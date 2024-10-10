I wrote a book. The publication date is May 29, 2024 (if you’d rather not deal with Amazon, your bookstore can also order it from the distributor Ingram Spark, or print-on-demand if they have the equipment). You can read it for free here, although it’ll be in serial form. My fond hope is that you’ll find it so compelling that you just buy the book instead of waiting 8 months to see what happens. There will be a chapter each week, 33 in all.

In Chapter 21 (notes), Len and his friends Dan and Cassie help him get closer to the real embezzler. Here we find out the ugly consequences of that discovery. Gretchen the retired police dog gets to demonstrate that she hasn’t lost it yet (just like Len)!

Reading in serial form has a long and honorable history. My cover artist sent me this “Read Like a Victorian” website. Enjoy.

=============== Bingo =====================

Now they had a name, Harry Redding or probably his wife, plus a possible co-conspirator, Helen Robinson, the bookkeeper. What was the connection?

“I can’t talk to the Rev, or to Helen yet. They might alert the others or cover their tracks.” he figured. “Who is this Redding person?’

He decided to go to the bingo game this Thursday. He’d probably attract attention as a newcomer, but he was an older person, after all, so he had an excuse. He decided not to make up a cover story for himself, though, since some of them might know who he really was. He’d read that the CIA called a fake life like that a “legend” and he really wanted to have one, but this was a small community. Sigh.

At the church’s social hall, he did indeed stand out as a stranger, which was good, in a way. It gave him a chance to socialize and meet lots of people before the game started. None of them were named Redding, though. He watched, inconspicuously he hoped, as people paid their money for the bingo cards. One lady gave a $50 bill, but he didn’t get her name. He tried to sit near her but didn’t get any more information about her.

She got up to leave after the bingo was over. Her husband came to pick her up, and he walked around chatting with the other players. Len went over to meet him. “Harry Redding” – got it! Now he had his perps. What to do?

He thought of going to see Detective Griffiths again, but already thought Len was a crazy old guy trying to play cop. The detective probably wouldn’t want to bust two old ladies for stealing small amounts of money to play bingo, anyway. That wouldn’t look good for the County Sheriff in his re-election campaign.

Dan came up to visit that weekend, and the two of them war-gamed it all out while they were fishing.

“So what would the Rev do if you told him?”

“I don’t know, he’d probably just give Helen a good talking-to. Maybe he’d fire her, maybe not.”

Dan didn’t think that was sufficient, considering how much work he and Len had put in.

“And if you told that detective about it?”

“Hell, pardon my French, that guy’s just coasting to his pension. He doesn’t want a bust of some old ladies’ bingo ring on his record.”

Dan giggled and repeated “bingo ring.” They didn’t talk about it for the rest of the weekend. When he got back home, he called Cassie and told her how their phone scam had turned out.

“Oh my God, Dan, is Mr. Saunders going to the police now?”

Dan explained the complications around that.

“So how does the bookkeeper explain those transfers to this ‘Redding’ lady?”

Dan didn’t know that, either. He didn’t think the Rev ever checked the books anyway.

Cassie couldn’t wait to tell Janet, who was not happy.

“Oh, God. I told him to be careful!” She thanked Cassie for telling her, but they agreed that a couple of little old ladies probably weren’t going to whack him.

The next time she and Len talked, she asked him,

“So what’s happening with the bingo ring?”

“‘The bingo ring’ “ he repeated, chuckling. “I’m still wondering what to do about it. If I just tell the Reverend, he probably won’t do anything but tell Helen to stop. That just doesn’t sit right with me. Or Dan.”

“Well, maybe you can find some way for him to find out on his own, or someone else to find out! Anyway, you did what he asked you to do, right? You found out who was stealing from him. So now you’re done!” Janet was hoping she could just close the book on this little adventure of Dad’s.

“Yeah…” he said, not quite buying it. She was still a little worried when they hung up.

