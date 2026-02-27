Life Since the Baby Boom

DC Reade
The article you're criticizing is making general observations about legalization of all forbidden substances. Whereas you're focusing exclusively on marijuana quasi-legalization (in some of the States) to refute the article. Which is not really full legalization, the uncertainties abound.

I haven't read the article you're critiquing; it has a paywall. I suspect that I'd have some critical comments of my own. But I have read your post, and therefore I'm able to offer some additions and corrections to your observations.

First of all, marijuana has not yet been Federally legalized. The substance also remains completely illegal in some of the States, and at present retail markets exist in only seven of them. The result is that the legal states- particularly those with provisions to legally supply a retail market- have become "legal oases"- a market advantage that has allowed for a proliferation of unlicensed growing operations.

This situation is complicated by two factors: 1) the uncertain Federal status of marijuana has resulted in a lessening of efforts to shut down unlicensed operations in the legal states; 2) marijuana has been engineered so that it's very easy (if somewhat expensive) to grow a lucrative crops of it on a small footprint, particularly indoors.

There's evidence that there's been a step-up in raids of illegal growing operations. But it will take a while to get the problem under control. My own solution would be to legally restrict the size of cannabis gardens, and control indoor operations more strictly. It's worth noting that if marijuana was Federally legal and the [product could be legally shipped across state lines, conceivably there would be no need for commercial indoor greehouses or artificially lit warehouses to supply the retail market; the states with the most hospitable microclimates could supply market demand nationwide. I think that would be a beneficial outcome, for several reasons. I have some objections to indoor cultivation of large commercial market quantities of cannabis. But without Federal legalization, marijuana supplying the retails markets of states like Maine and Massachusetts is likely to require indoor cultivation. Unlicensed commercial indoor cultivation operations are obviously more easy to conceal, and less easy to keep track of, than marijuana plots that are grown outdoors.

The history of alcohol Prohibition also needs to be acknowledged. Following the repeal of the Volstead Act, several years were required in order to dismantle the illegal bootlegging industry, and that industry has in fact never been completely eradicated. In recent years, the most effective pressure on illegal bootlegging has been the legalization of more small-batch distilling operations.

But what your summary has really left out is the fact that despite the persisting existence of illegal domestic growing operations in the new regime of quasi-legalization, marijuana smuggling across the US border in the era of retail market legalization that began with Colorado in 2014 has dropped precipitiously https://i0.wp.com/borderoversight.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/wola_migration_charts.005.png?ssl=1

The statistics quoted for the reported increase of cannabis use in the legal states also need to be considered in a wider context of factors, including comparisons with the states without legal retail markets, or where use remains illegal. And also, crucially, in the context of the decline in the use of hard drugs, such as found in recent studies like these:

https://news.uga.edu/cannabis-dispensaries-reduce-opioid-prescriptions/

https://sph.rutgers.edu/news/states-legalized-medical-marijuana-see-decline-nonmedical-opioid-use

https://www.bu.edu/sph/news/articles/2026/opioid-use-dropped-in-states-that-legalized-recreational-cannabis/

9 replies by Albert Cory and others
Imperceptible Relics
I agree consumption has gone up, but efforts should be put in place to give people alternative job opportunities.. what happened in Mexico several days ago reminded me of this 2006 video: https://youtu.be/LayaGk0TMDc?t=500 "when the violence stops.. there's a new person in charge."

2 replies by Albert Cory and others
