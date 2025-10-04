For the longest time, I hardly ever made pizza at home. It always seemed like the quintessential “better to let the pros do it” food. I’m here to tell you it’s not. I’ve cracked the code, and you can, too. But I am cheating and violating the orthodoxy here, so be warned.

If you already make pizza yourself, you’ll probably find a million things here you don’t agree with. That’s great. Put them in the comments. You might be better at this than I am.

The Dough

This is the first thing that stops most people (and stopped me). Books will tell you to mix the right flour, with the right yeast, at the correct hydration level, knead it, and proof it in the fridge for several days. Then you can proceed to rolling it out. You can find dozens of YouTube videos telling you how to do all that. In some, the narrator is even Italian!

Who wants to bother with all that? I didn’t, except for rare occasions when I got ambitious. It’s easier to just dial the phone.

Grocery stores have always had premade pizza crusts, like Boboli

and these are pretty terrible. I’d make them occasionally, but they were a marked step down from pizzeria pizza. There is also a cornmeal-based crust in the stores, which is also inferior. And we won’t even talk about frozen pizza.

Then I saw this in Trader Joe’s. It was a game changer:

The dough is all mixed, but it’s not shaped yet. Genius, and yes, this is cheating. If you want to mix the flour and yeast and knead it yourself, then go ahead. It’s probably better that way.

This is a pound of dough, so you may not want a pizza that big. I divide mine into thirds, ball them up, and put them in a round container. YouTube videos will tell you to use a round fast food container. I don’t have any of those, so I just use a juice glass. Put them in the fridge for later, unless you’re having one today.

The roundness of the container does make a difference, I think. You want the dough ball round, because if it doesn’t start out as a sphere, you’ll never get the crust round. You might not anyway, but that’s the craft.

Shaping the Crust

Maybe you just can’t get a round crust the first ten times! That’s not the end of the world. It still tastes great. You’re not selling this to the public.

The worst experience in stretching is, you stretch the dough and it snaps right back. So frustrating! If it does that, it’s not ready yet. You have to leave it at room temperature for several hours. I do mine all afternoon.

This next part is where all the videos say something different. This is what I do, and some of it might well be superstition.

Flour a cutting board and your hands. Dump the dough ball out onto the board, and do not mold it into a ball again! You don’t want to develop more gluten strands.

It should still be more or less spherical. Turn it over to get flour on all sides; otherwise it will be sticky. Watch the beginning of this

I agree with the first half of this: flattening it out is, indeed, how you start. However, this won’t be big enough for a pizza. The second half of the video, where he stretches it and turns it, might work for you, but it didn’t work for me. I got horribly misshapen pizzas, with thick spots, thin spots, and holes in the dough.

This guy does more like what I’m doing:

You don’t toss it or spin it in the air. You DO keep your fists around the outside of the crust.

He’s using gravity to stretch it. This is more or less what I did last night: put the edges of the dough over the backs of your fists, and keep turning the dough around, slowly and gently. I got this:

It’s fairly round but I will admit it could be rounder. There are no thick or thin spots in it, at least.

Pizza Peel

You do need something like this to slide the pizza in and out of the oven.

You’ll notice that this has a short handle. You don’t need the super-long handle if you’re using your kitchen oven. See the next section on ovens.

Semolina or Corn Meal

A newbie disaster that can befall you is: the pizza sticks to the peel when you try to slide it into the oven. You need to dust the peel using a flour with fairly large grains that act like little ball bearings: semolina or corn meal.

If you use your kitchen oven, you can pull out the rack and use gravity to help slide the pizza off the peel.

The “Pizza Oven”

More money-sucking BS from the “experts.” You don’t need an Ooni pizza oven that goes up to 900F. Or even 700F. You don’t need some big, expensive pizza oven that you have to keep outside.

Your kitchen oven that goes up to 500F is just fine. The pizza will take five minutes instead of two. Who cares? I had an Ooni gas oven, and used it about six times, so I did give it a fair try. I finally sold it. I never got good results with it.

It probably is slightly better to cook at 700F instead of 500F. But in the kitchen, you can pull out the oven rack and use gravity to slide the pizza off the peel. With a super-hot oven like the Ooni, you can’t. You have to push it off the peel, and you need a very long handle.

At 900F, by the way, you have zero margin for error. Five seconds too long and it’s burnt. I believe most pizzerias use 650 or 700.

The Steel or Pizza Stone

You do need one of these. And you need to preheat it for a good hour. That’s what cooks the bottom of the crust. The pizza stone is cheaper than the steel:

The stones are fine, but they can crack after a while. I use a pizza steel, which won’t.

The Sauce

This is another thing that the “experts” make more complicated than it is. There’s no need to cook anything, since it will cook in the oven. There is no recipe. But no, you may not use bottled “pizza sauce.”

Get a 28 ounce of whole peeled tomatoes. The Italian kind is the best, but honestly, probably the store brand is fine, too. It’s a good idea to put it in a strainer and press down on the tomatoes, to get the liquid out.

Put some olive oil in the blender, one tomato, and some garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, and fresh basil if you have it. Pulse the blender to get a thorough mix of everything. Then put the rest of the tomatoes in and blend it. And now here’s the crucial step:

Taste it. If you want more garlic or oregano or whatever, add it and blend some more. You’re not making this for the public; you’re making it for yourself. I like a lot of garlic, personally.

The Cheese

No, you may not use pre-grated Parmesan. Buy a block and grate it yourself. We have to have some standards here.

Naples pizzerias often use Buffalo Mozzarella. This is much more expensive, of course, and it’s also much moister than your standard shrink-wrapped store mozzarella, so you can get a soggy pizza. If you want to try this, be sure and grate it and leave it out to get rid of some moisture. I use the low-moisture shrink-wrapped mozzarella, myself. Even fresh mozzarella can have a lot of moisture.

The Toppings

People make too big a deal out of toppings. The crust and the sauce determine the taste more than anything else. In fact, although I’ve never tried making it without even the cheese, that’s probably pretty good, too.

I like to put a base of grated Parmesan on top of the sauce, and then the mozzarella. This is all to your taste. I like the umami of Parmesan, myself.

Green peppers, mushrooms, olives, onions, pepperoni, sausage, ham, pineapple: no opinion. Whatever you like.

How Long to Bake

Five minutes or so. Open the oven door and look at it. Rotate it once, in case the oven temperatures are uneven.

Cutting It

I like this thing.

But scissors work well too.