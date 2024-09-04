In Chapter 16, Cassie talks to Len about her prospective adoption, for which he’s agreed to be the godfather.

This is a good place to remember Heidi Buelow (RIP) once again. We worked together at Xerox, and she was at Oracle when she died. Heidi actually did adopt two kids as a single mom, so she was helping me with the details, and then she suddenly died of pancreatitis.

Cassie is at Palm, pre-Pilot.

But at least here, the people in charge, Dubinsky and Hawkins, had their heads on straight and she believed in them.

I spoke to Donna Dubinsky, and she hired Cassie, as it were.

Matt and Miriam have a simmering feud over when Matt is going to make them rich with a startup, like all her colleagues and patients at the psychological clinic. She thinks it’s real simple.

At the time, I really was at Oracle, and it was very, very good for me financially. ORCL stock split 5 times as the Internet boom swept them along. Back then, if you wanted to get on the Web, you got a Sun workstation, a Cisco router, the Apache web server, and the Oracle database.

In Chapter 17, Walt is a funny guy. He gets introduced in my previous book, The Big Bucks, and he’s (very) loosely based on my actual contractor, Jerry. I gave the book to Jerry and he loved it, and he gave to a contractor friend, who also loved it.