There was a time (1961-1964) when Mitch Miller had a popular show on TV, “Sing Along with Mitch.” He was the most un-hip guy you could possibly imagine, except possibly Lawrence Welk (that one would be a close call).

Every kid could do a Mitch Miller impression: all you had to do was beat the time with your arms close to your side, elbows bent. As far as I know, no other conductor in the history of music ever beat the time that way (someone will probably contradict me now).

Mitch Miller’s show was the original karaoke machine: you didn’t have to know the words, because they were up there on the screen, and you could sing in the comfort of your own home, rather than in front of a crowd of strangers. I’m pretty sure a modern variant of this, with crowd-pleasing songs like “Livin’ on a Prayer” or “Sweet Caroline” would still get a respectable audience in some parts of the country.

He played oboe in a number of important bands, and toured with George Gershwin. He was in the CBS Symphony for the famous (or infamous) 1938 Orson Welles radio broadcast of a Martian attack on New Jersey, which many people took seriously.

His career as an executive in the record industry is the interesting part, for me. He hated rock ‘n’ roll, and passed up the chance to sign Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly. He did sign Aretha Franklin, but completely mismanaged her, until she finally went to Muscle Shoals studio and found her true soul voice. Yes, we can honestly say that Mitch was out of it at a fairly young age (50).

Who Was This Guy?

Mitchell William Miller was born on the 4th of July in 1911. He took up the oboe because it was the only instrument available in his school orchestra, and became quite good at it. He attended the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York and had a number of first-tier classical music jobs. From 1950 on he was head of Artists and Repertoire (A&R) at Columbia Records. The “A&R Man” was really the chief creative executive in a record company then, which meant that Miller had the choice of whom to sign and record.

Novelty Records

This was the 50’s, remember, before Elvis and Buddy Holly revolutionized everything (more on them later). The pop charts featured a lot of what were called “novelty records,” like Rosemary Clooney with “Come On-A My House”

and Jimmy Boyd with “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”

Miller loved this stuff. The public did, too. This was the Eisenhower era, after all.

He also recorded best-selling albums of his own. His “Sing Along with Mitch” albums were huge hits.

“Serious” Artists

It wasn’t all novelty records, of course. Miller signed:

Frank Sinatra (who had a falling-out with Miller because he refused to sing novelty songs!)

Tony Bennett, including “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”

Johnny Mathis, with “Misty”

Rosemary Clooney

Doris Day

Frankie Laine

Patti Page

Aretha Franklin (although his insistence on accessible pop left her frustrated, until she found her true voice at Atlantic Records).

He did have a long run at Columbia and made a lot of hits. But the Baby Boom generation was not kind to him.

When You’re Old and Out of It

There was a certain way of making records before multitrack recording happened: you got all the musicians together, mic’ed them up, and then the magic happened (or didn’t). Eventually, music studios started recording different instruments and singers on their own tracks, and then mixed the tracks down to a monaural or stereo recording. Miller didn’t like that innovation, either.

He produced one of Frank Sinatra’s biggest hits, “Young at Heart” at the 30th Street Studios in New York City, which is now closed.

Recall that George Martin recorded the Sergeant Pepper’s album on only four tracks, and this was long after Miller had retired! Here’s Miller complaining, “Nowadays, they only know how to build it! … Sometimes half the people on the record never even met each other!”

He’s actually not wrong, though, when he singles out Cole Porter, Rogers & Hart, Rogers & Hammerstein, and George Gershwin as being better than the current day songwriters (when “the current day” was the 1960’s or 1970’s. Those really were better songs. However, life moves on and musical tastes change.

Missing It

Life moves on, and an executive in the arts has some choices to make: move with it, resist, or be moved out of the way. Mitch Miller resisted for a long time, not to his credit:

He passed on Buddy Holly, being wary of his raw, rockabilly sound.

Johnny Cash was in fact signed to Columbia, but under another A&R man. Cash’s raw, country sound just wasn’t Miller’s thing.

Elvis Presley started with Sun Records, and his contract was shopped to the major record labels. Miller passed. Presley was eventually signed to RCA.

Passing up Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley: not good for your career.

He said that one of his big objections to rock ‘n’ roll was the prevalence of payola! He had a point on that. The way you got your pop records to sell was to get them on the radio, and the way to get them on the radio was to slip some cash to the people who could put them there. This became a national scandal with Congressional hearings and careers ruined.

He was already less influential by 1964 when the Beatles were coming to the States. He almost certainly would not have signed them, had it been his choice.