You can’t walk down the street without realizing that smartphones are an addiction, the way cigarettes used to be.

The Internet buzzes with arguments about whether staring at your phone is “addiction,” and then “what is ‘addiction’ anyway?” followed by “what’s the harm?” and “I can do whatever I want with my own device!”

I’m not going to engage on those; not that they aren’t real questions worth a debate, but others have done it and are doing it. The question I’ll address here is, “What could we do about it?”

I do have some specialized knowledge on this sort of thing, having worked in Google Ads and especially with YouTube. Not enough to get me employed as an expert witness in any of these trials, unfortunately. Those guys get good money.

First, let’s get on solid legal ground here. We now have a jury verdict that social media is addictive, and furthermore, it’s designed to be. Let’s look at those “addictive” features. You can argue about them, but a jury’s decided.

What Did The Los Angeles Jury Find Addictive?

Infinite Scroll

Let’s say you get on Instagram and start scrolling. You go through everything your friends have posted in the last 24 hours. So are you done?

NO, of course you’re not done! You’ll get “Suggested for you” postings, which you never asked for. Those will go on forever, as well as posts from friends of your friends, hence “infinite scroll.” Plus, who knows? while you’re going past all those suggested videos, one of your friends might post something new! You can stay there forever. Meta wants you to.

Autoplay & Personalized Recommendations

I use YouTube Premium quite a bit. This is not the same as YouTube TV. You don’t get any cable stations; you just don’t get ads inserted in the middle of your videos.

This would be a good place to mention that I had some limited contact with YouTube during my time in Google Ads. I spent two days at their office in San Bruno. I can’t add much to the court record, except that I distinctly recall them talking about “the lean back experience” which meant that, when you come to the end of your video, you’d just lean back and watch more, rather than leaving YouTube. At first, videos were limited to seven minutes.

When you finish a 10-minute Charli XCX video, what happens? Why, you get another video that’s chosen specifically for you, a Charli XCX fan. And then another, and another. Forever. YouTube wants you to stay there forever.

An internal employee communication cited in the trial read “[The] goal is not viewership, it’s viewer addiction.”

Tobacco Addiction

Tobacco companies deliberately added chemicals to their cigarettes to enhance the delivery of nicotine, and to make the smoke less harsh on young throats, as outlined here:

Ammonia allows nicotine to cross the blood-brain barrier significantly faster, giving a more instant hit.

Bronchodilators expand the lungs’ airways.

Sugars, menthol, and other flavorings make the smoke more tolerable.

Slot Machine Addiction

If you’ve ever been to a Las Vegas casino, you’ve seen lines of people at the slots, compulsively feeding in money:

Since slots are a major profit center, you can be certain that casinos have studied this compulsion very closely. There are billions of dollars riding on keeping Grandma at her slot. She wins occasionally, but she never knows when that will be. She gets partial payouts, which don’t equal what she put in, but still give her the feeling that she’s winning. She gets many “near misses” where two of the three dials matched, and if she just got that third one, she’d hit the jackpot. Keep trying; you’re so close.

And the social media companies haven’t missed that connection. One internal communication at the trial read:

[Social media’s draw is] similar to gambling with ‘reward tolerance’ getting so high that people ‘can’t feel reward anymore’... It’s kind of scary.

Teen Influencers

In the real world before the Internet, you were likely to ask someone you respected to help you find a doctor, pick a new car, or even find a spouse. This is, or was, inherently personal. Perhaps it was a relative, friend, or trusted news anchor or celebrity.

In 2010 in Google Ads, I was the main inventor of a patent on this idea. I won’t say anything more about it here, since it could conceivably be involved in litigation someday.

At any rate, now we have Influencers, which to me is one of the most disgusting aspects of social media. According to a recent poll, over half of GenZ’ers have a desire to be an influencer. This, all by itself, is reason enough to ban social media for children. What an utterly worthless ambition to have.

An internal document from Instagram brought out at the trial included this:

(“Whitelist” is marketing jargon. They just mean they will notify the “ambassadors.”)

If you’re not outraged by now, the tech companies probably wish you’d been on the jury.

How to Break the Addiction

Tobacco addiction, to the extent that it has been broken, was broken by a combination of factors. The massive settlement funds that the tobacco companies had to pay was part of it, but there were relentless campaigns, largely won now, to outlaw smoking in any indoor venue. Social disapproval was constant and has only grown. So we shouldn’t expect any single weapon to win the war.

Note that the campaign to stop tobacco was not limited to children. Adults have largely stopped smoking, too. The same should be true for cellphone addiction. There are legal and moral arguments for controlling them for everyone, which I’ll cover at the end, but we’ll start with children.

