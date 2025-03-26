My friend and neighbor Dale just moved out, to be closer to his twin grandkids. My other friend Jann just told me that we’re now the last two white folks on the block, which was built in 1958. The last original owner moved out at least 10 years ago. I should note that there are indeed some original families nearby; just not on this block.

Dale’s house was bought by a Chinese family, both of whom have Ph.D.’s and who have a young daughter. Everyone on the block except Jann and me are Chinese or Indian or Korean. There are quite a few kids of various ages, but one thing I notice is, I don’t hear as much kids-yelling as I used to. Maybe they’re all inside on their computers now, or at after-school activities.

I don’t want to be too specific about where I live, but this is the general area, which includes Cupertino, San Jose, and Saratoga. The Apple Spaceship is just off the top of this map along Wolfe, and the old Apple buildings (still in use) are spread out at the top left, around De Anza Blvd. and Stevens Creek Blvd.

The Valley Before It Was Silicon Valley

As most people know, Santa Clara Valley used to be cherry, apricot, prune, and walnut orchards until the late 50’s. I’ve tried and tried to find out what exactly my patch of ground was before the houses went in, but I struck out. Even the “San Jose before it was Silicon Valley” Facebook group didn’t know for sure.

I never got to see it like this. I moved here in 1984.

It wasn’t quite all gone by 1984. The Cali Mill, a remnant of our agricultural past, was still there at the corner of De Anza and Stevens Creek. It was pretty obvious that it wouldn’t be there much longer, and indeed it disappeared soon after. I’m sorry I never went inside.

The Olson Cherry Farm was still there along the Lawrence Expressway all through the 80’s, although you knew its days were numbered, too.

and their farm stand was there on El Camino for a long time after that.

My Neighborhood

Here’s an ad from the March 31, 1957 San Jose Mercury-News:

After World War II, real estate developers bought out the farmers and put in rows of tract houses. On my block, the houses were all identical: three bedrooms, a bathroom in the hallway and another in the master bedroom, a living room and a family room, 1300 square feet in all. The nice thing about that was, you could go in someone else’s house, and you knew exactly where everything was! You didn’t need to ask for directions to the bathroom.

Here’s a real estate ad from 1958 to sell one of those:

Now a lot of the homes have had second stories added on, or they’ve just been leveled and a McMansion put up in their place. My house is still the original floor plan.

This part of San Jose is in the Cupertino School District, and that’s been massively important for real estate values. Lynbrook High School is ranked #82 in the U.S. The word travelled across the Pacific a long time ago: if you can’t afford Palo Alto, buy in Cupertino.

The Garage Industry

When I first moved in, in 1984, several of the neighbors told me that they used to make extra money assembling circuit boards for the Valley’s electronics companies. This practice was already obsolete by then, and nowadays, everything is miniatured and automated. After much searching, I found this charming exposé from the Mercury in 1980.

(I called it an “exposé because tax and labor authorities had gotten wise to this practice. The companies hiring these workers did not necessarily obey employment and tax laws.)

During an investigation, the Mercury News learned of: A San Jose broker for black market work who charges Indochinese refugees $150 to $250 for jobs as home assemblers.

A woman who made $26,000 a year by combining unemployment benefits and secret electronic assembly work at home. The checks for the work were written to the woman's sister.

Major firms paying cash for garage assembly work and some part-time work to "sweeten" the deal for workers who don't want to report the extra income.

Companies giving their employees "cash bonuses" to hire home workers at rates that may be below minimum wage. …. In an expensive home on the Peninsula, the president of a home assembly house that uses 80 women frets as she reworks a printed, circuit board in a converted bedroom. She says she lives in fear that tax officials will demand back payments for her employees' Social Security and disability insurance. "It scares the hell out of me. If that happens, we close up," says the woman, whose annual sales run well into six figures. While this "cottage" company claims it pays its workers $5 to $6 an hour, many other home assemblers may not be as fortunate. …. ASSEMBLY of printed circuit boards is one of the most time-consuming, labor-intensive parts of the electronics business. "Stuffing," or inserting, the integrated circuits in the wire-implanted plastic boards with holes for the circuits is the seventh step in a process that creates a product usable in calculators, computers and other electronic equipment. The circuits must be placed in the holes one at a time. Many electronics firms have turned to outside contractors — legitimate companies — to do some or all of their circuit-board assembly work. The work involves a variety of operations, much of it done by machines. But "stuffing" still requires the human hand. "Stuffing is so time consuming," says a legitimate assembly company executive. "There's no rhyme or reason to a board. Each one is different. You put them on a long table, walk down the line and put a part in a slot of each board. Then you go back, walk down the line again and put another part in another slot. It has to be done by hand, and there's no way to speed it up. But, the home operations can really jam out a lot in a short time." Labor law enforcement officials suspect the speed of the home operators is a function of long hours and low pay. A housewife with three workers, all paid below minimum wage but with no payroll deductions, can do more boards in a week for a fixed cost than several full-time company workers can for the same cost. Further, the garage assemblers are only paid every 30 or 60 days, thereby increasing the firm's available cash ("working capital").

