The Administrative State: words that motivate the second Trump Presidency. His administration aims to get rid of all those unelected bureaucrats who feel they’re permanent and don’t need to follow directions from any President, who after all is just temporary.

How these bureaucrats get chosen has evolved. A Civil Service exam was instituted in 1883, but isn’t used much anymore, except in some state and local governments. You’ll find the 1885 questions below highly amusing, and I’ll bet you’d fail most of them. Finally, I will suggest some interview questions now that the entire government is consumed with politics.

Sir Humphrey in this classic BBC series, Yes, Prime Minister, is the quintessential civil servant, explaining to the hapless Bernard why local governments cannot be given any power.

That’s the Administrative State’s attitude: we know what’s best for you. The ministers or governors or Presidents are merely elected and they’ll be gone soon, but we’ll still be here. This sounded fine when the Civil Service acts were first passed. These people supposedly were experts, not political hacks getting a job in exchange for supporting the party.

The Beginning of Civil Service

It seems only fair to mention that the Chinese got there first. Starting with the Sui and Yang dynasties (581 - 609 AD) applicants were tested on Confucian classics, poetry, law, and history, and wrote policy essays. The aim was to hire people based on merit, rather than wealth, politics, or family connections. This system had a profound influence on Britain, America, and other countries.

Prior to 1883, civil servants in the US were hired based on the political leadership’s preferences. George Washington tended to hire based on merit, but Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson began identifying the party that the applicant belonged to. Jackson, especially, was outspoken about “to the victor belongs the spoils,” which begot the term “the spoils system.” Jackson believed that if you got elected, you had the right to fire people from the other party and appoint your own supporters. It was more than that: they didn’t just get a job, they had to keep working for him. And they might even have to donate a portion of their salaries!

There were about 10,000 federal employees when Jackson took office. He ended up firing about 20% of them, concentrating on the higher-level, politically sensitive positions. Lower level postal clerks or customs officials were not usually removed.

No one disputes that the President gets to fire the cabinet secretaries and appoint his own. The issue comes when we go below the level of political decision-making. We’ll come back to this.

When President James Garfield was assassinated by a disappointed office seeker,

public pressure, which had been building for decades, culminated in the Pendleton Act of 1883, which created a civil service exam and mandated competitive hiring.

Before we get deeper into that, let’s take a look at a more recent example of a more complete spoils system: the Chicago Democratic Machine under Mayor Daley.

The Chicago Machine Worked, Sort Of

Starting in the 1970’s, the Machine was largely dismantled by a series of court decisions, but when I was growing up there, it was just assumed that if you had a job with the city, you were a precinct captain and your job included bringing in the Democratic votes. Michelle Obama’s father, Fraser Robinson, was one of those precinct captains in her affluent South Shore neighborhood.

I lived in a somewhat independent ward, and my Dad was a registered Republican, so our captain mostly left us alone. I do recall once that he knocked on our door, handed us a leaflet, said, “Democratic Party!” and left. He did his job, I guess.

There were thousands of these patronage jobs. No Republican stood a chance against this paid army. We all grew up thinking Daley’s first name was “Mayor.” Here he is in his most infamous role at the 1968 Democratic Convention, yelling anti-Semitic insults at Sen. Abraham Ribicoff:

Was the Machine a terrible system? Well, the streets got cleaned, the garbage was picked up, and if you needed a pothole fixed or a job for your son, you went to your ward committeeman, not the official city department. Recent immigrants from Poland or Italy or Lithuania had a path to the middle class. It was old-style, Third World politics.

On the other hand, white people were favored over blacks, which caused tensions that exploded into riots in the 60’s. The black neighborhoods were kept in line by compliant Machine politicians, and what were the citizens going to do, anyway — vote Republican?

It was also incredibly inefficient, deeply corrupt, and it bred cynicism about the government, which is never a good thing. Since city employees could be fired for not bringing in the votes, they had a built-in incentive to cheat (we used to say, “Vote early. Vote often”). For a while the best civic entertainment was watching the latest Machine politician get indicted, convicted, and sent to prison. Four Illinois governors of the last seven have gone to prison (Kerner, Walker, Ryan, and Blagojevich).

Now, the corruption is gone, sort of. You have to ask, though: is Chicago better off now? Lori Lightfoot

and Brandon Johnson are not exactly poster children for Effective Government.

Federal Civil Service Exam in 1885

The prevalent dogma since the Pendleton Act is that hiring is based on merit. But what did that mean, originally? The candidate with the most merit was the one with the highest score on the test.

In 1883, civil servants didn’t use computers, typewriters, or adding machines. Just for grins, here are a couple questions from the original test:

Could you do that, even with a calculator? I’d bet a lot of people would still get it wrong.

