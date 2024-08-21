In Chapter 15, Janet comes face to face with the reality of being an engineer: it’s nothing like that scene in The Internship

where they’re excitedly drawing on a glass wall to diagnose a server problem. (You have to go and look at the server, for God’s sake!)

Dan answered with a sigh, “Everything is a struggle. Things that are supposed to work, don’t, and you can’t find any information anywhere.” She added, “So we always end up asking a question on the forums, and waiting half a day for someone to answer.”

Janet’s husband, Walt, who is a building contractor, doesn’t get why “the Internet” would be something ordinary people like him would want, or why Janet and Dan are so interested in it:

“So, if you have a computer you can use it? OK, we have a computer, or I guess two now, but most people don’t have any.” They both realized that conjuring up a future where lots of people were on the Internet was not going to work on Walt. In his profession, massive changes like that weren’t routine. Dan thought Janet should handle this. She squeezed his thigh extra hard. “I’m just enjoying it, hon. After all these years of sitting in meetings, it’s a nice change to be really doing something.” He got her meaning. “OK, well, I’m glad, then. Maybe next weekend I’ll go up and see your Dad. We’ll see how that guest house is coming along.”

Janet’s father, Len, is living in their second home up in the Sierra, and they were planning to build a “father-in-law” house for him on the property.

Len’s New “Job”

Len is the main character, after all, since he was my favorite in the first two books. Now he’s retired but realizing that he’s not ready to just go fishing every day. He has a background in accounting and finance, and he’s realizing that an online computer is a powerful tool for that. Here’s a TV show from 1988 about using your computer for investing:

So instead of fishing and building his father-in-law house, Len is deep into online investing! He’s gotten such a reputation for his acumen that some wealthy friends have asked him to run money for them. There is a way to do this without millions of dollars, as long as you keep it small and private and don’t advertise, and Len is doing that.

He’s also doing some bookkeeping for clients up in the mountains, and his church is asking him to look for some suspected fraud. Pay attention to this part.

Back home, Janet apologizes for turning him into a computer widower and promises to make it up to him: