“We’ll take the thirteenth caller, to win a pair of tickets to see Jesus Christ and the Pineapples!” You always hear these things, or at least you used to when people still listened to the radio. But you didn’t know anyone who ever won, and maybe you suspected they were fake.

Around 16 years ago, I was driving to work, and KFOG, the rock radio station, was having one of those call-in contests. It was Mardi Gras time, and the contest was, for these three song snippets with “New Orleans” in the lyrics, to name:

The song The artist The group

The winner would win a pair of tickets to see The Pretenders at The Warfield in San Francisco. I’m not a huge Pretenders fan, but I like them well enough.

Here are the song snippets:

1× 0:00 -0:04

1× 0:00 -0:05

1× 0:00 -0:04

Ooh! Ooh! I knew them all! At the time, I had no way to talk on the phone hands-free, and of course I’d never break the law, so I had to stop somewhere to call in.

Meantime, I had to listen to people try. The first two songs are easy and everyone got them, but they all whiffed on the third. As it turned out, I’d just listened to Van Morrison’s Greatest Hits album a few weeks before, so I knew the third, too. Finally, I pulled over and stopped.

You never get in on the phone, right? Everyone’s calling so the line is always busy. But I got in on the first try.

The first two, of course, are Brown Sugar by the Stones, and Ramblin’ Man by the Allman Brothers. Now came the acid test.

(KFOG) And the third?

(me) “Baby Please Don’t Go”

(KFOG) By?

(me) Van Morrison

(KFOG) And the group?

(me) I don’t know.

(KFOG) Say “Them”

(me) Them

(KFOG) You Win!

When they played me on the radio, they edited out the prompt, so it sounded like I just knew the group. I guess they were desperate for someone to win.