communication” is overwhelmingly online, not person-to-person. Even if you’re sitting right on top of a bunch of other people, there’s a very large chance that the people next to you are working on something other than your project, and their work talk is just an annoyance.