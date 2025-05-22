This is a continuation of a recent post, where I paid tribute to those rock groups that didn’t get huge but didn’t die either, and they’re still at it. They’re musicians, and music is what they do. Not everyone can be a superstar, but they do what they do for the fans who love them.

It’s telling that these groups are mostly blues or R&B-based. It’s the timeless music of America, and it never gets old or out of style. In choosing groups worthy of being included here, I deliberately leave out the ones that are just musicians hired by someone who owns the band name, to play on an Oldies Tour. You also won’t find The Stones, The Who, The Eagles, U2, or Pink Floyd in here. Those are royalty.

The criterion is: they don’t just reunite to play an oldies cruise or a state fair once a year. They have to be a working band and still at it, even if only one or two original members still play, or even no original members. For any group in here, you can still go see them. So what are you waiting for?

NRBQ

The most famous unknown band there is, I think. I had a girlfriend once who said NRBQ was her favorite band.

Connie Chung gives a very nice profile of the band:

Here they are in 1989 with the famous saxman, Phil Woods.

You can still see them this year. Wikipedia gives their long & checkered history. Terry Adams is an original member and still playing.

Roomful of Blues

Roomful of Blues has been around since 1967. When you look at their list of past members, OMG! Lou Ann Barton, Duke Robillard, Curtis Salgado. They’ve played with Count Basie, Jimmy Witherspoon, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, and lots more.

Read their history here. Rich Lataille is an original member who’s still with them.

You can go see them this year. Here’s a recent performance:

Back in 1987 with the great bluesman Earl King.

Lydia Pense and Cold Blood

Cold Blood was around for the original San Francisco scene, and was often compared to Janis Joplin. Joplin, in fact, recommended them to Bill Graham. Lydia is still performing with the band (different guys than she started with, of course).

History. Many upcoming shows in California.

and here they are in 2022:

Los Lobos

“Just another band from East LA.” That’s how they used to bill themselves. Unlike the other bands in here, they still tour with original members!

They had a huge hit with their great cover of La Bamba:

One of my favorite Los Lobos songs:

I saw them in 2016 or so when they opened for Boz Scaggs.

Other Bands Not Included

There are a number of bands touring under the original names. For various reasons of taste, I don’t include them at any length here. Here are a few:

The Turtles

Yes, the group that made all those 60’s radio hits ("It Ain't Me Babe," "You Baby," "Happy Together," "She'd Rather Be with Me," "Elenore," and "You Showed Me."

Even though Howard Kaylen is an original member and continues to tour with them, I don’t think they had any particular style, and they’re just a Top-40 jukebox band in it for the money. So there it is; sue me.

The Lovin’ Spoonful

A great group that was early into the Greenwich Village folk scene, and made the immortal Summer in the City:

Still touring, with one original member, Steve Boone. No John Sebastian, though. Sorry.

Foreigner

One of the worst things about the 70’s. Still touring, although usually with just a cameo by Mick Jones, the only original member, who has health problems.

The Grassroots

Still touring, with no original members. Another Top-40 band with no identifiable style.

Ten Years After

Who can forgot Alvin Lee in Woodstock?

Look out, babe, I’m comin’ to get ya, one more time, I’m goin’ home.

Ten Years After is still touring with no original members. No Alvin Lee, though.