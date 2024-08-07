In Chapter 13, we saw Len looking at tech as an investment. He’s convinced the Internet is going to be huge, but it’s not at all clear how to invest. There are no “pure plays” yet in 1992. You can see it was pretty flat then.

He finally realizes that all you can do right now is look at the big companies that will benefit, and have enough smarts to figure it out. Oracle is certainly one of those, and Cisco is another.

Then we have Palm! After researching (and recalling) all these handheld companies that went nowhere, I realized that actually was one that took off: Palm. Through my friend Derry Kabcenell, I got in touch with Donna Dubinsky, who was the CEO back then. I got the book Piloting Palm by Janice Butter and David Pogue (yes, that David Pogue), which is out of print but you can buy used copies. So between Donna and Janice, we figured out that Cassie would have been a plausible head of QA. You could say they hired her.

I admire that company; they got past all the conventional wisdom and feature-itis that had killed all the other handheld computers, and just figured out what users actually wanted and would tolerate. Yeah, they became Handspring and somehow didn’t manage to become a smartphone company, but c’est la vie. I feel like I do when people sneer at a musical group as a “one-hit wonder”: And how many hits have YOU had?

The other big tech development here is, of course, Mosaic. Some people saw the possibilities, while others, like the “Patrick” marketing guy, just pooh-pooh’ed it. Janet notices that her employees are excited about it, and she decides to encourage that, rather than just tolerate it.

She’s also realized that the management career track is not for her. This is her chance to step off it. It’s not easy, and that’s why most managers don’t do it. Dan helps her, figuring, “OK, if that’s what you want to do, I’m there for you.” Dan, of course, is me, basically, although I didn’t know any “Janet” who did this.