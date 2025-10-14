Transhuman! The ultimate one-upmanship: “I’m better than you are, because you’re just human! I’m a transhuman! And I’m going to be immortal!” The techbros couldn’t be more excited. Let’s turn over the rock and see what they’re saying to each other under there. It’s much, much scarier than you think.

AI Doom: Bring It On

The Wall Street Journal ran an article about how some techbros think it would be just fine if AI got to be better than humans, and just did away with us. “What’s so special about humans, after all, you speciesist?”

Richard Sutton is an AI researcher who received the Turing Award, which is the computer science equivalent of the Nobel: the highest award you can get.

“I don’t think there’s anything sacred about human DNA,” Sutton said. “There are many species—most of them go extinct eventually. We are the most interesting part of the universe right now. But might there come a time when we’re no longer the most interesting part? I can imagine that.” And when that day comes? Goodbye, Homo sapiens? “If it was really true that we were holding the universe back from being the best universe that it could, I think it would be OK.” OK, that is, for the AIs to rid the universe of us, one way or another.

Bill Gates

Here’s Mr. Gates talking about cow farts. Notice how he mostly avoids using the word.

Drew Pinsky and Jay Bhattacharya are Dave Rubin’s guests in this one, and Dr. Pinsky mentioned “irrational certitude” which describes Gates’ plans pretty well.

Ray Kurzweil

Full disclosure: I sat next to Ray at a luncheon for Garry Kasparov at Google in 2017. I was only there because I introduced his talk. There were about 12 Google AI luminaries there, and my recollection is that Ray talked more than any of them.

Here’s the inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil in The Age of Spiritual Machines: When Computers Exceed Human Intelligence, in 2000:

We do not yet have this predicament [no death]. We have no shortage today of either death or human problems. Few observers feel that the twentieth century has left us with too much of a good thing. There is growing prosperity, fueled not incidentally by information technology, but the human species is still challenged by issues and difficulties not altogether different than those with which it has struggled from the beginning of its recorded history. The twenty-first century will be different. The human species, along with the computational technology it created, will be able to solve age-old problems of need, if not desire, and will be in a position to change the nature of mortality in a postbiological future. Do we have the psychological capacity for all the good things that await us? Probably not. That, however, might change as well. But actually, the Glorious Future has been promised since the turn of the millennium.

He has a newer, post-COVID book, The Singularity is Nearer: When We Merge With AI. Some highlights (I got this out of the library as a paper book, so there aren’t many exact quotes, because those require me to type):

(p. 109) People who are transgender have greater ability than ever before to make their physical bodies match the gender identity that they experience inside.

Many statistics on how renewable energy is becoming so cheap it will soon supply all our energy.

On lab-grown meat: and meat grown cleanly and ethically from cell cultures will displace environmentally devastating factory farming.

…..

it could be designed to be both healthier and better-tasting

Countering Christine LaGarde (President of the European Central Bank since 2019) statement that food and clothing are not coming down in price the way computers are, he says that food and clothing are becoming information technology. Such goods will, therefore, be subject to same high deflation rates that we see for other information technologies. [So a new men’s suit from a local 3D printer will soon cost $1.79, I guess]

Get Ready for Sorta Humans

In 2002, a very influential book, Citizen Cyborg: Why Democratic Societies Must Respond To The Redesigned Human Of The Future was published by James Hughes, a medical ethicist. His whole message (oversimplifying), ridicules the doubters and says, don’t be a Luddite, it’s gonna be great!

In the twenty-first century the convergence of artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and genetic engineering will allow human beings to achieve things previously imagined only in science fiction. Life spans will extend well beyond a century. Our senses and cognition will be enhanced. We will gain control over our emotions and memory. We will merge with machines, and machines will become more like humans. These technologies will allow us to evolve into varieties of "posthumans" and usher us into a "transhuman" era and society. This book argues that transhuman technologies, technologies that push the boundaries of humanness, can radically improve our quality of life, and that we have a fundamental right to use them to control our bodies and minds. But to ensure these benefits we need to democratically regulate these technologies and make them equally available in free societies. Becoming more than human can improve all our lives, but only new forms of transhuman citizenship and democracy will make us freer, more equal and more united. A lot of people are understandably frightened by the idea of a society in which unenhanced humans will need to coexist with humans who are smarter, faster and more able, not to mention robots and enhanced animals. How can democracy embrace transhuman diversity when the gap between the rich and poor continues to widen, and there is so much discrimination against women and people of color? Professional fear-mongers spin fanciful scenarios based on classic horror movies—The Island of Dr. Moreau, Frankenstein, Brave New World, The Boys from Brazil, Gattaca, The Terminator. We can't genetically engineer tomatoes, the argument goes, because ants that ate genemod tomatoes in the movies went on to eat Cleveland.