Tort Verdicts

The verdict in Los Angeles is only the beginning. There will be many more of those lawsuits, and we can expect social media companies to try to reach a global settlement like the tobacco companies did. Since this a legal matter, you can expect that process to last years, or decades.

Age Restrictions

This seems to be where we’re stuck at the moment. Australia has outlawed social media for anyone under 16. The European Union is headed that way. Several US states have banned cellphone usage at all for children during school hours.

Do age restrictions work? The evidence is mixed, and there’s good reason to think they don’t. When Florida instituted age restrictions for porn, there was a 1,150% increase in searches for Virtual Private Networks, according to Business Insider. The Electronic Frontier Foundation opposes them in principle, on free speech and privacy grounds. Democratic Governors in Colorado and Wisconsin have vetoed age verification bills.

Senator Brian Schatz released a report claiming that 40% of all kids aged 8 to 12 still use social media regularly.

Let’s Get Creative

Unlike alcohol and tobacco, which are purely personal, social media cannot exist without the Internet. Also unlike smoking a cigarette or buying drinks at a bar: all social media interaction is logged, or it could be.

The Internet is its selling point but also its weak spot. Let’s exploit it. All these are just ideas and clearly there’d be a lot of debate about them.

Slowing It Down

A big reason people are staring at their phones is that something might happen and FOMO (fear of missing out) compels them to keep looking.

So what if we mandated that no user contribution on a social media site (broadly defined to include gambling and gaming sites) can become visible to other users for at least one hour? Or two? Or twenty-four? This is trivially easy for a web site to enforce.

Voila, problem solved! If your friend Liked your Instagram post or replied to it, it’ll be an hour before you know about it. If it’s a school day, then you won’t know until school is out. This has no effect on free speech; it just decelerates it.

“All-access Social media” can be offered only to adults without criminal records. Since I mentioned logging: the decision to grant “all access” would have to be logged, along with the reasons for granting it. Those logs can be subject to discovery or subpoena in litigation or law enforcement.

Does this lose a lot of ad revenue for the sites? Undoubtedly, but they can charge for an all-access pass. Maybe a lot; more than most kids can afford.

Infinite Scrolling and Screen Time

It wouldn’t accomplish much to outlaw infinite scrolling, one of their proven addictive features. They would just have a “more” button at the bottom, like many sites have anyway.

But many parents nowadays enforce screen-time limits on their kids. Why would we not make “allowd to use for more than an hour a day” also something that requires an all-access pass?

Identifying an All-Access User

A store that sells liquor or cigarettes and rigorously checks ID still does not keep records of whom it sells to, and a teenager walking around with a cigarette is probably not going to be stopped by a policeman. At worst, the store might be investigated.

However, granting all-access would be logged, as I outlined above. In addition, any social media site operating under an all-access pass would have to advertise its name and the fact that it IS all-access, but not the user’s name, what they’re saying, or other personally-identifying-information, in such a way that an authorized user (teacher, policeman) could see it remotely (meaning, not encrypted).

Thus, Principle Skinner could have a device that he could walk down the halls with, and maybe say to a kid, “Hey, you’re using TikTok with all-access! You’re not 18.”

The Libertarian Argument

“I have the right to do whatever I want with my cellphone! Stop with this nanny-state nonsense!” That’s the argument we’d hear. Let’s contrast that with four other arguments:

Using heroin, methamphetamine, or any other substance should be a matter of individual choice. The state has no right to interfere. Super-sized, sugary soft drinks are a cause of obesity, which leads to all sorts of public health problems. They should be outlawed (as former New York Mayor Bloomberg proposed). Making me wear a seat belt in the car is an infringement on my rights. If I want to die in a car crash, it’s my choice. Same with wearing a helmet while on a motorcycle . Allowing people to denigrate COVID vaccines in the midst of a pandemic is dangerous. It is misinformation.

You can’t really agree with all of those statements. The first is a rejection of all paternalism, while the second is hard paternalism. The third isn’t even controversial anymore. The last has been proven wrong, IMHO.

All of these proposals have been rejected, politically. States and countries that have decriminalized hard drug use for adults have retreated from those positions, while Mayor Bloomberg’s super-sized soda ban attracted almost universal ridicule. Everyone uses a seat belt now. Different states and different countries will come down differently on these issues.

Nonetheless, I think the notion of cognitive liberty can help out here. Cognitive liberty means that you are free to think whatever you want. However, if a product uses dark patterns, like Ambassadors, infinite scroll, or personalized recommendations; slot machine techniques; or the ammonia in tobacco; then you are not free. Your conscious mind is being bypassed.

It’s this argument that I think is the strongest one for regulating social media for adults. However, the argument is much stronger for children, whose minds are still developing and who are more vulnerable to peer pressure. For that reason, we should start with children first. They deserve a childhood like this:

not this: