In Chapter 10, we saw Len, the retired corporate finance guy and father of Janet, get absorbed in the online world. He makes “friends” (online friends, of course) and spends hours talking about investments and baseball, two of his passions.

There certainly was an Internet in the early 90’s and I was on it, but the general public was not, for the most part. Instead there was Prodigy, CompuServe, AOL, and Usenet. The latter persisted long after the Internet took over in the late 90’s, and you can still find it on the Internet, although mostly as legacy data

It was really the Internet before there was an Internet, for a lot of people.

Meantime, enthusiastic citizens like Len bought modems and dialed into their local contact points for AOL and the others. Len hears about Usenet and bravely decides he wants to try that, too. Janet is embarrassed that she knows nothing about how to do that from home, since it’s always been done for her at work. I actually had Prodigy and CompuServe, and I remember during the first Gulf War it was pretty handy to be able to check the news even if all the TV news shows were over for the night. I never actually did Usenet from home.

Cassie is getting positioned for a secondary role later on. Len comes to rely on her for help with his online efforts. Note she always calls him “Mr. Saunders” despite his request to call him “Len.”