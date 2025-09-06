Serial fiction readers: I published this entire book, a week at a time. You WILL have to be a paying subscriber long enough to read it, now that it’s fallen behind the paywall. Or you can just buy the book.

Historical fiction usually means “before 1900.” This one, though, is about a time that some of us actually lived through. When the Internet was still just for grad students and techies, Len Saunders retires from a finance job at Chrysler and gets interested in the online world.

His daughter Janet gets him set up in her husband’s vacation cabin in the Sierras, thinking he’ll just fish or play golf every day. But Len is a guy who went to New York by himself as a 17-year old during the War! He’s not ready to get put out to pasture just yet.

Gingerly Len goes on Prodigy and then AOL, and begins to think maybe there IS something in this new Internet thing. At the same time, Janet gets sick of the BS of being a corporate middle manager and hears of this little startup called Netscape. Can she really relearn how to write code after years of sitting in meetings?

Find out how Len and Janet see how much they do and don’t know each other, as the world explodes in the 90’s.

As Adam Michlin, a CS teacher, said (he’s now at a university):

"As someone who reads just about any computing history non-fiction he can get his hands on, I was skeptical about reading a fictional book about computing history. I quickly realized the huge advantage of writing historical fiction as Robert Purvy's new book "This New Internet Thing" both teaches history and puts the reader in the middle of history, all without privacy concerns or betraying any confidences. To the connoisseur of computer history, especially the early years of the commercial Internet, I say you must read this book. To anyone working in the computing industry today, if you want to know how to deal with a constantly changing landscape and avoid repeating past mistakes, you absolutely must read this book."

