In this chapter we shift to Silicon Valley, Palo Alto in particular, where most of the book is centered now.

Matt Feingold and his wife Miriam are two of our main characters, and they were introduced in the previous book, The Big Bucks. Matt is a software engineer at 3Com, a friend of Dan and Janet, and the unwitting instigator of Janet and Walt’s marriage.

Walt and the Remodeling Job

In the previous book, they had hired Walt, a building contractor, to do a major renovation of their Eichler home

They got Walt’s name from Janet, who’d used him on a number of jobs on her own house.

Then Miriam got a case of Kitchen Envy and expanded the job in the middle of it. Costs went out of control, as they are wont to do, and she blamed Walt. Matt paid Walt what they owed him, which pissed off Miriam mightily; one thing led to another, and Janet ended up marrying Walt. Read the book for all the drama.

Aside: Walt is very loosely based on my own contractor, Jerry Clark, who’s now retired. Except: Jerry was married when he did the work and still is. But all the jobs I had Walt doing for Janet were actually jobs Jerry did for me. I gave him the book and he loved it! I told him, “Yeah, but Walt is better looking than you.” He gave it to a contractor friend of his, who also loved it. They were both a little confused about what was real and what wasn’t, and his friend asked him if he’d ever done an Eichler job that went south (no, that part was fiction). However, remodeling jobs always expand after they’re started, and Eichlers are notoriously hard to work on. They don’t have a crawl space, and the plumbing is embedded in a concrete floor, usually.

Miriam is a psychologist who treats mainly rich people and their kids in the Palo Alto - Menlo Park area, and… well, you have to get your own impression of her from the book. I’m not going to tell you about a “real person” she’s based on, because there isn’t one.

GO Corp.

This was a real company in the early 90’s, and I interviewed there. They didn’t hire me, thank God. Jerry Kaplan, whom I’m in touch with, wrote a book Startup, which was a key source for this part of the book. They really were one of the hottest startups around, and during the doldrums after the PC boom and before the Internet boom, everyone thought that handheld computers were the Next Big Thing.

There were others, which are also covered in this book. General Magic was the most insufferable of them, since it had some very prestigious names working there and big corporate partners. They even have a documentary devoted to them.

Kaplan eventually got screwed by Microsoft, and that was already an old, old story in 1991. Bill Gates has always been a greedy *sshole, and that was apparent even then. Matt and Dan work at 3Com, which had been taken advantage of by Gates in the 80’s. This is a major topic in The Big Bucks.

Gates had been unable to buy or subvert Novell, which owned the LAN space in the 80’s, so he seduced 3Com management with “LAN Manager” and NetBIOS. The deal 3Com made with them was incredibly one-sided in Microsoft’s favor, and even at the time engineers knew that. I worked on 3Com’s electronic mail, which fortunately they weren’t interested in yet, so I was spared having to work with them.

GO had decided that “pen computing” (meaning, you write in cursive on the screen with a stylus) was going to be It, and to do pen computing properly, you needed a fundamental rethinking of what an operating system was. If you can’t see how Bill Gates would ultimately regard that as a mortal threat that had to be crushed, you just don’t understand Gates.

Getting Hired by a Startup

I devote quite a bit of time to the process whereby an engineer got into a hot startup. The same might apply now, but I’m no longer in that game.

It was totally based on personal connections. Since Silicon Valley was a small place, usually you knew someone who worked there, or you knew someone who knew someone. That was how I got into GO, actually. I had worked at Xerox (the subject of Inventing the Future), and the Xeroids had scattered all over Silicon Valley, so I knew someone almost everywhere. The Old Boys Network was very real.

But not always. That was where the preferred headhunters came in. Kim Burdette is a made up name for a composite of different headhunters I knew. There were hundreds of them, but most of the bottom feeders had no chance of getting a candidate into a really hot startup. An engineer had to know the right ones, and as I show in here, the good ones already knew about you!

They were also really nice people, not at all the used-car-salesman types. That’s why startup founders could stand dealing with them.