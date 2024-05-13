On November 4, 1979 a group of Iranian students took over the US Embassy in Tehran. Traditionally, foreign embassies are considered sacrosanct and diplomats have immunity from local laws, for the most part, so this was a shocking violation of international norms. Sixty-six staffers from the Embassy were held prisoner for 444 days.

The immediate cause of this action was President Jimmy Carter’s decision to allow Iran’s deposed Shah, a pro-Western autocrat who had been expelled from his country some months before, to come to the United States for cancer treatment. However, the hostage-taking was about more than the Shah’s medical care: it was a dramatic way for the student revolutionaries to declare a break with Iran’s past and an end to American interference in its affairs.

The Canadian Six

Six Embassy personnel escaped the mob and took refuge in the Canadian Embassy down the street. Naturally, this had to be kept secret or the Canadians might have been arrested or taken prisoner as well. The longer the “guests” stayed, the higher the risk that the news would leak out. The Canadian ambassador took an enormous risk in allowing them to stay in the first place, and then helping to get them out.

A very complicated scheme was concocted by the US and Canada to “exfiltrate” them. Here’s part of the CIA’s story of it, which it made public only years later.

The exfiltration task was daunting–the six Americans had no intelligence background; planning required extensive coordination within the US and Canadian governments; and failure not only threatened the safety of the hostages but also posed considerable risk of worldwide embarrassment to the US and Canada. Other significant problems included overcoming Iran’s strict immigration exit controls and creation of a credible cover story and supporting documentation for the six Americans. After careful consideration of numerous options, the chosen plan began to take shape. Canadian Parliament agreed to grant Canadian passports to the six Americans. The CIA team together with an experienced motion-picture consultant devised a cover story so exotic that it would not likely draw suspicions–the production of a Hollywood movie.

A story made for Hollywood, right? And indeed the movie was made, with major stars.

Showing the Movie at Google

At Google I started a Thursday night movie club in 2007, which is still going even though I’ve left.

At that link, you can download a spreadsheet of the 300 or so movies we put on when I was there, some of which I’m certain you haven’t heard of.

We always wanted to coordinate our movies with other events that were going on, e.g. show the movie Sideways the same week the Wine Club tasted the wines featured in that movie (when we showed Ratatouille, the cafeteria did serve that dish, but I never heard if that was a coincidence or not).

Author talks were always scheduled by a different team, though, and they were usually restricted to the exact days the publisher was sending the author out on tour, while we had to give our list of movies to the distributor way ahead of time. So somehow it never quite worked out.

Until it finally did. We heard that Ken Taylor, the real Canadian ambassador in Tehran who sheltered six Americans from the mob during the hostage crisis in 1980, was coming to Google. We scheduled Argo for the night before.

“Based on a True Story” was the billing for Argo. Well, sort of. It stars Ben Affleck, Brian Cranston, John Goodman, and Alan Arkin, and the producers went Full Hollywood on it. The ending features an exciting scene at the Tehran airport, with a military jeep chasing a plane about to take off, and we already knew that that never happened.

Here’s the real hero, the Canadian ambassador who risked his career and maybe even his life to do what he knew was right. (I was in the audience, but you don’t see me.)

At around 25:00 he starts talking about the movie.

What Does Heroism Look Like?

This is the famous photo of D-Day. Did those guys think they were heroes? They had a job to do, so they did it.

Heroism in real life can be kind of boring. In a war movie, it’s a GI saying to his buddies, “Cover me; I’m going in.” But Ken never even talks about the risks he was taking by sheltering these Americans from the mob. It was just the obviously right thing to do, so he did it.

“History isn’t that exciting”

This is a phrase he actually says. He was in the middle of historic events, but in reality they’re never like Hollywood. He also says, “There’s a lot of people in the movie who I didn’t know.” It was, let’s say, loosely based on a true story.

Best laugh of the whole hour: I’m not going to spoil it. Watch the video. It’s actually something his wife said while watching the movie.

At 29:00 he says, “it wasn’t quite as frenzied at the airport as in the movie.” Now there’s an understatement! In reality, he bought them tickets on three different airlines, and they sat around in the departure lounge for a couple of hours. No chases on the tarmac.

The Iranian maid in the movie was totally fictitious. The embassy actually had an Iranian staff of five, who were all male. His wife (whom you see in this video) told them that these Americans were tourists, who for some reason had no desire to leave the embassy. Either she was very persuasive, or the staff secretly knew what was going on.

The Revolution

Ken gives a fairly dry recitation of Iranian history, the CIA/British coup in the 50’s, and the uncertainly of a revolution. He reminds us that, while a revolution is happening, all the rules are suspended and it’s completely chaotic. One of Khomeini’s staff explained to him that they’d expected to stay in Paris for years, and never thought they’d take power so soon.

The Iranian Nuclear Program

Foreign policy professionals are not the most exciting people, as a rule. I think they self-censor anything they say to make sure it isn’t too inflammatory. Or even interesting. Being interesting could be career-limiting.

That having been said, he does say something about a hypothetical raid on the Iranian nuclear facilities: it would not be neat and surgical. No one can predict what would happen next. Very true.