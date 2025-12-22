Here are the thoughts of two Harvard professors on immigration. They illustrate exactly why elites are so out of touch.

Michael Ignatieff published a post attacking President Trump’s National Security Strategy paper. If you don’t know who he is: he’s a former professor at Cambridge, Oxford, Harvard, and the University of Toronto. He led the Liberal Party of Canada for several years, and under his leadership it had its worst showing in history in 2011, after which he retired from active politics.

Roland Fryer, an economics professor at Harvard, wrote an op-ed in the Dec. 10 Wall Street Journal called “The Economics of Immigration.” (Unfortunately, this is paywalled and my usual strategy of using the Internet Archive (archive.ph) to circumvent that isn’t working.)

Both of these represent the “expert” or elite opinion on immigration, which can be summarized as:

Immigration is just “multiculturalism” which America has always practiced. Now Europeans are getting with the program. We should be glad about that! These immigrants are no different from the Irish, Italians, and Eastern Europeans who came here in 19th and 20th centuries. Fryer says, “Immigrants, especially those here illegally, are less likely to commit crimes than native-born Americans.” “The question is whether we build a system that encourages immigrants to become productive, law-abiding contributors while credibly deterring unlawful entry, or a system that marginalizes millions and then feigns surprise when predictable failures follow.” In other words, problems arising from immigration are “predictable,” because we “marginalize” the immigrants. “For immigrants, the opportunity cost of crime rises with access to decent jobs, education, legal protections and social networks. When those pathways exist, crime becomes irrational.” Fryer is saying that it’s the lack of “access to decent jobs, education, legal protections and social networks” that creates crime, if there were any, which there isn’t. “Mass deportation communicates that millions of immigrants are permanently outside the circle of belonging. That message is economically corrosive. When people believe they are excluded no matter what they do, the incentive to follow rules collapses. Social exclusion isn’t merely a moral failure; it destroys the very mechanisms that encourage lawful, productive behavior.” So, threatening mass deportation just encourages the illegal immigrants to commit crimes.

Wow. They both slide right over the distinction between legal and illegal immigration.

Fryer also admits:

Attitudes toward immigration are shaped far more by compositional concerns, meaning changes in the cultural and social makeup of communities, than by labor-market effects. In their estimates, using European data, these concerns are two to five times as important as traditional economic factors. Resistance to immigration reflects not labor-market fears but unease with cultural change.

So there we have it. You people who don’t like having no-go zones in your cities: you’re just “resistant” and “uneasy with cultural change.” Implied, but not said, is that that fear is illegitimate and just needs to be “managed.”

Culture: It Isn’t Just for Deplorables

He didn’t use the word “deplorable,” but that’s what he means: if you care about “the cultural and social makeup of communities” then you are one. By contrast, if you’re part of the globalist elite like Fryer and Ignatieff, you must be beyond all that. And certainly, you see immigration laws as just suggestions.

Almost all nations have a culture. It may be more or less well-defined and more or less porous: you can never become Japanese if you weren’t born there, but it’s Americans’ national religion that if you live here and say you’re American, you are.

When progressives lecture on immigrants, they love to say things like, “We’re a nation of immigrants” and “we’ve always been a melting pot” or “people said the same things about Irish or Italian or Polish immigrants.” The strong implication is that anyone can be assimilated and become American in two or three generations, just like the Irish in Chicago on St. Patrick’s Day.

American Kindness Conquers All (Almost)

We can watch this movie about how Japanese women who’d worked with the military were brought to America as prisoners of war, fully expecting to be tortured and murdered. Instead they were given clean clothes, warm beds, good food, and treated like human beings. The cognitive dissonance for some of them was overwhelming: in Japan they’d been told over and over that Americans were monsters who would commit unspeakable atrocities on them if they were ever captured. Instead, here they were prisoners, being treated with kindness and getting healthier every day.

One woman saw a group of GI’s listening to jazz, which she’d never heard, and a GI gave her a present: a Glenn Miller record! (The women’s barracks did have a record player.)

At Christmas, there was a party, and each woman received a small gift.

These weren’t lavish gifts. They weren’t trying to buy her loyalty or gratitude. They were just human. One human giving another human something small and kind because it was Christmas. That’s when Ko understood. The Americans weren’t treating them well because of some calculated political strategy. They weren’t following the Geneva Convention out of fear or obligation. They were doing it because this was simply how they treated people, even enemies, even prisoners, even Japanese women they had been at war with weeks earlier. This was the dangerous truth. American power came not just from bombs and bullets, but from the idea that every person had value, that even your enemy deserved basic dignity, that victory didn’t require cruelty. This was the ideology they had been fighting against. the idea that individuals mattered more than the collective, that human rights existed regardless of nationality or loyalty. And it worked. It was working on them right now. Every meal, every blanket, every small kindness was a demonstration of this philosophy.

