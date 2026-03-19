Life Since the Baby Boom

Life Since the Baby Boom

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PeterL's avatar
PeterL
2d

There have been numerous articles about how inefficient the US is in general for public works projects, especially transit (for some reason, highways don't seem to get as much press, although I recall being amazed, when I moved to the Bay Area, at how long it took to widen a mile or so of Highway 101) ... many reasons have been given but one of the biggest is that the government has insufficient in-house expertise and a lot of stuff gets contracted out (consultants, consultants, ...).

IIRC Spain is the gold standard for cost-efficient and quick building of transit. And Hong Kong is the best at capturing the value-add of public works (in the US, the value-add mostly goes to the businesses nearby the transit stops).

Japan probably has more difficulties in building train tracks than the US because expropriation is nearly impossible - but somehow they have been able to negotiate thousands of kilometers of new track over the years.

There seems to be something deeply wrong with American government structure (whether Democrat or Republican, federal, state, or local) ... I have my theories as to why; but I strongly doubt that anything will change in my lifetime.

(Remember Mark Twain's quips:

"In the first place, God made idiots. That was for practice. Then he made school boards."

"There is no distinctly American criminal class - except Congress.")

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1 reply by Albert Cory
Henny Hiemenz's avatar
Henny Hiemenz
2d

One of my best friends took a job in SoCal about 15 years ago. Some of the stories he tells me about the crap that goes in there (like this) are crazy.

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