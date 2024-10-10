In Chapter 21, Len encounters a real detective and makes the mistake of using cop lingo on him. He’s trying to get some help with his embezzlement case, but unfortunately he doesn’t actually have a crime for the cops to investigate. Things aren’t looking promising.

Len does have a printout of all the withdrawals from the charity’s account, and Detective Griffiths glances at them without much interest. He asks if they’re all legit, and Len shrugs helplessly.

Len mentions that one of the bookkeepers has her password for the bank on a yellow sticky note on her monitor. Of course! It’s always some human problem like that. The detective figures the case is closed: just change the password and tell her not to do that anymore.

Detective Griffiths has to leave to take his mother to the church for bingo, but in desperation Len asks him to call the bank and ask them to disable the account temporarily. “What the hell?” he thinks. “Anything to get rid of this pesky citizen.”

Dan had had a brainstorm: close the account and see who calls and complains! The bank agrees to do it, and they finally give Len a couple phone numbers. But now what? Who do they belong to? Is “bingo” a clue?

Janet is not at all happy at her dad’s adventures. He might get hurt messing around with criminals. Len must have been watching too much Murder, She Wrote, she thinks.

Walt, her husband, is amused at the thought of “bingo criminals.”

Len tells Dan, “OK, smart boy, this was your idea. Now you figure it out!” Dan and Cassie get on the case. Let’s just say they skirt the law a little bit to find out that a guy named Harry Redding owns one of the two numbers that called the bank.

Dan gets over-enthusiastic and promises Mr. Redding a free gift for his trouble. This will turn out to be a mistake.

Dan gets on the internet and does some more research, which ends up confirming that Mr. Redding is their prime suspect. “The first use of the Internet to solve a crime!” will become the news headline, although of course that’s kinda an exaggeration, as journalists are wont to commit.

In Chapter 22 we’ll see what happens when the perpetrator finally faces justice.