A bygone era! I’ll bet there still are cottage industries near the giant semiconductor plants in Taiwan, but I don’t know what they are. After all, you can never automate everything.

On one of the Facebook groups for this area, a number of people said they did that work and named some well-known companies who paid them. However, I don’t want to traffic in unsubstantiated allegations, and for something that long ago it’s very difficult to get solid proof.

Demographic Data

When I moved in, the block was almost all white. Here are the 1980 stats for Cupertino

(Technically, I’m in San Jose, but the demographics are much closer to Cupertino)

In 1990, it was:

And 2000-2010:

So in 30 years, the Asian population of Cupertino had gone from 7% to 63%.

Here’s the 2020 results.

I should note here that “Asian” includes Indians, apparently, who are quite a large share of the population but aren’t counted separately.

Occupations

When I moved in, I think I was the only person on the block who worked in computers. I didn’t know everyone, but the neighbors’ occupations I recall are:

Insurance agent

Engineer at Westinghouse

Welder

Teacher

Now, of course, nearly everyone is in the computer or semiconductor industry.

What Does It All Mean?

Occasionally I’ll talk to some long-time white resident who bemoans the changes in our neighborhood. Let’s avoid knee-jerk charges of “racism” here. Everyone who’s human feels, at least occasionally, that they’d prefer being around people like them. Almost everyone yearns for the Good Old Days. There’s nothing wrong with that.

I can remember block parties on our block, where they’d get City permission and block off the street. We don’t have those anymore, but apparently lots of other neighborhoods don’t, either.

Real Estate Values

That said: first let’s look at the economic consequences. This is my own zip code in West San Jose but Redfin’s data on Cupertino is much the same.

So if you’ve owned here for a while, your house is probably worth about $2.6 million dollars; maybe more if you have four or more bedrooms. Do you honestly think that would be the case if the block was still all teachers, welders, and insurance agents?

Thanks to Proposition 13 (from 1978), your property taxes are still pegged to 1% of the price you paid for your house, not what it’s worth now. Yes, taxes and fees have gone up over time, but they’re still nowhere close to what the buyer of your house will be paying.

Education

At one job, I knew two different white people who were moving out of Cupertino because their kids were the only non-Asians in their classes. The kids had trouble competing with kids whose parents took grades very seriously. I can drive around here and see lots of tutoring sites.

For a while, I was walking my dog near Miller Middle School in the morning and I could hear the intercom. They still stand and say The Pledge of Allegiance every day, including the “under God” part. I have a friend who taught some music classes there, and he said that one time, he asked for volunteers to help move the chairs back. Every hand went up. These are good kids.

Businesses

If you like Asian food (as I do), this area is heaven. Within a half-hour’s walk from my house (not that I’d usually walk it, but Google Maps says I could) I counted the following businesses:

Cafe / Tea Shop 4

Chinese Restaurant 7

Vietnamese restaurant 2

Thai restaurant 1

Fast food 3

Trader Joe's 1

Donuts 1

Indian grocery 1

Chinese grocery 1

Mexican restaurant 1

Japanese restaurant 2

Indian restaurant 2

Coffee shop 1

Korean grocery 1

Safeway 1

Pizza 2

Halal grocery 1

The People

Now we come to the real reason some people complain about the neighborhood changes: they don’t feel the same affinity with the new neighbors.

When I moved in here, they were almost all white, as I said. Actually, I didn’t feel much affinity with a lot of those people, either! I thought some of them were crotchety old folks who had no interest in, or understanding of, anything I cared about. Now at least the neighbors have jobs I can relate to. And it’s good to live on a street with kids.

Really, though, laying aside all the pious platitudes about “our diversity is our strength”: they’re all just people; homeowners, parents, dog lovers (some). It doesn’t mean you’re going to like everyone, but there are still lots of things you have in common with someone who lives on your street.

Walking a friendly dog, Ernie (no longer with us, sadly):

made a huge difference there. Quite a few of the neighbors also have dogs, and love of dogs is an instant bond with people. Some of my favorite neighbors’ dogs (it’s a commonplace that we often remember the dog’s name but not the owner’s):

Lili and Coco, two little white dogs that Tony down the block walks,

Kuro, a black poodle who always went berserk for Ernie, who just politely wanted to get away from him.

Hope, the German Shepherd mix that belonged to Dale. I taught Hope to turn around in a circle once when I dog-sat for Dale.

Ralphie, a hound mix who always howls (or “bays”).

Suro, a beautiful white husky.

Figo, a Golden Retriever owned by an Indian guy, who explained to me who Figo was and I told him who Ernie was.

Woody, another Golden Retriever owned by an Indian guy.

Sadie (2): there were two Goldens named Sadie, both owned by people who lived 100 yards from each other, and both of whom have now moved out.

Simba (5): I’ve met at least five dogs with that name, all owned by Indians.

Ruby, a Shiba Inu, a breed that’s the closest animal to a cat that isn’t a cat.

Lucky, another Shiba. The owner of Lucky said to me, “Ernie loves you. After 11 years, I’m still not sure Lucky loves me.”

Conclusion

Yes, the neighborhood renews itself. It’s better than declining.