Rob Reiner & wife murdered by their son. Horrible.

One night in 2000, I was watching the nightly news, and it said, “There was a murder on xxxxx Drive in San Jose. I thought, “Holy shit! I wonder if I know those people!” I live on xxxxx Drive and it’s only two blocks long.

But it was the other end of the block, and I didn’t know anyone down there. I forgot about it, and then many years later, I was regularly walking my dog past the house, and ran into the lady who owned it! Kathleen had bought the house, knowing about the murder, and done all the crime scene cleanup one has to do for an event like that. I assume she probably got a good price on it.

I did a search for “murder” at that address and it didn’t find anything. It’s got to be in a police database somewhere but it doesn’t have to be disclosed to the buyer anymore.

The story was perhaps similar to Reiner’s: a mentally disturbed young woman was released from confinement by the police, and two hours later she stabbed her mother 128 times. She’s now back in confinement.

Kathleen was moving, and the dog and I went inside with her. It was completely empty, and of course everything was brand new so there was nothing to see. She’s now sold the house to someone else, so it’s been sold twice since the murder.

Here’s the really creepy part: this woman started writing to Kathleen, since obviously she knows the address, and saying, “we’ll have to have a reunion when I get out of here!” Kathleen called the mental institution where she’s confined, and they said, “Don’t worry; she’s not going anywhere.”