The next couple of weeks, Len mulled over what to do. He really wanted those two ladies to face some consequences, but he wasn’t sure what should happen, or how to cause it. The cops sure weren’t going to bust them. Finally, he just told the Rev that he’d found the source of the funds’ leak! The Rev was delighted and thanked him profusely.

“If it’s OK to ask: what are you planning to do about it?” Len asked.

“Well, I really hate to have to fire Helen, but I do have a responsibility to the poor and needy up here, and after all, it was their money she was stealing.”

Len didn’t hear any more about it. There was nothing in the paper about any arrests, so he figured the Rev didn’t go to the police, and Detective Griffiths had filed him in his “nutcase citizen” file. Janet relaxed and hoped Len’s crime-fighting days were over.

* * *

The next Wednesday, he went to visit one of his best clients, a B&B outside of Placerville, and left wondering if he’d forgotten to shower that morning. Dotty, the woman who ran the place, kept him waiting for a half hour, and then with a frozen face, gave him a check for her outstanding balance and said they weren’t going to be using him anymore. She said, “Thank you for your work, Mr. Saunders.” She’d usually called him Len, so he noticed the “Mr.” particularly. Then she got up and left the room.

Over the next three weeks, almost half of his clients canceled. They offered various excuses, but after the fourth he stopped hearing what they said. It seemed pretty clear that he was persona non grata up here. It must be because of the Helen business, he figured, but hell, she was stealing from a charity! She was the one who deserved to be shunned, not him.

Several times when he was walking around in town, he noticed people on the other side of the street huddling and trying to look inconspicuous as they pointed him out. Something was up. He went to visit the Reverend and they sat down in his private office.

“Reverend Collins, after we found out about the embezzling scheme, what happened, exactly?”

The Reverend folded his hands on the desk. “Well, I dealt with the problem, as I told you. Why? Is something wrong?”

Len told him about all the weird behavior he was seeing, and how half of his clients had deserted him. The Reverend expressed his sympathy. This wasn’t getting anywhere, so Len tried a different tack.

“Do you have any idea why they’re mad at me, and not Helen?”

The Rev sat back and tried to compose a suitably gnomic answer.

“Len, the mountains are like a small town. Helen has lived here all her life. You’re an outsider.”

Len felt annoyed, but he suppressed it, since anger wouldn’t get him anywhere. Maybe he could draw the Rev out a little:

“You mean Helen has a lot of friends who just blame me?”

“I wouldn’t say they blame you, but maybe they don’t think what she was doing was that bad. And it had been going on for a long time.”

Len wanted to argue, but that wouldn’t accomplish anything.

“I see, I see. So now she’s out of a job and I’m the one who did it to her.”

The Reverend smiled and sat back. “Actually, I was the one who fired her, but you’re the outsider here.”

“Got it. I just did what you asked me to do, but now I’m the bad guy?”

“Yeah, I’m sorry if I put you in that position. Tell me again: how did you figure out it was her? Was it your Silicon Valley daughter and her high tech tricks?”

Len went over the way he and Dan got Helen and her friend to expose themselves, leaving out a few of more unsavory details. The Reverend listened intently.

“So you and the high tech folks used some deception; is that it? Do you think that was fair?”

Now Len was beginning to grasp what was going on: the folks up here didn’t like him deceiving them. He didn’t see anything wrong with it, but arguing wasn’t going to get him anywhere. Nor would reminding the Rev that he was the one who asked Len to look into it.

“I see your point, Reverend. It’s the methods we used?”

Reverend Collins looked at his watch and stood up. “Something like that, Len. I have to get to an appointment now. Thanks again for helping us out here.”

Len brooded on that for weeks. He and Dan did lie to these people, he had to be honest about that. But jeez: they were uncovering a criminal conspiracy! How else were you supposed to do that; wiretap them?”

He called Dan and told him about the unexpected blowback he was getting. Dan was unable to resist a good joke when it occurred to him:

“I think this is a reverse Wizard of Oz, Len!”

Len had no idea what he was talking about.

“I have a feeling we are in Kansas!”

“I’m kinda slow here, Dan. Explain?”

“Bad joke, never mind. Something about the rural mindset of people up there.”

