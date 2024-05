Len turned out to be my favorite character in Inventing the Future, and he also played a key role in getting Janet and Walt together in The Big Bucks, so it seemed fun to give him his own book. Since The Big Bucks ended in 1989 or so, and the Internet was still just something hackers knew about, I wanted to have Len starting from absolute zero and getting a second career in it, even though he didn’t realize he wanted one.