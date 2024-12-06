The recent election showed that GenX, the one just after the Boomers, have proven yet again the truth of the old quote (attributed to almost everyone):

A man who is not a socialist at 20 has no heart, but a man who is still a socialist at 40 has no brain

In this article, I’m going to give a tongue-in-cheek solution to the rot in our public institutions, similar to A Modest Proposal, i.e. to be taken seriously but not literally.

So GenX has seen enough of reality to put aside foolish things, like socialism. Bravo for them. But what shall we do with the younger folks? Remember, these are the people who are proudly sporting their pronouns. They’re the ones who’ve bought into wokeism the most, probably because they’re herd followers and so easily influenced (this graph is from Time):

What’s the Problem?

We all know why the younger folks are so stupid: they’re overeducated and think they’re better than anyone who isn’t. Furthermore, the higher education system is dedicated to churning out woke leftists, who can swallow statements like “men can become pregnant” without even gulping hard. They’ve never had a real job in the private sector, where they had to treat people with less education as equals or superiors, and face the hard realities of profits and losses.

If you’re a younger person and this doesn’t describe you: good for you! I bet you’re not a journalist (or I should say “journalist” since those people turning the New York Times and Washington Post into a sick parody of Bolshevism are not journalists as we understand the term). Maybe you do have a real job outside of the public sector. You can read this just for amusement.

But there’s a solution, and we’ll see it below.

NBC News exit polls give us this:

In other words, the less exposure to the higher indoctrination system, the more common sense. If we look at “never attended college” and “Associate’s degree” these are average people with average jobs: they’re the ones who check out your groceries or deliver your Amazon packages. If you call a plumber or an electrician, it’s one of them who shows up. It’s one of them who makes your pizza or draws your blood at the medical lab. Try talking to one as if they were a real person (because they are).

I said there was a solution, and there is: it’s to examine, not what the overeducated have done; but what they haven’t. They haven’t had exposure to reality. They’ve never done anything like this, even as a summer job during college:

or this:

or this:

or even this:

You think you’re too good to do a job like this, little liberal arts grad? No, you’re not.

The Thoughts of Chairman Mao

In the Cultural Revolution in China in the 60’s and early 70’s, Mao Zedong propounded the “Down to the Countryside” movement,

where urban intellectuals were sent out to the country to learn from the peasants.

Manual labor is a basic factor in transforming the world and ourselves. By immersing oneself in the physical realities of labor, one can overcome bourgeois and intellectualist tendencies, align oneself with the masses, and achieve revolutionary purity. Only through participation in labor can individuals rid themselves of the remnants of exploitative ideology and become true members of a socialist society.

(Let’s ignore that “socialist society” stuff.)

When Mao said, “Manual labor is a basic factor in transforming the world and ourselves” he was onto something. He also said

The intellectual youth must go to the countryside and be re-educated by the poor peasants. Only then can they develop a correct view of the world and integrate themselves with the masses of workers and peasants.

Xi Jinping

did that and he turned out OK:

During the Cultural Revolution, however, with his father purged and out of favor, Xi Jinping was sent to the countryside in 1969. He worked from 1969 through 1975 as a manual laborer on an agricultural commune in the largely rural Shaanxi province, and he developed an especially good relationship with the local peasantry, which would aid the wellborn Xi’s credibility in his eventual rise through the ranks of the CCP.

Undoing All That Education: the Solution

The parent generation of those Millennials and GenZ’ers need to say to them:

We let you down, and we’re sorry. We should have given you an education where you learned common sense, respect for our traditions, and a real job skill. We didn’t. Please let us make it up to you.

The solution to GenZ and Millennial stupidity, which we can see manifested in their student debt (among other things), is to give them some real experience like Xi had. Teach them an actual job, one that’s anchored in reality, not in symbols. Completing a training program in a real skill and spending one or two years actually earning a salary at it will lead to forgiveness of some or all of their student debt. Serving in the military might also do it.

Chairman Mao: occasionally he got something right.