Humans have dreamed of superpowers and immortality since the ancient Greeks and even before that, but usually this was considered either a magical or a supernatural feat (or in the case of Godzilla and the MCU, some kind of science gone wrong). But since AI and the genomic revolution took off, imaginations have run wild.

The Guy Who Wants to Fix Everyone’s Brain

Here’s a report on a speaker from Yahoo who wants to rewire our brains (because they’re defective, you know):

One afternoon in late 2007, a Yahoo executive named Salim Ismail stepped up to a podium at company headquarters to talk about what some call “the world’s most dangerous idea.” An intense man from India, Ismail faced a conference room packed with computer whizzes from the likes of Google, Apple, and Intel and launched into a tirade about the far frontiers of digital technology and the big battle that lay ahead. “The current system is flawed,” he said, pacing the stage. He went on to talk about routers and interrupt systems, hardly exotic material to his audience. But even within this techy sanctum, his message was a bold one. The flawed system that Ismail lamented was not a computer network, it was the human brain. “We need to design a better one,” he said. Our brains are poorly programmed, according to Ismail. Rewiring them might fix the glitches–like stupidity and violence. “We need computer chips monitoring our neural networks,” he said. “Evolution isn’t going to do this for us. So technology is going to have to do it.”

So “we” are going to design a better brain? We will get rid of stupidity and violence. (Who’s “we” by the way?)

So you have a “right” to “transhuman technologies, technologies that push the boundaries of humanness… and that we have a fundamental right to use them”?

Francis Fukuyama and Rights

Francis Fukuyama is not a techbro. He’s a scholar at the Hoover Institute and is best known for his book The End of History and the Last Man (1992) which is misunderstood by people who’ve never read it to mean that, now that Communism has been defeated, liberal democracy is the only system left.

He said in Our Posthuman Future: Consequences of the Biotechnology Revolution (I’ve put “right” in bold because he’s calling out the tiresome trend of pronouncing everything as a right.

Over the past generation, the rights industry has grown faster than an Internet IPO in the late 1990s. In addition to the aforementioned animal, women's, and children's rights, there are gay rights, the rights of the disabled and handicapped, indigenous people's rights, the right to life, the right to die, the rights of the accused, and victims' rights, as well as the famous right to periodic vacations that is laid out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Death Violates Your “Right” to Life

You don’t merely have the right to transhuman technologies; you have the right not to die! Here are some excerpts from New York Times Bestseller, Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow asserting that Universal Declaration of Human Rights includes a right to live forever.

We are constantly reminded that human life is the most sacred thing in the universe. Everybody says this: teachers in schools, politicians in parliaments, lawyers in courts and actors on theatre stages. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted by the UN after the Second World War - which is perhaps the closest thing we have to a global constitution - categorically states that the right to life' is humanity's most fundamental value. Since death clearly violates this right, death is a crime against humanity, and we ought to wage total war against it.

….

An increasing minority of scientists and thinkers consequently speak more openly these days, and state that the flagship enterprise of modern science is to defeat death and grant humans eternal youth. Notable examples are the gerontologist Aubrey de Grey and the polymath and inventor Ray Kurzweil (winner of the 1999 US National Medal of Technology and Innovation). In 2012 Kurzweil was appointed a director of engineering at Google, and a year later Google launched a sub-company called Calico whose stated mission is 'to solve death'.26 In 2009 Google appointed another immortality true-believer, Bill Maris, to preside over the Google Ventures investment fund. In a January 2015 interview, Maris said, 'If you ask me today, is it possible to live to be 500, the answer is yes.'

Who Appointed You ?

Summing it all up, this is what “they” have in mind (some of these promises are mutually exclusive):

AI will eventually become “better” than humans, and therefore it’s totally fine if it decides humans aren’t needed anymore [would we just die naturally, or would AI expedite the process?]

Humans will abolish death. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantees you this.

A new species of being will arise, neither human nor computer but a mix of both. Your consciousness will be uploaded to better hardware than the pathetic soup of organic chemicals you’re running on now.

Humans will have a fundamental right to perform any modification on themselves.

Human brains will be re-engineered to get rid of all those flaws we have, like violence and stupidity. Look, those flaws brought about two world wars! Good riddance.

We’ll all be eating lab-grown food. No more farming or livestock, or at least, cows as we know them.

Renewable sources of energy, like the sun, will supply all our energy needs.

So the question to our tech overlords is: