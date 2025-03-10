Yes, I did meet him and hang out a little (I took him over to the Google Store to let him buy gifts for his family). I also introduced his talk at Google (video below). Nassim’s best-known book is The Black Swan although this talk was more about the following book, Antifragile.

This is the fourth article about my intellectual heroes. Previously I wrote about Roger Ebert, Christopher Hitchens, and Daniel Kahneman. These are the four that first occurred to me when I thought about this, and among my contenders for future posts are:

Bernard Henri-Lévy

Camille Paglia

Tom Wolfe

Taleb will change the way you think about reality. How much more of an endorsement could there be?

The Google Talk

Usually when I introduced an author at Google, I’d ask them if they wanted me to read a specific biography or just wing it. All of them said “wing it” but for Taleb I didn’t even ask. I just showed him something that he wrote and got his approval. He’s not someone I want to mess with.

He does scare people, and also turns a lot of people off with his perceived arrogance. For the record: he was extremely nice to me. I made him an espresso and he complimented me on it when he signed my copy of The Black Swan.

I think if you try to prove you’re smarter than he is (and you’re not, by the way), he can flip the switch. If you follow him on Twitter, you can witness that on a regular basis. He likes having enemies.

Background

Nassim Nicholas Taleb was born in Amioun, Lebanon, where Jews, Christians, and Muslims had lived in relative peace and harmony for centuries, and it suddenly all went to hell in a brutal civil war starting in 1975. He went to a high school a few hundred yards from the fighting, and had his sleep disturbed by mortar fire.

This might have been the original Black Swan for him: there are events that seem impossible and outside the bounds of all experience, but they can still happen.

Derivatives

Everyone can relate to having a share in General Motors or Microsoft. You have a piece of the company, and you get to vote that piece whenever they have a shareholder vote. Of course, in reality that share probably gets voted by your broker according to the advice of Glass Lewis or Institutional Shareholder Services, the two big advisory firms for proxy votes, but you could vote it in person if you wanted to go to the trouble.

But what about the right to buy a share six months from now at a given price, or sell a share? That’s called a derivative because it’s derived from another investment (or another derivative). What would you pay for that? Well, before bidding on it, you’d ask questions like:

What price can you buy or sell at?

When? How much of the future are you betting on?

What’s the underlying stock likely to do?

Does the stock pay dividends?

How much could you earn by investing in something safer, like Treasury Bills?

That’s a lot of mathematics (see Black-Scholes). Suppose we go even further and create a right to buy or sell all 500 stocks in the S&P 500? That way you can insure against a general market crash, in theory. What if you could buy or sell the likelihood that the market will be more volatile, or less? You can do that, too.

The key thing to understand about derivatives is that they can greatly magnify your gains OR your losses, or perhaps mitigate other risks you’re taking. Investopedia has a tutorial on this.

Unfortunately, conventional financial theory is inadequate to the task of analyzing all this, and Taleb saw that before most other people did. If you trade derivatives for a living, you’re competing against traders who all know the conventional wisdom. Your edge comes from seeing things that they can’t, or won’t.

Risk and Randomness

In basic statistics or probability courses, you learn about the normal distribution, or bell curve:

and a lot of probability distributions in real life do look like that, e.g. people’s heights. There have only ever been a few humans 8 feet tall, and no adult has ever been 12 feet tall, or 12 inches. If you flip a coin 100 times, and then do that 10,000 times, the number of heads in each trial will turn out to be (roughly) normally distributed. However, there is no law of nature that says everything is normally distributed.

Let’s look at the extreme ends of that curve, 3 standard deviations above or below the mean. The claim is that only 0.15% of the population is out there. Those are called the “tails” and the normal curve has “thin tails.”

Taleb saw that financial instruments do not always have thin tails. Some events that are seen conventionally as virtually impossible are not, really. They can have “fat tails,” and he’s done a lot of mathematical work on “the statistical consequences of fat tails.”

In the 1987 stock crash called Black Monday, he achieved financial independence by going against the crowd. He held derivatives which were guaranteed to lose a small amount almost every “reasonable” year. But when the market become unreasonable (the sort of event that made the term “Black Swan” famous), he made a life-changing fortune.

How self-confident, not to say “arrogant,” would you be if you had done that? When you realized that everyone was wrong and proved it?

Later on in the 2007-2008 financial crash, the financial models that were based on conventional wisdom crashed and burned. The Black Swan event that actually happened had never been incorporated into the models, and Taleb once again made a fortune. His book The Black Swan presciently came out in 2007 before it all went south.

Things You’ll Learn from Taleb

I hope I’ve given you plenty of background. Here are a few of the many insights you’ll get from his books that you won’t get in many other places, or anywhere.

