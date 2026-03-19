This is the text of a tweet, which I’ve copied here in case not everyone can see it. I’ve doublechecked that there’s no personal information.

There are facts here that I’ve never thought about and never seen in any Internet article, but they ring true. Especially about evicting the tenants, and maintaining the properties while that’s going on, at union wages. The flippant answer is, “It’s all fraud, and furthermore, it’s Newsom’s fault.”

The reality is much less worthy of clickbait. If the LA Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and San Jose Mercury-News were doing their jobs, you’d already know all this.

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Since my account is somewhat anonymous I’m going to disclose where some of the California high-speed rail money gets wasted.



99% of you don’t realize where giant chunks of the money is disappearing to.



The California high-speed rail authority, literally owns thousands of parcels of land that are in various stages continued litigation, tenant improvements, eviction, and constant maintenance.



For example, there are many homes and apartment complexes in the plant path that have been purchased years ahead of construction. Removing those tenants is a slow and expensive process. (let’s ignore the extra stress on housing that all of these destroyed properties are causing)



In some cases, these are low rent apartments with a lengthy eviction process

During that process, the state of California is the landlord and has to maintain the property codes the same as any other landlord. This means repairs, adding smoke detectors, fixing roofs, vegetation management, landscaping, paying off tenants to leave early, boarding up Windows, constant trash cleanups, towing vehicles etc.



But the High Speed Rail Authority doesn’t just have to maintain these properties at normal cost. Every single bit of that work has to be done at California prevailing wage rates. The work can only be done through qualified contractors that have passed through a long series of idiotic mazes to qualify to perform the work.



An average rate per hour (charge rate) for a worker to perform any service on these properties is approximately $200 an hour for labor only. The cost go up for specialized work, like electricians, plumbers, or machine operators.



Properties that are literally worthless are being maintained at huge expense just so the next round of homeless transients can break into the property and cause more damage. For reasons I can’t explain, the process to finally demo and remove the structures takes years.



I’m only mentioning the tip of the iceberg regarding my firsthand knowledge.



Completely separate from those outlandish costs are the inflation caused by the construction. The prevailing word on the street is that nothing is getting done.

The truth is that a lot is getting done and none of it efficiently.



The amount of concrete being poured daily and monthly to build gigantic overpasses for both the rail and roadways is not understood. In these work areas, every concrete mixing company is fully scheduled out and cannot offer building materials for other basic services such as building a house often times for weeks when the average lead time for many of these services used to be one day. And that’s just the schedule, never mind the huge cost increases from straining the supply chain and Labor pool.



The amount of concrete and steel that has gone into the structures so far is massive.



Dozens and dozens of new water wells have been dug just for dust control.

Thousands upon thousands of acres of highly productive tree fruits and nuts have been torn up and shredded.



Utility scale solar fields have been uprooted and sometimes relocated at extravagant costs.



Every type of business you can imagine has gone through either a closure, relocation, or a long-term tenant agreement with the rail authority. In some cases, it’s just a buyout where the business closes its doors forever. The owners get something all of the workers get nothing.



Don’t get me started on how thick the layers of bureaucracy are for these minute tasks that occur on all of these properties.



The inefficiency is far beyond your wildest dreams. In many cases, this is not related to fraud in any way it’s just absolute ignorance, red tape, and failed leadership.



I can go much deeper into specific examples, but I think that gives some of you an idea of what’s actually happening in California. If a rail is ever usable, some portions of the structures will be decades old and already in disrepair.