“Ah. Yeah. Anyhow, I think we stepped over a line somewhere, Dan. All that matters is, it’s us versus a local, and we’re not from here.”

“Yeah, I guess so. Well, you’re retired, so you don’t have to care, right?”

Len agreed without much enthusiasm. He knew he should look at it that way, but this area was like a big small town. Having everyone hating him was not the way he envisioned his retirement.

Dan came up to visit and cheer him up. Len took him for dinner to a place near Placerville on Saturday night. They went to a historic old place, the Smith Flat House, that was built in 1853 during the gold rush. As they were eating, Len noticed an elderly guy at the next table glancing over at them repeatedly. He looked familiar. “Oh my god!” He thought. It was Harry Redding!

“It really is a small town up here!” he thought.

Dan came over and Len introduced him as his nephew Dan Markunas. Harry and his wife smiled politely and they all went back to their dinner.

Harry leaned over to his wife and whispered, “That voice! I think I’ve heard it before!” She just looked annoyed when he told her who Len was.

The next day, they came back to town for lunch. This time they brought the dogs, since they were going to be eating outside, Len with Mickey, and Dan holding Gretchen, who was gamely limping along, trying to keep up the pace.

As they were walking down Main Street, Harry Redding suddenly stood in front of them and blocked their path. He looked at Dan and said, “Well, well, well. It’s Mr. Densmore from the phone company!”

Dan tried to remember the name Cassie had used when he pretended to be from the phone company, and he had a sick feeling that she’d unconsciously picked the name of the drummer from The Doors. As he tried hard to think of something to say, Harry continued,

“You know, the phone company said they don’t have a “Mr. Densmore!” And I never got that ‘free gift’ you promised me, either. We don’t like people from the flats coming up here and lying to us!”

Len tried to defuse the situation, but Harry wasn’t paying any attention to him.

Gretchen’s ears went back and she started growling softly. Harry lifted his cane and swung it at Dan’s head. Dan tried to duck and put his hands up, but the cane bounced off the top of his head. He went down on one knee.

Gretchen leaped at Harry and they both went down. She grabbed his sleeve and yanked it back and forth. Harry screamed as Len knelt down and yelled “Off! Off!”, and Mickey pulled loose. Mickey backed up a few steps and barked furiously.

Gretchen continued to shake her head with Harry’s sleeve in her mouth. Dan grabbed Gretchen’s collar and tried to pull her off.

A police car arrived, lights flashing. One cop that Len didn’t know and his old friend Detective Griffiths got out. The detective yelled, “Gretchen! Halt!”

Gretchen let go immediately at the German word halt and came and sat down in the “alert” position next to the detective, who said, “good girl!”

The other cop helped Harry, Len, and Dan to their feet and asked them if they were OK. He radioed for an ambulance.

The detective said, “Does anyone want to tell me what happened here? Sir…” he said, looking at Dan, “you look like you got hit in the head. How about if you start?”

Harry said, “This vicious dog attacked me…” but Griffiths shushed him. Dan told him about the cane attack, with Harry attempting over and over to interrupt him.

Finally, the detective turned to Len and asked if he agreed with that account. He said he did. At that point the ambulance arrived. The medical team got out and the other cop directed them to Dan, who got into the ambulance. Len said he’d ride with them, if it was OK. They told him that Mickey couldn’t ride with them, but Detective Griffiths quickly said he’d bring the dogs to the police station with him.

The detective said to Harry, “Sir, I’m placing you under arrest. I will handcuff you if you make any attempt at all to resist or run away. Will you go peacefully?” Harry said, “Yes, officer.”

He read Harry his Miranda rights and stuffed him in the back seat. The police car drove away, with Detective Griffiths remaining on the sidewalk with the dogs.

He bent down on one knee and put his arm over Gretchen’s shoulder. She wagged her tail.

“Good girl, Gretchen! I guess you’ve still got some fight left in you, huh? Maybe we shouldn’t have retired you!” He radioed for another police car to take them all back to the station.