In Chapter 3, Janet and Walt came to visit Len in Detroit. They have this idea of moving him out to California, to live in Len’s cabin up in the mountains, until they can build a separate father-in-law house just for him. They don’t want to be too pushy about it, though.

Reading in serial form has a long and honorable history. My cover artist sent me this “Read Like a Victorian” website. Enjoy.

==== The Idea ====

The next night on that visit back in 1990, Len and Walt went to Len’s favorite steakhouse for their Boys’ Night Out. It was a traditional men’s restaurant, beloved by generations of car guys.

There were still a few of these places in Silicon Valley, but Walt rarely got a chance to go to one. The maître’d recognized Len and said, “Mr. Saunders! It’s been a while since we’ve seen you here. Welcome back!”

Len said, “Thank you, and let me introduce my new son-in-law, Walt Campbell!” They shook hands and he showed them to their table.

They both ordered a martini and took their time on the menu, although it was a foregone conclusion that they were both having filet mignon. They ordered from a mature gentleman who came to their table and did not say anything like, “My name is Jason and I’ll be your server tonight.” It was so refreshing. They settled into their martinis. Walt let Len speak first, since he was the host and the oldest.

“So, Walt, how are you enjoying Detroit so far?”

Walt thought and then said, “It’s everything I expected, Dad!”

Len laughed. “That’s good. Wouldn’t want to disappoint you, would we?”

“No, sir!”

“It’s too bad you came after baseball season. We could have gone to a Tigers game.”

Walt vaguely remembered when he and Len had first met in the hardware store, and they’d talked about the Tigers being in the World Series.

“Oh yeah, you were a baseball fan, weren’t you? I guess the Tigers aren’t quite as good as the first time we met.”

“Hell, they’re not even a .500 team anymore.”

Walt commiserated. “We had Oakland this year, not that I care about the A’s much.”

“Yeah, they kinda got slaughtered in the World Series, didn’t they?”

Walt agreed. Their salads came, so they tucked into them. When they were done, Walt said,

“So you’ve been retired for, what, six months now?”

“A little less than five.”

“How are you finding it so far?”

“Well… it’s an adjustment. I was afraid I’d be bored, but so far I’m keeping pretty busy.”

Walt didn’t want to just say, “Doing what?” so he waited.

“I go to the Y almost every morning. I’ve been visiting a lot of the relatives I’d sorta lost touch with, and some of them live a long way away. And I’ve done some volunteering.”

“Oh, yeah? What sort of volunteering?”

“I go to some grocery stores and pick up the food they can’t sell, and take it down to the food bank. Helping feed hungry people — that’s pretty satisfying.”

“Very good.”

Len was silent for a while.

“Oh, one more thing: I managed to get the modem connected to my computer and get signed up on Prodigy! It took me two days, and five phone calls to their support line, but I did it!”

“Wow, that’s more than I can say! What’s ‘Prodigy’?” asked Walt.

“It’s this electronic bulletin board-type thing, where you can get news, sports, stock prices, and stuff like that. Janet doesn’t know much about it.”

“Nor me. Do you have to pay for it, or what?”

“You pay a monthly fee,” said Len. “Of course, it ties up your phone while you’re on. And they have ads. I’ve been getting pretty absorbed in the investing stuff. There are a bunch of forums where people discuss stocks and what-have-you.”

“So that’s why your line was busy last week! We thought maybe you had a girlfriend!”

Len laughed. “No such luck. Anyway, it’s fun. Maybe someday I can send Janet an email!”

Now it was Walt’s turn to chuckle. “Or you can just call. We do have a phone, last I checked.”

Len smiled and thought for a while.

“I’ve been wishing I didn’t sell that fishing cabin I had up in the northern part of the state. Being able to just spend a few weeks there, or even longer — now that would be something!”

“You could just rent a place, though, right?”

Len agreed that he could.

“How did you like staying in my cabin while we were on honeymoon?”

Len snorted. “You call that a cabin? Up where I used to go, that would be called a mansion!”

“You liked it, is that what I’m hearing?”

“Hell, I think I could live there for good!”

That was what Walt was thinking, but he didn’t want to come out with it just yet.

“It gets kind of tough in the winter. I know you have winter here, too, but up there you can be without power for days when it rains or snows. And no snow plows, either.”

“Hmm. Hadn’t thought of that. Anyway, I had a good time up there. Thank you again!”

“Anytime, Dad! We’ll have to have you out again next spring.”

They chatted about this and that for the rest of the meal, then Len asked for the check. Walt didn’t complain.

While they were back home and watching TV, Walt said, “So, Dad, do you really think you’d want to live in our cabin? ‘Mansion’, I mean!”

Len remembered vividly his reaction when Walt said that. His immediate response was to make a joke of it.

“What, and give up all this?” asked Len, spreading his arms out expansively.

Walt laughed. “I see your point.”

“Wow!” said Len, thoughtfully. “That is sort of appealing. But then where would you and Janet stay?”

“It does have two bedrooms, you remember.”

“That’s true.” Len admitted. After another ten minutes, he said, “You’re not really serious about this, are you?”

“I don’t know. I just worry about you trying to manage this gigantic house all by yourself.”

“When you’re getting old,” he didn’t have to add, because Len thought that, too. “And going up and down the stairs.”

“Well, it’s an interesting idea. It’s a pretty big step.”

Walt agreed. They didn’t discuss the subject any more that night. Around 10:00 Janet came home and kissed Walt.

“Well, how are my boys? Did you have a good time?”

Walt said, “Dad took me to his favorite steakhouse, and it was fabulous!”

“Oh, boy, what did you have? As if I didn’t know.”

Len said, “I steered him to the filet, of course!”

“And I bet you talked about me all night!”

Walt tried to look alarmed and said, “Darn! I knew there was something we forgot to discuss!”

Len said, “So how are your friends?”

“Oh, you know. Married with kids. Some divorced. There are a couple with really good jobs.”

She sat down. Walt said, “I thought I’d help Dad winterize his house tomorrow!”

Len looked surprised. “What does a guy from California know about winterizing houses? How cold does it get out there, 50?”

Janet said, “Hey! I think I put on my winter coat twice last year.” They all laughed.

Walt said, “I did some reading before we came. Do you put up storm windows, or is that a thing of the past?”

“Storm windows! God, that takes me back. No, I got double-pane windows years ago.”

“Good, that didn’t look fun. Well, you and I can walk around tomorrow and see what we need to do.”

The next day, Walt and Len went to the hardware store to get a new furnace filter. On the way, Len asked, “So, Walt, how hard is it to build a small house?”

“What do you mean by ‘small’ ?”

“Say, like a typical mother-in-law house.”

Walt pondered that one. “I don’t know, I’ve done a few projects like that. Say, six months or so, depending on how many people help, and after you get the permits. Why?”

“Oh, just wondering. You got me thinking about moving out there.”

“I did? Oh, yeah, I guess we did mention that. How handy are you?”

“I can swing a hammer, sometimes. Use duct tape when it’s called for.”

Walt laughed. “Which is always!”

Len said, “I don’t know. I’ve been here my whole life. It’d be pretty hard to pick up and move.”

Walt didn’t say anything.