Given that the government wanted people who could add up numbers or do bookkeeping, this probably did weed out most of the less-intelligent population.

This is so much fun. The test-taker might also have to take down dictation and be able to spell. Here are a few examples:

I’m 100% certain that almost no recent Ivy League graduate could spell all those words correctly.

Federal Civil Service Hiring Practices Now

Standardized exams are no longer used for most federal jobs. Instead, USA Hire employs “competency tests”, where you can assert competence via a resume, or take the test if you don’t choose to. Here are some practice questions:

Logical Reasoning Sample Question

Rick has lost his way in the woods and is trying to find his way out. If he learns that the below statements are factual, which of the response options also must be true?

The village is closer than the highway.

The railroad is closer than the river.

The river is farther than the highway.

The lake is farther than the railroad.

The railroad is the closest marker. The village is closer than the river. The railroad is farther than the village. The river and lake are equidistant. The highway is farther than the lake.

Explained Answer:

Based on the initial facts, the river is farther than the highway, and the highway is farther than the village. The highway is the key piece of information that allows for comparison of the river and village. With this information, the statement that the river is farther than the village is the correct choice (option B).

SJT Sample Question



You and your co-worker have to categorize and organize the paperwork by the end of the week. You have completed your share of work. Tomorrow it is time to report your team’s progress to your supervisor. Your co-worker soon informs you that he will not be able to complete her share of work on time. Which of the following would you be most likely to do?

Inform your supervisor about the situation as is. Ask your co-worker to complete his share of work on time no matter what. Submit your complete share of work along with your co-worker’s incomplete share of work. Finish your co-worker’s share of work yourself. Ask your supervisor to extend your deadline.

Explained Answer:

There can usually be no right or wrong answers when it comes to situational judgment assessments. Some response options, however, may speak better of you as a job candidate than other response options. In this case, response option A demonstrates stronger work ethic than the remaining response options.

What if You Want to be an FBI Agent?

Here’s a sample question for that:

Example situation: “You are assigned as a manager to oversee a complex project that involves seven different teams. Three of these teams are on schedule to meet their set deadlines. The other four teams have fallen behind and are at risk of missing their assigned deadlines due to unforeseen staffing issues. For the project to be a success, all work must meet the set deadlines and stay on schedule.”

Question: “What action would you take to make the project a success?”

Multiple choice answers:

“Talk to each of the teams that have fallen behind their scheduled deadline and find out what I can do to help get them back on track.” “Request overtime for the four teams that fell behind their deadlines.” “Inform upper management of the situation and that unforeseen staffing issues are causing setbacks in my project.” “Reassign the team leaders for the groups that have fallen behind to get the project back on track and meet future deadlines.”

For a mere $89 you can get the Practice Pack for the FBI Special Agent Entrance Exam.

Political Hires and “Career” Hires

It was entertaining to compare the civil service exam from 1885 to hiring practices now, but let’s get back to reality: what does it all mean?

A customs inspector or post office clerk in 1885 didn’t have much, if any, policy-making responsibility. He probably didn’t get a degree in that specialty. He wasn’t looking to accomplish anything as an inspector or clerk; he just wanted a secure paycheck and a pension. It made sense to test him solely on his abilities. In Daley’s Chicago, though, a similar job would come with political responsibilities.

Civil Rights Attorneys

Now, though: how about an attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice? He or she went through law school, and maybe wrote for the law review and clerked for some important justice. Why would they choose to work in Civil Rights when almost any legal job in the federal government is open to them?

The answer is that they hoped to accomplish certain things important to them, under their particular definition of “civil rights.” In a more honest system, we’d just call them political appointees.

The incoming Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon, had her own definition of civil rights: combating antisemitism, anti-Christian bias, voter fraud allegations, and opposing certain DEI/transgender policies. Around 250 attorneys (roughly 70% of the division’s lawyers) had left or announced departures within four months of Dhillon taking office.

What does this say about patronage and civil service? I think it says that these 250 attorneys were actually political hires and not mere functionaries (like customs clerks) who can work for either party. They would now have to vigorously fight antisemitism and voter fraud under Dhillon, and they weren’t willing to.

Environment Protection Attorneys

The new EPA Administrator, Lee Zeldin, has implemented a massive change in how the EPA conducts its business. Climate and Greenhouse Gas Rules have mostly been eliminated. The Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights was eliminated. Vehicle emissions standards were eliminated.

More than 4,000 employees left between January 2025 and January 2026, which was over 20% of the work force. They had a median of 30.3 years of service.

