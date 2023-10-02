Movies: Creedence Clearwater Revival: The Golden Era,

The Tragedy Of Creedence Clearwater Revival

Today we look at a “whatever happened to” story: Creedence Clearwater Revival. They had mega-hits in the 60’s and 70’s, and then seemingly disappeared. (Actually, John Fogerty is still performing as himself, doing his own songs, but not as Creedence Clearwater Revival.)

After looking at lots of other stars from back in the day, we’re reminded again of the music business’ Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse:

Drugs and alcohol Fighting among the members Bad management from outside the group Death

Very, very few bands manage to survive all of those: The Rolling Stones, although they’ve suffered them all except maybe #3, and kept on going. The Allman Brothers. The Eagles.

Creedence did not survive. I don’t think drugs were a problem, but #2 and #3 definitely were.

#2 has subheadings: “one member being much more talented than the others” is a big, big one.

#3 is a very big one. Like professional boxers, musicians are often taken advantage of by incompetent or unscrupulous managers and record companies.

#4 (death) is surprisingly common and survivable among big bands: the Stones, the Allman Brothers, the Who, Little Feat. On the other hand, Lynyrd Skynyrd disbanded after the plane crash, then reformed, but it was never the same.

For about a four-year period, Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) had hit after hit after hit. Some of them, like Proud Mary and Fortunate Son are practically American anthems. Fogerty had one more huge hit, Center Field, but then CCR pretty much disappeared. What happened?

We’ll start at the shocking part, and then go back to the beginning.

Cheat sheet: CCR was John Fogerty, the lead singer and songwriter; Tom Fogerty, rhythm guitarist and John’s older brother; Stu Cook, bassist; and Doug Clifford, drummer. Tom died in 1990, while Doug and Stu eventually formed Creedence Clearwater Revisited with other musicians (but not John). We’ll hear them later.,

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame Induction

In 1993, CCR was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Yet John Fogerty refused to allow the two surviving members of the group, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford, on the stage with him, and instead performed his songs with Bruce Springsteen and Robbie Robertson. Stu and Doug were never told ahead of time, and walked out.

WTF???

It turns out that this was the culmination of a 20-year feud among the three of them, plus John’s older brother Tom, who had passed away. I don’t think this story should be understood as, “John Fogerty steps on the bandmates who made him famous.”

The Beginning: Junior High

John, Stu, and Doug met at junior high school in El Cerrito, California, and formed a rock group called The Blue Velvets. Later, older brother Tom joined in, and they became The Golliwogs

If you listen to this, you might think, “yeah, that’s OK for a 60’s bar band. Nothing special.”

Indeed, they didn’t have much success, until John started writing songs and singing the lead, and they changed their name. Do you need reminding of what those songs were? OK:

John essentially took over the group, and he was clearly the reason for its success. He was also a control freak. Inside the group things were not happy. Older brother Tom, reduced to playing rhythm guitar, repeatedly threatened to quit.

There is one anecdote about Proud Mary, which I read and now can’t find again (!), where the group had recorded the song, and John snuck back into the studio and rerecorded the backing vocals, replacing the band’s voices with his own. Skip to 0:35 and listen to the “rollin’ “ backups:

That’s John in the background, as well as singing lead.

Here’s the telling part: John was puzzled when the band was pissed off. “But it’s better now! Aren’t you happy?” he said. A sensitive manager of people, he was not.

CCR did play at Woodstock, but John was dissatisfied with the quality of the performance and refused to include it in the movie. At that time (August 1969) they were probably the biggest band in America.

The other three CCR members were, by then, basically John Fogerty’s backup band, a topic we’ll return to below. Naturally, they didn’t enjoy that, and why would they? They’d been with him since junior high, so they thought of themselves as equals.

The Business

They weren’t his equal, musically, but in business matters they were probably more than equal. John was a babe-in-the-woods, except that that’s unfair to babes in the woods.

Doug Clifford says

“John was brilliant at all the musical things, but he had no experience at managing, particularly at the level we were involved at,” says Clifford. “It was a critical mistake, and ultimately it broke up the band.”

