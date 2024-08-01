This book is several stories, but one of them is, to put it bluntly, “managing sucks.” Janet is beginning to realize that, and her husband Walt does, too. It’s also about father-daughter relationships, which we’ll see more of later.

I actually became a manager and then gave it up, four separate times in my career! You’d think I would have learned after the second or third time.

It’s viewed as the natural career progression: you get to be the person who knows the most about some area, and rather than let some yo-yo take over and run your life, you take it over yourself. Janet’s thoughts in this book are mostly mine, it probably won’t surprise you to hear. Except that she’s much better at the job than I was.

She’s also better at it than her father Len was in his career. Unlike me, or her father: if she hates someone, they don’t immediately know it. I couldn’t manage to do that.

Once you’re a manager, the next big step is to become the manager of managers, or “second-level manager.” That’s the role she’s in now. At that point, your only job is non-technical, although you’re still supposed to know everything about your area. Other managers are your rivals, even if they pretend to be your friends. You find that you really don’t have any friends. Janet dragged her husband to one of those “parties” where everyone is pretending to have a good time, and no one really is

Janet’s friend Matt (who went to GO) tells her she could be a VP of Engineering at any startup. That’s the standard path to royalty in Silicon Valley: you’re a founding VP of a startup that goes IPO, and you’re moving to Portola Valley. If that’s what you want.

She has to ask herself if that’s actually what she wants. Go, Janet.