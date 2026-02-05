Life Since the Baby Boom

Life Since the Baby Boom

Mike Kupfer
7h

This is a great intro to meditation. The first time I tried count-your-breaths meditation (back in college), I think I got to 2, maybe 3, and then got buried in a flood of thoughts about all the stuff I was stressed about at the time. I got totally discouraged, because I didn't understand the part about that's normal, just start over.

I hope you don't mind if I make one comment (well, set of comments) about posture. Poor posture usually requires your body to compensate somehow. For example, if you're leaning forward, your back muscles will probably be engaged, to keep you from falling on your face. For a short meditation session, it probably doesn't matter much. For a longer session, the result will likely be some fatigue and aching, which makes it harder to quiet the mind. But it's not necessary to get it perfect from the start--I certainly don't. I just notice the ache, and see what adjustments help the muscles relax and reduce the ache (or even make it go away).

1 reply by Albert Cory
