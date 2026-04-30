On Tuesday I was meeting my friend Jack, a photographer, at the dog park. He took this fabulous photo of me & Ivy:

The Foxtail Episode

Ivy inhaled a foxtail, and began sneezing violently. This went on for 20 minutes or so, but fortunately not when Jack was taking the photos. The sneezing went on with much lower frequency the rest of the day. She didn’t sneeze all night, or the next morning.

Everyone at the dog park said to take her to the vet immediately. My regular vet said they didn’t have anyone who could deal with it that day, and to take her to the emergency vet. Everyone said to go to the emergency vet, since the foxtail could migrate to her brain or her lungs!

Full stop. I didn’t, and made an appointment with her regular vet for the next day.

Cutting to the chase: the vet extracted this from her nasal passages (I put the nickel next to it for size comparison) and now she’s fine. I had a lengthy consultation with the vet before she started, and she said she didn’t have the fancy scope that would let her be really sure of finding the foxtail, but she had a smaller one that would cover the whole nasal passage. She’d look as well as she could, and block off Ivy’s airways so she didn’t inhale any fluid and flush things out, so hopefully that would do the job. It did (I put the nickel there to show the size):

How Aggressive to Be?

I think this uncovers a major driver of our (human) health costs. There are some very sophisticated, very expensive treatments that you can get nowadays, and it’s all too easy to say, “I want the best!” In the old days, the doctor would feel your shoulder and say, “Yep, it feels like the tendon’s torn.” Nowadays, they send you for an MRI to be sure. They’d be guilty of malpractice if they didn’t.

Emergency vets have all the latest equipment, and they’re not at all loathe to use it and to charge you for it. I have pet insurance (Trupanion), so the money isn’t really a dealbreaker. So why not go there, get the best, and be sure? If I hadn’t had previous experiences with those people, I probably would have.

The Modern Hospital Experience

I actually took my previous dog, Ernie, to this chain, VEG. They are, in fact, very nice, very caring, and were willing to go the extra mile to save him, with emergency surgery at 2:00 am. He didn’t make it, dying in pre-op.

I had a second puppy, Jake, who got leukemia at four months, and had to be put down. I spent a lot of time at MedVet:

And MedVet, too, were also extremely nice and extremely competent. So I can’t fault them either. Still, that’s two dogs who are no longer with me. I cannot forget that.

Still. You walk into the ER, and there are lots of other dogs and cats in various states of emergency with various diseases. And the staff doesn’t know you: you’re just another patient. It’s like walking into a human ER, one of the unfavorite experiences of almost everyone:

Iatrogenic Illness

An iatrogenic illness is one that is caused by your treatment. In other words, you went to the doctor or hospital, and came out with a disease you wouldn’t have had otherwise.

The most famous iatrogenic disease is Thalidomide. Doctors gave it to pregnant women for morning sickness in the 1950s and 60s, and it caused horrendous birth defects.

Another one is MRSA:

This poor lady went into the hospital with a broken shoulder, and came out with MRSA.

Another iatrogenic illness that bears mentioning is steroid-induced osteoporosis. They give you prednisone for a long time, you taper off it as you’re supposed to, and you get brittle bones as a result. And there’s contrast-induced nephropathy, where you get an iodine contrast dye for a CT scan, and it causes acute kidney injury.

So going to the hospital, or the ER, is not risk-free, no matter what they tell you. You think it’s “the best” and “the standard” and it ends up killing you.

What If?

As I said, I waited until the next day to bring Ivy to her regular vet, who did fix the problem. But in the meantime I agonized:

what if the foxtail does migrate into her lungs or brain in the meantime?

what if she seems fine and I do nothing, but in a few days I come home and she’s unmistakably real sick? Or worse.

why not go to the ER, and be sure?

I wrestled with this. Disregarding what everyone tells you is tough. I did come down on the side of waiting, and it did turn out OK, but you can’t justify a decision by the results. You have to look at what you knew at the time.

It seemed like everyone told me to take her in immediately. But I thought waiting would be the safest course, overall. I’d do that again. That’s the conclusion.