But Not Quite All

Japan has become a reliable ally of the US. American baseball players regularly play on Japanese teams and vice versa.

Why isn’t this the answer for Third World and Muslim immigrants, too? Just treat them well, and they’ll assimilate, right? People who object to this are just bigots. Right? Who could object to this:

Culture Matters

Generalizing seems like the winning move

The abstract beats the particular. I learned this in college math classes. Every computer science student believes it like Holy Scripture. This belief permeates modern globalism. You must always find the abstract category that covers the most instances. Let’s consider two humans: Gabriel and Ariana.

Gabriel is a human person, of course, but he might also be, let’s say

male single French a Christian a native of Lyons a dog lover from the La Croix-Rousse district a follower of Olympique Lyonnais football club

“Human person” is the most abstract category, not 1-8. Now let’s consider another human person, Ariana, who is:

female married Afghan Muslim a native of Herat from the Pul-e Rangina district doesn’t follow sports believes dogs are unclean

The category that unites them is “human person.” Therefore we must conclude that Gabriel and Ariana are the same! That’s the logic of mass immigration:

People are all the same and you can mix them at will.

The Particular

Suppose Gabriel and Ariana meet in the long, long Security line at the airport. Will they have a great conversation? The question answers itself.

Now imagine that, instead of Ariana, Gabriel is behind Louis, who’s also from Lyons and follows Olympique Lyonnais. New best friends, maybe.

Gabriel and Louis share a common culture. Humans prefer to associate with people who are like themselves. That is not an atavistic, xenophobic trait to be eradicated in our new global world. It’s being human. There’s no need to feel sheepish about it. Just the opposite.

For some bizarre reason, progressives love to celebrate “cross-cultural mixing.” Maybe in some other universe, Ariana and Gabriel do have a great conversation and discover that they have things in common. Maybe they’re both extroverted, and Ariana has a cousin in Lyons and visited once. But that scenario is the outlier. Most humans prefer to be around people like themselves, and if different people live close by, they don’t want them as roommates.

National Cultures Are Precious

For some other bizarre reason, this topic also drives progressives up the wall. Here’s an Englishman rhapsodizing about his own culture:

But there is a quiet goodness to English life that hasn’t left it. I would challenge any foreign visitor to go to a panto at the Sunderland Empire in the run up to Christmas and then head for a pint at the Dun Cow or the Peacock and not be completely charmed by the experience. It is down-at-heel, rough-around-the-edges, unsung and looked-down upon. Yet it is the home of a real, authentic, culture that has existed for generations and which is in its own way the equal of any on earth - as unique and ancient as that of Japan, Bali or Tibet. It is only because our elite have been educated into contempt of that culture that they cannot see it for what it is, and only because familiarity to the rest of the world has smoothed over its distinctiveness that it is not more widely appreciated. But the people who live here know it - even if they cannot always articulate it.

I can practically guarantee that there are legions of British elites who will hate this. “How can you be proud of something so common? Anyway, I and all my Oxbridge friends hate this stuff!”

Germans have Christmas markets:

The French have food (among other things):

Of course, with any aspect of a national culture, you can find someone who doesn’t like it. Not all Germans drink beer. Not all Frenchmen like baguettes or moules frites. Not all Americans like to tailgate before a college football game:

But here’s the thing:

There is nothing wrong with loving your own culture. It’s great if you know and appreciate others, but that doesn’t make you any better than people who stick with their own.

Public Opinion and the Media

The general population in Western countries is solidly against more immigration. A YouGov survey shows strong support in most European countries for “Admitting no more new migrants, and requiring large numbers of migrants who came to [respondent country] in recent years to leave.”

A Gallup poll shows that Americans feel the same way: 55% want immigration decreased.

What’s clearly there, but difficult to measure, is the general feeling that a lot of immigrants have arrived illegally. The public feels this acutely, but progressives don’t.

The progressive answer to these undeniable facts is, “Well, they’re racists. And xenophobic. And deceived by false media coverage. We need to double down on ‘public education.’ “

How Many is Too Many?

Let’s do a thought experiment:

A country of 50 million receives an immigrant influx of one million (2%). They are concentrated in two areas. That same country receives 10 million (20%). They are now heavily concentrated in those same two areas, becoming the largest voting bloc, but smaller populations exist in ten additional areas. This time, it’s 25 million (50%). Now they are a significant percentage in most parts of the country, and have majority status in those original two.

At what point do the original inhabitants feel like “it’s not my country anymore”? At what point do they cite “immigration” as one of their top political issues? Certainly not #1, unless the country is Japan (and no condemnation of Japan here. They’re fine).

Let’s look at a few of Wikipedia’s 2024 numbers for immigrant population (with the usual caveats about the impossibility of counting illegals)

Country Immigrants Percentage

Australia 7,111,404 30.1

Canada 8,805,839 23.0

Chile 1,538,324 7.8

Colombia 3,063,518 5.8

Denmark 847,475 14.2

France 12,986,757 18.6

Germany 17,750,084 21.1

Ireland 1,216,237 23.1

Italy 6,553,671 11.0

Japan 3,409,529 2.8

Netherlands 2,956,518 16.2

Norway 1,012,404 18.2

Slovenia 315,122 14.9

Spain 9,510,527 20.2

Sweden 2,272,158 21.4

Switzerland 2,503,840 28.8

United Kingdom 11,845,479 17.1

United States 52,375,047 15.2

What stands out here? Switzerland has almost the highest immigrant population of all the Western countries, yet as far as I know it’s not an issue there. On the other hand, Japan’s is almost the lowest, but it was still an issue in their recent elections, although not the dominant one.

What we see in the world’s elections is that when the foreign population hits 15-25%, (choice #2 in the thought experiment above), it becomes a serious issue. The YouGov survey shows that most Western countries feel they’ve had enough, or more than enough.

The Media Doesn’t Agree

If you read the mainstream media, you’ll see relentless cheerleading for more immigration. If it even acknowledges public misgivings, it always says they’re decreasing.

The New York Times’ Paul Krugman wrote this:

The Guardian, that reliably left-wing British paper, wrote this:

Here’s a German paper, Die Zeit, weighing in on the topic (English translation follows) with what pollsters call a “push poll” (a poll where you want a specific answer and slant your questions to give it to you):

Bertelsmann Study: Germans’ Skepticism Toward Immigration Is DecreasingThis February 2022 article from Die Zeit reports on a study by the Bertelsmann Stiftung (a prominent German think tank) that shows a positive shift in German public opinion on immigration (Zuwanderung or migration).Key Points and Findings:

Public reservations and fears about the negative effects of immigration have been gradually declining for years, though a majority still holds some concerns.

More Germans are recognizing the opportunities and benefits of immigration, especially economic ones.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of immigrant workers in essential sectors like healthcare (Pflege) and agriculture, increasing awareness of these benefits.

Specific survey results (from a November 2021 poll of over 2,000 people by Kantar Emnid): 68% see immigration as helpful for attracting international companies. 65% believe it counters Germany’s aging population. 55% view it as a solution to skilled labor shortages. 48% expect it to boost pension system revenues. Willingness to accept refugees has noticeably increased. Fears have slightly decreased: e.g., 67% worry about burdens on the welfare state (down from prior years), 66% anticipate conflicts between locals and immigrants (down), and concerns about integration in schools are lower. One persistent fear: 59% worry about housing shortages in cities due to immigration.



Summary

The mainstream press insists that you believe:

Immigration means more jobs, and thus better economic results for everyone. Immigrants do not commit crimes at any higher rate than natives. Objections are “fears” or “concerns” and anyway, they’re decreasing. Also, they’re “hate.” Immigration laws are outdated. Anyone who wants to migrate to the West should be able to.

Conclusion

Culture matters. Most Western nations have a national culture, however nebulous and ill-defined. The French are noticeably French, the Germans are German, the English are English, and Americans are American. There is nothing wrong when a citizen of one of those nations feels proud of their culture and opposes changes that would destroy it. That includes the introduction of large groups who reject it.

When progressives laud the 19th century wave of immigration to America, saying “we’re a nation of immigrants!” they’re ignoring that:

The foreign-born population of the US has never exceeded 17.3%, as this US Census Bureau report shows (table 1). 1890 and 1910 were the highest. Past waves of immigrants to the US, over time, accepted American culture and assimilated. Marriages out of the immigrant group were common. Although Polish or Italian parents may not have wanted their daughter to marry a non-Pole or non-Italian man (respectively), they didn’t always prevent it.

There are three main conclusions: