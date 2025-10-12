Drivin’ a truck! What could be more country than that? I’m sure someone by now has done a song about a self-driving truck, sung by the guy whose truck left him.

YouTube has a playlist of the 50 biggest songs about driving a truck.

What’s That Got to Do With Opera?

You hate opera? Hate the idea of dressing up and paying a fortune for tickets, just to hear some people acting out a silly plot while singing in a foreign language? Well, I can’t help with the singing part, or the foreign language. But this one I’m going to talk about at least won’t cost you anything, thanks to YouTube, and it’s only an hour. It’s also my Number One favorite opera. I got to sing this with the Berkshire Choral Festival.

I’ll tell you in a minute why it has the world’s first truck drivin’ song. But first, if you want to see it with English subtitles, this is the only one I found on YouTube:

That’s a staged version with not-very-exciting sets, so you can’t really see what the lyrics are about. Instead, watch the film version by Franco Zeffirelli, which isn’t constrained by a small stage, but is in Italian. Read the English here. Skip to 17:53:

Look in the libretto, act I scene III, Alfio, a carter, or in other words: “truck driver”, is driving his horses and singing about what a great job he has (“schiocca la frusta.—Ehi là!—” or “Cracking my whiplash—Ehi la!”)

and the Chorus (that’s me) gets to sing about him (“andar di qua e di là!” or “As he goes here and there”). When I learned this song, it was translated as “he travels far and wide!” which I like better. I cannot possibly tell you how much I loved singing this.

You’ll notice when he sings about his wife, “Me, Lola is awaiting, All other lovers hating, To her I am most dear!” the women, who know Lola’s been cheating on him with Turiddu, sing “ah-ah-ah” as a sort of mockery.

The Plot and “Verismo”

Most operas, as I said, are about nobles, knights, soldiers, princesses, etc. There are a very few that are about ordinary people, and those are called verismo. Cavalleria Rusticana (or “rustic chivalry”), the first verismo opera, is about as plain and country as it gets: a wife cheats on her husband, and the cuckold has murder in his eyes. It’s often performed in a pair with I Pagliacci (“Cav and Pag”), since they’re both about an hour.

I love the music, too. As Wikipedia says:

Musically, verismo composers consciously strove for the integration of the opera’s underlying drama with its music. These composers abandoned the “recitative and set-piece structure” of earlier Italian opera. Instead, the operas were “through-composed,” with few breaks in a seamlessly integrated sung text.[

It doesn’t have the structure that modern audiences can find off-putting, where the characters sing their dialog (recitativ) and occasionally, inexplicably, break into song (the arias). Cavalleria is more like one hour-long piece of music, with songs that arise out of it organically. And it’s wonderful, accessible, dramatic music.

The action all takes place on one day, Easter Sunday (“è Pasqua, ed io son qua!”). Santuzza, a peasant girl, has been seduced by Turiddu (and thus, had her honor ruined), but Turiddu has also been sleeping with Lola, Alfio’s wife. She is distraught and seeks to speak to Turiddu, but he is away and she has a long scene with Turiddu’s mother. Then we have our truck driving scene.

Eventually, Turiddu and Alfio have it out. You know where this is headed. In the theater the action happens off stage, but in the Zeffireli movie, you see it happening.

Watch this opera.