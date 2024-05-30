Most of us with aging parents have faced those difficult conversations: it’s time to take the car keys away. It’s time to move into assisted living. This house is too much for you to take care of anymore. And it has stairs!

Janet and Walt are trying to get ahead of the curve and let Len decide for himself to move out of the old house. He’s already stayed in the cabin in the mountains while they were on honeymoon, so he knows what it’s like. And he loves to fish,

so now he’ll be able to do that every day. Best of all, he’ll be only a short drive from them!

Conveniently for me as the author, he’ll be a short distance from Silicon Valley, so I don’t have to have him fly across the country to get together with the other characters. And he’s not a rich guy so he wouldn’t be moving to California to retire unless he had a free place to stay.

Len likes Walt, much more than he did Janet’s first husband. In fact, he played a role in encouraging her to take him seriously, in The Big Bucks. In their dinner, he proudly tells Walt that he’s gotten onto Prodigy, which Walt has never even heard of. Of course, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the online world in this book, as you might have guessed from the title.

We see at the very end that Len’s intrigued with the idea of a “father-in-law” house, just for him, so Walt will get his cabin back.

Note: In any “based on real events” fiction, people always wonder who a character is based on. I can honestly say Len is not based on anyone, unless maybe it’s me in a roundabout way. I did have a brother Jack who died, but not in World War II (in fact, he was born during it).

In “Inventing the Future” I got to the end and had Janet’s father discovering VisiCalc and asking Janet if the Xerox Star was going to have anything like that (no, it didn’t), and realized he was my favorite character. So I went back and put him in an earlier chapter as well. Now he gets his own book! How many accountants are the main characters in a novel?