The article goes on:

Creedence had signed the usual slavery deal for an unknown band, but Fantasy were now prepared to re-negotiate. John Fogerty had also signed a separate publishing contract with Fantasy. “I think that John believed he would get his songs back after his three- year deal, but this was not the case,” says Cook. “He was simply free to sign a new contract or set up his own publishing company.” Clifford and Cook claim that Saul Zaentz made promises to Fogerty and the rest of the band that he subsequently reneged on, but their involvement with even the band’s contract was strictly limited. “We were not allowed to go to meetings. And John wouldn’t communicate with us afterwards. Once it started to go sour he dealt with it on a very personal level, and that resulted in a shut-down.” According to Cook and Clifford, the band were offered a deal that would have given them 10 per cent of Fantasy Records – effectively 10 per cent of themselves, as they were the only the only chart act on the label. “John said it was nearer one per cent, but I don’t think he understood about stock options and stuff,” says Clifford. “And he was doing it all himself. He didn’t seem to be taking advice from anyone. There were lawyers, but they could only deal with what he communicated to them so that wasn’t much help. “We could all see that it was driving him nuts. We were there as bandmates, and with ideas to try and help him out of this log-jam, but he just got more and more withdrawn, as if we were attacking him. It was very frustrating. “I suggested that we should go out on a world tour for a year and work on a couple of albums’ worth of songs along the way, meanwhile we’d get a team of professionals to come in and sort out the mess with Fantasy. Then we could come back with a new deal and hopefully resolve John’s songwriting deal. But John said people would forget us. I felt that a world tour would keep us in the public eye.” When Fogerty threatened to bring in the notorious Allen Klein – who was busy making mincemeat of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones (and their labels) – the others backed off in horror.

Allen Klein! Quelle horreur! I don’t know what kind of deal he would have gotten CCR, but I know Saul Zaentz would have met his match in him.

There were endless lawsuits. You can read the tedious details here and here. The other band members ultimately took Zaentz’s side, which further embittered John.

The Music

I said earlier that Tom, Doug, and Stu were really just John’s backup band. Now let’s examine that more closely:

Before the band broke up for good, the other members confronted him and demanded an equal share in writing and singing. John relented, and the album Mardi Gras was the result. Rolling Stone said it was, "relative to a group's established level of performance, the worst album I have ever heard from a major rock band."

The Other CCR Members Writing and Singing

Here’s Stu Cook singing his own song Take It Like a Friend

Doug Clifford doing his “Need Someone To Hold”

Here’s Tom Fogerty’s “Train to Nowhere” (not from that album):

If you listen to these: they’re not bad. But “not bad” doesn’t make you the top band in the land.

Hard truth: any competent group of musicians could have backed up John Fogerty. It was the songs and his singing that made the hits. Now we’ll prove it:

CCR Without John, and John Without CCR

Stu and Doug (Tom had died) formed a group with new musicians called Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and toured for 12 years, four times longer than the original CCR had lasted. There was yet more litigation about that.

Proud Mary

Here’s CCR without John (supposedly they told their lead singer not to try to emulate John, but I don’t think he quite internalized that):

Now here’s John without the band at Farm Aid in 1997, taking a little more liberties with the song:

and here he is with his own family (every dad’s dream!)

It’s not that the Doug and Stu’s band’s version is bad; it’s just that the song is so good and so simple that any competent band can play it. Even John’s kids.

Let’s do one more:

Bad Moon Rising

Here are Doug and Stu without John:

and here’s John without the guys

I especially love how he sings one of the greatest “misheard lyrics” of all time:

There’s a bathroom on the right

Conclusion

We can look at Linda Ronstadt as an example of what should have happened (I wrote about her biographical movie here). She was in a group, The Stone Poneys, which had a hit song, Different Drum. Some music managers approached her and said, basically, “We don’t want the band; we just want you.” She said, “OK, then!” She hired musicians and toured as Linda Ronstadt, filling stadiums and selling millions of records.

Would renaming the band have been disloyal to John’s brother and friends? Yes, for sure. Linda, on the other hand, wasn’t as attached to the rest of the Poneys.

Still, it’s business. John Fogerty had the talent, and they didn’t. Maybe this hypothetical manager would have kept Tom, Doug, and Stu in the band, paid them fairly, and got them out of the Saul Zaentz contract. If only. We can dream.