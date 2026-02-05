Maybe you’ve read about meditation and mindfulness and you thought, “That’s not for me. Bunch of woo-woo nonsense.” It’s easy to get put off by all the mysticism and the talk about your “mantra” and how your guru can give it to you. Or you might think, “I can’t concentrate! My mind wanders all over the place!”

Maybe these yoga-like poses turn you off and you think you don’t have the right clothes:

But even the article with this picture says you don’t have to do that! It says,

Remember: you may think it looks really cool to sit cross-legged, but if you don’t have the flexibility it takes to do that then you’ll simply suffer! Make it easy on yourself. Choose a posture that is right for you.

I’m here to tell you that there’s nothing to study, nothing to buy, and nothing on which to compete, and all the people trying to tell you otherwise are just grifters. You don’t have to take a class or go to a workshop. There’s no religion you have to enroll in.

How It’s Done

I could make this long & complicated, but that would defeat the whole purpose here.

Sit, or slouch, in some comfortable position. Forget the fingertips-touching bit, unless you like that. Forget sitting up straight. If it’s your normal TV-watching pose, that’s fine, but I prefer it to be something different, just to signal to yourself that this is special. Lying down isn’t ideal because you might go to sleep. Concentrate on your breath: every single aspect of it, including how the air feels going through your nostrils, how your chest feels, how your lower abdomen feels. You’re not trying to influence it, just observing it. This might seem strange at first, but do it. When your mind wanders, which it will, just bring it back to your breath. Don’t berate yourself and think “I’m doing it wrong.” Everyone’s mind wanders. You will never be able to shut it off for a very long time.

The whole goal is to not think of anything, at least consciously. Your subconscious is still working, believe me.

Reciting a mantra: I’m not saying not to do that. If that helps you think of nothing, then go for it.

When You’re Not Meditating

This part might seem weird.

When you’re just going about your day, you’re probably planning tomorrow’s activities, or what to do after you get home, or that mean thing someone said to you yesterday. Let’s call it “monkey brain.”

“Mindfulness” is just concentrating on what you’re actually doing. Instead of thinking, “OK, I’m brushing my teeth, but that’s on auto-pilot. What should I do tomorrow at work?” you concentrate on feeling the bristles against your teeth, or your fingers around the brush. The Buddhists call this, “do what you are doing.” You can’t make the monkey brain go away, but you can do something different when it starts.

Here’s what’s going through your dog’s mind when you’re sitting with him: he’s thinking about what he’s doing right now.

Like I said: it sounds weird. But really, your plans for tomorrow are taking shape without any conscious thought on your part. You don’t need to be obsessing about it.

Breathing Exercises

Box Breathing

Imagine you’re a Navy Seal team leader, and you’re in the middle of hostile territory with enemy bullets flying. There is no help coming for at least a half hour. You need to make a plan to get your men to safety.

Anyone’s heart would be racing. But hyperventilating isn’t the way to make a rational decision. You need to get yourself under control or it’s all over.

These guys are the toughest soldiers in the world and they practice box breathing. So what’s stopping you?

4-7-8 Breathing

This is a variant that I use, and I actually got it from Andrew Weil. I’m not claiming it’s any better than Box Breathing. It’s just what I do.