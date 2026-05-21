Instant Pots are trendy. Pressure cooking is undeniably useful in cutting a six-hour simmer to twenty minutes or less. So I got one two years ago, using it at most once a week. And now, it’s out in the garage, waiting for its trip to the landfill.

Here’s what I’m using instead, a dorm room-sized rice cooker, placed next to the Instant Pot for comparison:

Weights:

Instant Pot: 15.6 pounds

Rice cooker: 2 pounds

Prices:

Instant Pot: $160

Rice cooker: $32

The weight does matter because I don’t have counter space for the Instant Pot, so lifting it in and out of a cabinet is part of the drill. I also don’t have cabinet space for both.

There is a huge population of Internet fanboys for the Instant Pot, including, naturally, a Subreddit. We’ll get to that.

In all the time I’ve had it, I’ve used it as a pressure cooker maybe five times, and as a slow cooker twice. Every other time was to cook rice. And let me tell you, the “Rice” setting produces lousy, sticky rice (yes, I do wash the rice first to get the starch off).

Even AI tells you not to use the Rice setting. The received wisdom is to pressure cook it for four minutes, then let the steam decrease naturally rather than using the steam release valve.

So I tried that, with 1:1 water:rice ratio. Eventually I got the “food burn” message. AI said to increase the ratio to 1.25:1. Same result.

I tried a 2:1 ratio. There was a lot of steam, and then “food burn.” What I conclude is that the gasket is shot, and the steam is escaping instead of building up pressure. When all the water is boiled off, then you get the “burn” message. Two years and it’s junk.

Naturally, there’s a Reddit thread on this. Plenty of Redditors will tell you you’re doing it wrong.

You know what? Screw it. Life is too short. For those rare occasions when pressure cooking would be useful, there’s GrubHub.