“Risk” vs. Uncertainty

This is something that people have a very hard accepting: there’s a risk that flipping a fair coin ten times will come up HHHHTTHHHH. You can quantify it. Casinos employ people who can calculate it. There is uncertainty about how the Trump tariff war will play out. You cannot quantify that.

In the 2016 Presidential election, Nate Silver said that the probability of Hillary Clinton winning was 71.4%. Aside from the fact that he was wrong: where did he get that number? Is there some multiverse where the election was held an infinite number of times and he counted up the elections that Hillary won?

No, the number is meaningless. I’ve noticed deep resistance to that statement among supposedly well-educated people. After all, it contradicts everything their college professors taught them! It was more likely that Hillary would win, wasn’t it? But in fact, no one knew.

There is a deep question of epistemology here, and Taleb does consider himself an epistemologist. I won’t attempt to explicate this term. Read the books.

Platonicity

There’s a word you don’t see every day.

Plato, of course, was one of the founders of philosophy. You might have heard of the imaginary cave whose inhabitants see only the shadows of objects, and the real (“platonic”) objects are hidden but exist nonetheless in some perfect world. We think we see a dog, but we’re only seeing a shadow of the “real” dog, which is the abstract canonical dog.

As he explains in the prologue:

Platonicity is what makes us think that we understand more than actually do. But this does not happen everywhere. I am not saying Platonic forms don’t exist. Models and constructions, these intellectual maps of reality, are not always wrong; they are wrong in some specific applications. The difficulty is that a) you do not know beforehand (only after the fact) where the map will be wrong, b) the mistakes can lead to severe consequences. These models are like potentially helpful medicines that carry random but very severe side effects. The Platonic fold is the explosive boundary where the Platonic mindset enters in contact with messy reality, where the gap between what you know and what you think you know becomes dangerously wide. It is here that the Black Swan is produced.

He comes back again to the “Soviet - Harvard” mindset, which insists that it knows everything and waves away the Black Swan event as an “outlier.”

Hindsight and Predictability

Do you ever watch the nightly news and they say:

The market was down today, on fears of a Mideast war.

In fact, “Mideast war” is only an explanation invented after the fact. If you asked these “experts” before the market opened, “Will fear of a Mideast war cause the market to go down?” none of them could claim any certainty.

Taleb said one of the most important books in his intellectual development was William Shirer’s Berlin Diary William Shirer was in Germany during the years before World War II, and the book records the events that he observed before he knew which ones mattered.

After the war, it was easy to look back on events of the 30’s and see which ones turned out to be important. While they were happening, not so much.

A personal note: This insight was hugely influential for me. I was at Xerox when the Ethernet, laser printer, and graphical user interface were being invented, and later at 3Com and Oracle when the Internet was being developed. My books, Inventing the Future and The Big Bucks, are about eliminating hindsight and showing what it was really like when you didn’t know how it would turn out. There were many, many people who pooh-pooh’ed the GUI and the Internet, some of them quite respectable. They may even claim now that they knew all along what was going to happen.

Skin in the Game

This is actually the title of one of his books, and it’s a phrase you’ll learn to use all the time. Having skin in the game means that you actually have a personal stake in the outcome. As he says, in the Falklands War the royal family made sure that Prince Andrew took more risks than the common soldiers, because that’s what leaders do.

Did Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton have a stake in what Libya would become, when they backed the revolution against Muammar Gaddafi?

I can’t do any better than to quote from Skin in the Game:

For instance, bank blowups came in 2008 because of the accumulation of hidden and asymmetric risks in the system: bankers, master risk transferors, could make steady money from a certain class of concealed explosive risks, use academic risk models that don't work except on paper (because academics know practically nothing about risk), then invoke uncertainty after a blowup (that same unseen and unforecastable Black Swan and that same very, very stubborn author) {he means himself] and keep past income what I have called the Bob Rubin trade. The Bob Rubin trade? Robert Rubin, a former Secretary of the United States Treasury, one of those who sign their names on the banknote you just used to pay for coffee, collected more than $120 million in compensation from Citibank in the decade preceding the banking crash of 2008. When the bank, literally insolvent, was rescued by the taxpayer, he didn't write any check—he invoked uncertainty as an excuse. Heads he wins, tails he shouts "Black Swan." Nor did Rubin acknowledge that he transferred risk to taxpayers: Spanish grammar specialists, assistant schoolteachers, supervisors in tin can factories, vegetarian nutrition advisors, and clerks for assistant district attorneys were "stopping him out," that is, taking his risks and paying for his losses. But the worst casualty has been free markets, as the public, already prone to hating financiers, started conflating free markets and higher order forms of corruption and cronyism, when in fact it is the exact opposite: it is government, not markets, that makes these things possible by the mechanisms of bailouts. It is not just bailouts: government interference in general tends to remove skin in the game.

And Many More

I can hardly reread a page of his books without finding more to write about. Read them. That’s my hero for this week.