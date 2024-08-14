In Chapter 14, we got a look at what was the beating heart of Silicon Valley: Fry’s. Originally a grocery store, it turned itself into the indispensable source of literally anything you needed for your tech life, including graphics cards, refrigerators, and blank CD-ROMs. Everyone went there sooner or later. They had branches in Palo Alto, Campbell, LA, and probably lots of other places.

Stan, the budding porn entrepreneur, is based on a real person that a friend of mine, Chris, actually ran into in the very early days of the Internet. Stan can see the massive opportunity that the Internet will be for the “adult entertainment” industry, although he’s a little too early to really exploit it. Chris was dumbfounded: “Nudes? On the Internet? How could that even work?” The network was very slow then.

The big story of this chapter is Janet trying to be an engineer again. I tried to be as realistic as I could about the real life of an engineer: it’s hard. Nothing works and you have no idea how to fix it, so you have to go ask someone. A one-hour task turns into a two-day task.

A few days later, some big cardboard boxes appeared in her cube. Tony came over with some CD-ROM’s and spent a couple hours fiddling. Several times he had to go ask for help, and Janet got to meet a whole bunch of other engineers she’d never talked to. At the end of the day, Tony apologized and said he had to leave, but he’d be back tomorrow. Margo just laughed and said this was par for the course with PC’s. Janet wondered how they ever got any work done, when the obstacles to doing work were so high.

There’s a saying I love about the life of an engineer:

We do these things not because they are easy, but because we thought they would be easy.

I also made a point to have Tony and Margo (and Dan) all be generous in helping her out. That’s often one of the best things about engineering: someone always needs your help and someone’s always willing to help you. You learn pretty quickly who’s going to be helpful and who doesn’t want to be bothered. Frequently the most nerdy and stereotypical engineers are the most willing to go out of their way to help out.

3Com where Janet works (and where I worked) had a sabbatical every four years. You got 7 weeks off with pay, and you could add on your paid time off. I took nine weeks off and went to Australia

(They smell like Vick Vap-o-Rub, if you’re wondering)

and Thailand.

Janet has been there eight years, so she’s coming up on her second. She shocks her husband when she says she’s going to spend hers doing coding. Walt can’t even imagine doing work like that for free. We are also hinting pretty broadly that Janet’s deeply into Mosaic, the first Web browser, and trying to port it to Windows.

The “regular lunch at Gordon-Biersch in Palo Alto on Fridays” was a real thing. Smokey Wallace (who hired me at Oracle)

hosted them. I only went a few times and I had to ask someone if Friday was the day, since I couldn’t remember. Smokey is no longer with us. He had a bagpipe funeral in Palo Alto. Rest in peace, Smokey.