By any standard, these were political hires. Andrew Jackson would have fired them the day he took office. If they really were committed to only working for climate change and environmental justice, they should be working for an advocacy group, not for a government which, by law, represents everyone.

Testing for Non-Partiality

It’s a matter of law that civil servants must be non-partisan. In fact, that was the animating principle of the 1883 Pendleton Act and subsequent laws. The idea that the executive branch is a permanent institution staffed by “experts” who maintain continuity across elections has no basis in our Constitutional system.

In some cases, civil servants really are non-political experts: geologists with the USGS, visa and passport specialists with the Department of State, patent examiners with the Patent and Trademark Office. There is no reason to impose any special rules about those jobs.

What’s the best way to test this?

Applicants now must answer questions like:

How would you handle a situation where your supervisor asked you to complete a task you disagreed with?

Tell me about a time when you had to implement a policy or decision you personally disagreed with.

Although USA Jobs tests are not public, some applicants have also reported questions related to willingness to follow leadership direction. This is becoming a hot issue. But:

A question where you know the “correct” answer is not going to be very effective. Who’s going to say, “I’d sabotage it” or “I’d slow-walk it” to the question about a policy they disagreed with? For “a time when you had to implement a policy or decision you disagreed with,” any crafty applicant will pick a trivial issue they didn’t actually care about, and which won’t get them into trouble with their friends.

The Steel Man Argument

Most people know what a “straw man” argument is: that’s when you summarize your opponent’s position in a deeply unfair and inaccurate way, and then proceed to knock down that straw man.

A steel man is the opposite of that: it’s when you present the best possible form of their argument, in a way that they themselves would agree with. Christopher Hitchens (RIP) was famous for debates when he would first state the other side’s best argument, to their satisfaction, then proceed to dismantle it.

The PARC Solution

Bob Taylor (RIP), the director of the Xerox PARC lab which created much of modern computing, had a lab full of brilliant and highly opinionated scientists. It could easily have degenerated into hostile, warring camps, similar to modern American politics. Instead, he divided disagreements into two classes:

A Class One disagreement is characterized by misunderstanding, straw man arguments, and talking past each other. Personal animosity arises. Neither side can fairly state the other’s position.

A Class Two disagreement involves each side being capable of stating the other side’s position to their satisfaction. It doesn’t mean they agree with it.

Taylor said to Michael Hiltzik, the author of the excellent Dealers of Lightning:

I divide every disagreement into two classes. Class One is when two people disagree and neither can explain to the other person’s satisfaction that other person’s point of view. A Class Two disagreement is when each can explain to the other’s satisfaction the other’s point of view… Class One is destructive… Class Two disagreements enable people to work together even when they disagree.

In the early 70’s, a strong disagreement broke out in the PARC community: should they build a personal computer? Many of the researchers thought it would be a distraction, and they didn’t know how to build hardware anyway. Bob Taylor favored building one, but didn’t impose his decision. Instead, he insisted that they be able to state his position in a way that he was happy with.

It took the team a lot of time, but eventually they understood his arguments well enough to restate them, and the result was the groundbreaking Alto, which was what sold Steve Jobs on the graphical user interface on his famous visit to PARC in 1979.

OK, Argue This From Both Sides

This is test if you’re applying for a politically sensitive position and claim to be non-partisan. The actual test would use some current issue.

All these cases would be in the context of an interview, where the applicant can’t merely recite some memorized arguments, but must engage in a back-and-forth with the interviewers.

ICE Raids

Do both of these:

Argue, e.g. that ICE raids are perfectly proper and legal, and that the law is the law.

Argue that ICE raids are excessive, illegal, and frequently terrorize innocent, law-abiding civilians.

Voter ID

Argue that voter ID disenfranchises the poor and minorities, and violates their rights to equal justice under the law. It is just a Republican plot to depress turnout.

Argue that every country in the world has voter ID cards, and they are an essential tool against vote fraud.

Climate change

Argue that human-caused climate change is an existential danger to humanity, and no sacrifice is too great to avoid extinction. Fossil fuels must be eliminated whatever the cost.

Argue that climate models are a joke, China and India will completely swamp whatever the West does, and “net zero” will impose economics costs far beyond whatever benefit it has.

Obviously the candidate must do both of these with a straight face, and will be judged by someone who agrees with the position they’re taking.

What if you can’t?

If this sounds simple, I’ve tried it at work, asking people to summarize a position they don’t agree with. They would start, but then break down and say, “But that’s wrong!”

This is normal behavior for a lot of people. It takes a special person to put aside their own opinions and actually understand what the other side is saying, rather than demonizing them.

What if you don’t have it in you? That’s fine; you can be a political appointee (assuming your side wants you). You should expect to serve only as long as your side holds power.