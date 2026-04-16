How to Teach Your Dog Tricks

Everyone teaches their dog the same tricks: sit, stay, shake hands, spin, etc. I wanted to do something different, so I taught Ivy “put it away.” She puts a toy away in the basket. I bet you haven’t seen that one before. Here she is as a little pup:

You can find zillions of “how to train your dog” videos and books, so what’s different about this article? It isn’t about getting rid of objectionable dog behaviors, which is what most people mean by “training.” This is about bonding with your dog.

It’s about your underlying attitude. And the dog’s. This is not a list of steps you must follow.

Now I’m going to summarize it for you. “You” are the owner of the dog, not a professional trainer and not an animal behaviorist. You can always find those people and pay them if you want to, but then, why are you reading this?

I will sometimes say “he” here. I’ve noticed that, in popular imagination, cats are always female and dogs are always male, so even though Ivy is female, I might still use the masculine.

Love

Your dog loves you, and you love him. If either of these isn’t true, then stop right here.

You can see Ivy’s tail wagging as she’s doing this. She likes learning her tricks and doing them for me. Your training time with the dog should be fun for both of you. If you hate it, then don’t do it.

I once knew a Korean guy who had a Shiba Inu named “Lucky.” Shibas are notorious for being the most cat-like of dog breeds. He once said, “Ernie (my dog then) loves you. After eleven years, I’m still not sure Lucky loves me.” Lucky would not be a good candidate for this method.

Motivation

You have to have something the dog wants. For a lot of dogs, it’s food, especially Labradors like Ivy. I’ve heard that some police and military trainers use brief playtime with their dog’s favorite toy. Regardless, without a motivator, you have nothing.

Fun

You have to realize that the dog doesn’t know the trick yet, and he’s not sure that what you’re doing to him is really going to be fun. Yes, he does want that treat, but he might just get frustrated if you get annoyed. And his attention span is pretty short.

So you show him the trick, or part of it (we’ll get to that), and if he doesn’t get it immediately, don’t be impatient. This is a process. You’re going to keep at it, a little each day. An hour’s training is not fun for a dog. For a professional trainer, that might be what they have to do, but you don’t. You have the dog all the time.

Animals like to work with their humans. They like to show off what they’ve learned. It’s not “work” for them. So be happy and show him you’re happy with him.

Repetition

I said “a little each day.” I worked on “put it away” with Ivy about five minutes every morning, for a few weeks. Neither of us were getting annoyed with the other.

Word or Gesture

Your dog doesn’t understand English. He knows the sounds of words, your tone of voice, and he recognizes hand gestures. Some trainers use a clicker (I’ve never done that and I don’t care for it).

So pick one word, like “sit” or “down” or “away” (in this case) and always use it. If you have a hand gesture, like twirling your hand for “spin around,” then always do that. Using a word and a hand gesture is good, too. Say that one word loudly and distinctly, not in a conversation tone of voice.

I’ll see dog owners who don’t seem to grasp this. Once at the dog park, one dog was being piled on by two other dogs. One of the owners yelled, “Hey. No two-on-one!”

Step by Step

There are some tricks that are more than just one action for the dog to learn. For “put it away” there was:

Hold the ball in your mouth

Drop it

Drop it IN the basket

For the longest time, she’d just drop it on the floor and wag her tail. This was not a “mistake,” this was “OK, that’s a start.”

I would pick it up and put it in the basket, saying “away.” Then give her the treat. Finally, one magical day, she picked it up off the floor and put it in the basket. You just never know when the dog’s mind is going to click.

So don’t insist he do it all at once. If he does anything close to what you want, work with that. Don’t say “no.” Keep refining it.