You might notice this comes from a new section of my channel, This New Internet Thing. It’s a book I wrote about the dawn of the Internet: “engineering fiction” meaning, most of the stuff really happened, except we have fictional characters acting in it. This means you get to feel what it was like to be there not knowing how it would turn out, as I was. The main character is Len Saunders, a retired Detroit finance executive, who isn’t quite ready to go out to pasture just yet. He sees something in this new “Internet” thing that most people don’t, yet.

The book comes out on May 29, 2024. You can pre-order the Kindle copy here. I want to make the paperback available for pre-order, too, if I can get Amazon to do that. The ISBN is 978-1-7362986-2-6.

I will be putting out one chapter per week, free of charge. What’s the catch? you ask.

Well, for one thing, you have to wait 33 weeks to read it all. Wouldn’t you rather just get the book and read it all, now?

Secondly, there’s a “paid” section of this channel, where I’ll be discussing each chapter and what really happened: what my sources were, who helped with it, etc. There’ll also be an open discussion, and whatever other value-added stuff I can come up with. The paid section is totally optional.

Lastly, the paid section will have the complete book; chapters age out of the free section after a few months, so you won’t be able to catch up completely if you miss too many. Hey, I need to make a few dollars out of this, even if it’s not James Patterson-level money.

I may send out a few copies in advance of the publication date, to get some reviews on Goodreads. If you’d like to be a reviewer, please email me at VirgilHilts@protonmail.com.