“IYI” is a term coined by Nessim Nicholas Taleb, auther of the best selling book The Black Swan. It refers to people like Tom Friedman or Paul Krugman, who are famous for their ideas but nearly always wrong. Being right is not part of the IYI job description. We’ll let Taleb describe them (this is from Skin in the Game):

The IYI pathologizes others for doing things he doesn’t understand without ever realizing it is his understanding that may be limited. He thinks people should act according to their best interests and he knows their interests, particularly if they are “rednecks” or from the English non-crisp-vowel class who voted for Brexit. When plebeians do something that makes sense to themselves, but not to him, the IYI uses the term “uneducated.” What we generally call participation in the political process, he calls by two distinct designations: “democracy” when it fits the IYI, and “populism” when plebeians dare to vote in a way that contradicts IYI preferences. While rich people believe in one tax dollar one vote, more humanistic ones in one man one vote, Monsanto in one lobbyist one vote, the IYI believes in one Ivy League degree one vote, with some equivalence for foreign elite schools and PhDs, as these are needed in the club. They are what Nietzsche called Bildungsphilisters — educated philistines. Beware the slightly erudite who thinks he is an erudite, as well as the barber who decides to perform brain surgery

Roland Fryer

Glenn Youry, someone I respect, wrote a post celebrating Roland Fryer, a black economist at Harvard who has been embroiled in a sexual harassment case (I have no opinions to offer on that affair).

Loury says:

He was tenured at Harvard at the age of 30, he was awarded the American Economics Association’s John Bates Clark Medal, he received a MacArthur “Genius” grant, his publications appeared in some of the most distinguished journals in the field, and his scholarship was regularly covered in the mainstream media. His research upends many commonly held assumptions about race, discrimination, education, and police violence. It is tremendously creative, rigorous, and consequential scholarship, and it cannot be simply written off because it happens to challenge the status quo.

No, but it CAN be written off for recycling tired old tropes that are now disproven by hard experience. To an IYI, when the facts don’t fit your theories, the facts gotta go. And Fryer just ignores the results in places where his theories have been put into practice.

Sorry for the paywall, but this article appears in the Wall Street Journal’s op-ed page::

Here are some howlers:

When demand for a drug is inelastic—meaning users don’t reduce consumption much even as prices rise—supply-side enforcement doesn’t starve traffickers. It enriches them.

You would think a professional economist would know the meaning of “elastic”: when drugs are legalized, does demand go UP? Why yes, it does. Here’s a graph from the Cato Institute of pot use by state, in states that have legalized it:

Many consumers don’t want to risk their lives on the illegal side of town to buy their drugs, but if it’s socially acceptable and just requires a trip to the corner store or a click on a pot-delivery app: sure, why not?

The Becker-Murphy-Grossman framework prescribes an alternative to the war on drugs: legalize and tax. When demand is sufficiently inelastic, an excise tax on a legalized drug, they found, reduces consumption more than any “war” on the drug. With legalization, producers prefer paying the tax to going underground, and enforcement costs collapse.

The Intellectual Yet Idiot’s take on applying a tax is: “Hey, great, the government will make all this money, and we’ll drive the criminals out of business!”

The fact that smugglers have existed as long as taxes have is conveniently ignored. The Encyclopedia Brittanica tells us

In the 18th century, tea, tobacco, spices, silks, and spirits were smuggled into England in quantities exceeding those brought in legitimately.

A basic economic fact is that taxes tend to make the consumer prices higher, so there’s a built-in incentive to evade the taxes. Personally, if I were a pot grower, I’d rather stay legal and sleep well at night. But apparently that isn’t the way criminals think. Additionally, an existing illegal grower might find all the new government regulations, Pot Growers Association dues, and taxes to be so burdensome that staying an all-cash, illegal business is just easier.

Legalizing Marijuana

Many states now allow recreational use of pot. Is that working out as Dr. Fryer predicts? We should be seeing a big reduction in crime and a big increase in tax revenue for the state. It also ought to be driving the criminals out of business. Is it?

Crime

The City Journal wrote in 2019:

Legal-pot states are attracting international criminal cartels. Mexican drug gangs have smuggled illegals into Colorado to set up growing operations, former U.S. prosecutor Bob Troyer wrote last September, explaining why his office was stepping up enforcement. Rather than smuggle pot from Mexico, the cartels grow it in Colorado and smuggle it elsewhere—spurring violence. In 2017, seven homicides in Denver were directly connected to marijuana growers. “I would love to be able to shift some of my resources away from marijuana to other things,” Denver lieutenant Andrew Howard said last year. “But right now, the violence is marijuana or marijuana-related.”

The same is happening in Oregon, as we’ll see later. It’s legal to grow it, but the growers can make more money shipping it to places where it’s not.

California

Politico, hardly a right-wing outlet, tells us:

California’s cannabis market is booming nearly five years after voters legalized recreational weed. But there’s a catch: the vast majority of pot sales are still underground. Rather than make cannabis a Main Street fixture, California’s strict regulations have led most industry operators to close shop, flee the state or sell in the state’s illegal market that approaches $8 billion annually, twice the volume of legal sales.

According to Dr. Fryer, people in the pot industry will flock to become tax-paying, Chamber of Commerce citizens, right?

California has just 823 licensed brick-and-mortar cannabis shops, but close to 3,000 retailers and delivery services operate in the state without a permit, a February 2020 market analysis by Marijuana Business Daily found.

New York

The New York Times tells us :

There are around 140 recreational dispensaries operating statewide — about one for every 148,000 New Yorkers. Instead of shopping legally, New Yorkers tend to get their weed from the illegal shops that now blanket the state. Estimates suggest that there are anywhere from 2,000 to 8,000 in New York City alone, with uncounted more from Ithaca to Oneonta. Recent crackdowns have temporarily sealed more than 400 stores — only a small fraction of the total in the city. These shops undercut the legal stores, offering the same high at a fraction of the price. And they attract crime: There were 736 robbery complaints at unlicensed shops last year, according to the New York Police Department. Shootings are not uncommon, including the killing of a 36-year-old man captured on video last April.

Oregon

Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2014, so they have a lot of experience. There is now a huge oversupply of pot, which has depressed prices, and caused tax revenue to fall. Additionally, locally-grown pot is being diverted to other states where prices are higher.

Oregon’s experience shows us something else: when the government becomes dependent on consumption of a product, it also has to promote it.

The Oregon Journalism Project says:

Since 2022, the state’s cannabis taxes have paid for free behavioral health and addiction treatment for more than 35,000 Oregonians all across the state, a first-of-its-kind program. But plummeting pot prices have resulted in a 38% decline in tax revenues since 2021, slashing funding for the Behavioral Health Resource Network and its clients. The Oregon Health Authority, which manages the network of county programs, projects a $26.2 million shortfall for the next fiscal year.

Oregon recently ended its first-in-the-nation decriminalization of possession of other drugs. The reality was not quite as advertised.

Conclusion: Reality Beats Theory

An IYI considers real-world results just an annoyance, at best. It reminds one of the student leftists who confidently assert “real communism has never been tried.” You can find a lengthy discussion about that on Stack Exchange. Fryer almost echoes this juvenile claim:

No country has fully tested what the Becker-Murphy-Grossman model actually prescribes—legalization with an excise tax.

Fryer concludes:

At some point, a great nation must follow the evidence—even when the evidence leads somewhere politically inconvenient. Every administration for 50 years has exposed its citizens to more violence, more incarceration and more death rather than confront the basic economics of drug markets. The evidence isn’t wrong. Our policy is.

“Follow the evidence” : good idea, Dr. Fryer. You should try it.