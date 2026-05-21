Life Since the Baby Boom

Life Since the Baby Boom

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Henny Hiemenz's avatar
Henny Hiemenz
2d

We’ve had the same rice cooker for like 20 years

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Mark Sundstrom's avatar
Mark Sundstrom
2d

To each his own. After a stove and a microwave, the Instapot is easily my most used kitchen appliance in the past 10 years. Just used it an hour ago. I do have a rice cooker, too.

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